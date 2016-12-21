CITROËN LAUNCHES A NEW ASSAULT ON THE FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP WITH THE C3 WRC

One month before the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship gets underway at Rallye Monte Carlo, Citroën Racing officially unveils its C3 WRC in Abu Dhabi. Complying with the new FIA regulations, which sees the introduction of a new generation of World Rally Cars, the C3 WRC heralds the return of Citroën, with eight manufacturers’ titles and no fewer than 96 wins to the brand’s name. For the 2017 season, the Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT will enter between two and four C3 WRCs for its crews; Kris Meeke/Paul Nagle, Craig Breen/Scott Martin, Stéphane Lefebvre/Gabin Moreau and Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi/Chris Patterson.

A NEW CHAPTER IN THE HISTORY OF CITROËN RACING

Since it was founded in 1919, Citroën has always impressed with its capacity to tackle and pull off bold, sporting challenges. In the 1950s, the brand claimed its first major victories in rallying. Whilst never achieving the success they deserved, the Visa 1000 Pistes and the BX 4TC – both compliant with the famous Group B regulations – ensured rallying became hard-wired in Citroën’s DNA from the start of the 1980s.

Kings of the desert

In 1989, the former racing department was renamed Citroën Sport and took up a sizeable challenge, to win the Paris-Dakar Rally. The brand enjoyed success right from the word go and on its first attempt in 1991, won the rally with Ari Vatanen. Three further victories, secured by Pierre Lartigue, would follow in 1994, 1995 and 1996. Kings of the desert, the ZX Grand Raids won 36 out of their 42 races, and were five-time winners of the FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup.

The road to the WRC

The outline of a WRC programme began to take shape with the Xsara Kit-Car, as Philippe Bugalski beat a host of World Rally Cars to win the 1999 Rally Catalunya and Tour de Corse. The ‘Red Army’ then decided to move up a gear and the new Xsara WRC won the 2001 Tour de Corse driven by Jesus Puras. After spending the 2002 season preparing its entry, Citroën began its first full campaign in 2003.

The team made an incredible start, with a one-two-three for Loeb, McRae and Sainz at Rallye Monte Carlo. Citroën won its first Manufacturers’ World Championship at the end of the season, successfully defending the title for the next two years. Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena began their incredible series of nine consecutive world titles in 2004.

At the end of the 2005 season, Citroën decided to put its sporting commitment on hold for a year, whilst it developed the C4 WRC. This new car would enable the brand to add another three titles to its competitive record between 2008 and 2010. 2011 saw the introduction of a new generation of World Rally Cars. The DS 3 was chosen to keep the winning run going and it did just that, with two more Manufacturers’ titles in 2011 and 2012.

Off on another world tour

Whilst continuing to compete in the WRC, with lesser ambitions, Citroën Racing took up a new challenge when it decided to enter the FIA World Touring Car Championship (WTCC). Once again, the brand was incredibly successful and in the space of three years, the Citroën C-Elysée WTCCs won 50 races from 69 starts. Citroën and José María López won three consecutive world titles.

As this on-track adventure ends, Citroën returns to the WRC with New C3, a symbol of the brand’s commercial offensive. A new chapter is about to begin.

CITROËN RACING’S KEY FIGURES Cross Country Rallying (1990-1997)

36 wins from 42 races, including 4 victories in the Dakar Rally 25 wins for Pierre Lartigue, 10 for Ari Vatanen and 1 for Timo Salonen 5 Manufacturers’ titles in the FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup (1993 to 1997) 5 Drivers’ titles; Pierre Lartigue from 1993 to 1996 and Ari Vatanen in 1997 WRC (1999-2016)

96 wins, including 11 in Germany, 10 in Argentina, 9 in Spain and 7 in Monte Carlo 238 podium finishes 1,484 stage wins 78 wins for Sébastien Loeb, 7 for Sébastien Ogier, 3 for Kris Meeke, 2 for Carlos Sainz and Philippe Bugalski, 1 for Dani Sordo, Mikko Hirvonen, François Duval and Jesus Puras 36 wins for the C4 WRC, 32 for the Xsara WRC, 26 for the DS 3 WRC and 2 for the Xsara Kit-Car Records; rally wins for a Manufacturer (96) and consecutive podium finishes (38 from 2008 Rally Mexico to 2010 Wales Rally GB) 8 Manufacturers’ titles in the FIA World Rally Championship (2003 to 2005 and 2008 to 2012) 9 Drivers’ and Co-drivers’ titles for Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena (2004 to 2012) WTCC (2014-2016)

31 pole positions from 35 qualifying sessions 50 wins, 45 fastest race laps and 119 podium finishes in 69 races 28 wins for José María López, 11 for Yvan Muller, 6 for Sébastien Loeb, 2 each for Ma Qing Hua and Mehdi Bennani, 1 for Tom Chilton 3 Manufacturers’ titles in the FIA World Touring Car Championship (2014 to 2016) 3 Drivers’ titles in the FIA World Touring Car Championship for José María López (2014 to 2016) YVES MATTON: “WIN RACES IN 2017 AND THEN GO FOR THE WORLD TITLES IN 2018”

How did Citroën’s return to the WRC come about?

“The decision stemmed from several factors. We were coming to the end of a three-year cycle in the WTCC, just as the brand was preparing to launch a strategically important new product, New C3. At the same time, the FIA was in the process of putting together new regulations for the WRC. As the C3 matched the definition perfectly, well, everything just fell into place. This coming together of circumstances will help Citroën make the most of its involvement in motorsport.”

What are the challenges posed by the new regulations?

“At first glance, you could easily think that this is just a major upgrade to the previous regulations. But it’s much more than that; the increase in engine power, the growing influence of aerodynamics and the return of the centrally controlled differential are the three major changes. We have applied our unique expertise on these three points, derived from our previous World Rally Cars and our recent experience in track racing. That has helped us to go quicker than we might otherwise have been able and above all, to go further in our thinking.”

How do you assess the work done since the start of the project?

“It’s fairly staggering. The timing was such that our development schedule was more compact than on any of our previous programmes. Even with our substantial experience, we couldn’t afford to lose any time in designing and developing the car. The team’s know-how ensured we were able to rack up the miles without any serious issues. Without this expertise, we would have been unable to stick to the schedule.”

Do you see any group B traits in the Citroën C3 WRC?

“The C3 WRC certainly recalls the cars that enthralled a generation of rally enthusiasts, including me. Thirty years on, fortunately everything has changed, especially in terms of safety. But the sense that the drivers will need to tame an aggressive, roaring beast is something that we will certainly see next season. When I saw Kris Meeke drive the car for the first time in testing, I said to myself that we had achieved our goal. There is an extremely spectacular side to this new generation of WRCs.”

Can these cars give new impetus to the WRC?

“The previous WRCs were often criticised for lacking aggressiveness at certain points. I think rallying remained spectacular in terms of the scenery and backdrop of the events, but the cars undoubtedly lacked a wild, crazy side. I think we’ll see that again now. I hope that the changes will stimulate interest among younger fans and will have a positive effect on the championship.”

What role has Kris Meeke played in the development of the Citroën C3 WRC?

“In a word, vital. We needed a leader, who had plenty of technical experience and knowledge in terms of development. Kris has been developing racing cars for the PSA Group for more than ten years. He is a trained engineer and that means he has been able to provide detailed analysis at certain points. He is undoubtedly one of the main reasons we were able to stick to the schedule and meet our goals.”

Why did you choose Craig Breen and Stéphane Lefebvre?

“To meet our first goal, which is to win rallies in normal racing conditions in 2017, we already had Kris under contract. He showed throughout the 2016 season that he is capable of fighting for victory on every surface. For the other crews, there were then two ways we could go. We could either go for an experienced driver with established pace, who might challenge Kris for the role of team leader. Or we could proceed in line with the vision of the brand, which is to have a different approach that puts faith in talented young drivers. Having said that, it’s also an approach that is entirely consistent with what Citroën Racing has been doing for more than twenty years. Craig and Stéphane’s results have shown that we have two very talented, promising drivers in our stable. So we decided to give them their chance. In the medium term, they are the future of the WRC.”

What are your ambitions for the next few seasons?

“In 2017, we want to win races in normal conditions, by beating our competitors. And then in 2018, our goal is to bring home at least one of the world titles.”

Does Citroën’s history in the WRC mean there is added pressure?

“When I read certain comments, I note that a lot of people are expecting the C3 WRC to be fast right from the word go. So we certainly have pressure on our shoulders. The team is perhaps not as well-established in this environment as before and we’ll need some time to settle back in. As ever, we won’t be getting carried away. We’ll treat this challenge with the respect it deserves.”

CITROËN C3 WRC: PACKED WITH THE EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE OF A TEAM THAT HAS WON SIXTEEN WORLD TITLES

Since they first appeared in 1997, World Rally Cars have regularly undergone changes to their definition, in order to manage performance or control costs. The most significant changes were made ahead of the 2011 season with more compact models with 1.6 litre direct injection turbo engines.

The 2017 season sees the introduction of a new generation of cars, designed to be the fastest and most spectacular ever seen on the stages of the World Championship.

In all areas, the Citroën C3 WRC has pushed back the boundaries of what has been done in the past. For example, the power-to-weight ratio of the Citroën Racing engineers’ latest creation is 3.1kg/bhp, compared with 3.8 for its predecessor. Since improved efficiency is not only a matter of figures, the dramatic technological changes can also be seen in the wider wings, the substantial aerodynamic features and the four-wheel drive that now comes with a centrally controlled differential.

One objective: the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo

In the design office, evaluation of the new regulations and the structural design of New Citroën C3 began in April 2015. This work was stepped up and specified once the programme was given the go ahead by senior management at the PSA Group. On 19 November 2015, when the sporting future of Citroën was announced, the C3 WRC already existed virtually speaking, at least, on the CAD workstations.

Very quickly, work began on building the first prototype in the nearby workshops. On 11 April 2016, Kris Meeke drove the car on its first outing at the Versailles-Satory track.

Shortly afterwards, the team set off for the south of France, where the first test session was held on the gravel roads around Château Lastours. The car was decorated with a special “camouflage” livery, designed to hide the styling features of New Citroën C3, which had yet to be unveiled at that point.

Development work continued on a variety of surfaces, with around four to five days of testing each month, as the team looked for both reliability and performance. At the end of June, a key stage was reached with the delivery of a second car, dedicated to tarmac testing.

Behind the scenes, work in the design office continued, introducing new upgrades. Several wind tunnel sessions were also held, before the shape of the bodywork was finalised.

Confirmed as a works driver for Citroën Racing until 2018, Kris Meeke conducted the majority of the testing. In each session, his work was corroborated by Craig Breen and Stéphane Lefebvre, who took over driving duties from the Northern Irishman on the final day of the tests.

Altogether, the Citroën C3 WRC completed ten test sessions and a total of 9,500 kilometres.

The final, critical stage before the car’s competitive debut, homologation by the FIA, was completed on 13 December 2016.

“As is often the case in motorsport, we worked to a very tight schedule during the design and development of the car. When we began testing, we were pleased to see that the car was well designed. There were no major issues and the drivers said they were delighted with the car’s handling. Now that it’s time to measure ourselves against the competition, we feel that we have worked very well, but it’s impossible to be confident. Making such big changes to the regulations means that everyone has been dealt a new hand, so we are humble against our rivals.” Laurent Fregosi, Technical Director.

The best engine ever designed by Citroën Racing

Citroën Racing has been developing and building its own engines since 2010, in line with the FIA Global Racing Engine (GRE) regulations. The architecture, based on a four-cylinder 1.6 litre direct injection turbo engine, allows manufacturers to use their technology across several championships.

For example, Citroën used its experience in the WRC to design the engine of the Citroën C-Elysée WTCC. And now, it’s the information and knowledge acquired whilst spending three seasons competing on the world’s racetracks that has been used to design the engine of the Citroën C3 WRC.

As with its two previous iterations, the Citroën Racing engine has been built using a machined, aluminium cylinder block. This finely crafted piece of metalwork must meet strict rules as regards minimum weight and the height of its centre of gravity.

The surge in performance expected in 2017 can be explained by one main factor: the wider turbo restrictor, which has increased from 33mm to 36mm. The power has been boosted by around 20% to 380bhp. However, the turbo pressure limit of 2.5 bars means that the torque remains relatively stable at about 400Nm.

Since a 36mm restrictor was already in use on the WTCC engine, the Citroën Racing engine specialists were able to get to grips quickly and confidently with the increased output and internal load. This head start has been used to study the slightest details in even greater depth. Alongside the chemical engineers from Total, in-depth work on reducing friction has helped to improve the engine’s output and efficiency.

More than ever before, reliability was a key concern for the engineers. With a quota of three engines per car for the season, the specification requirements are similar to those of the WTCC, where the powertrain has to last fewer kilometres, but at a higher speed.

“I think it is safe to say that the Citroën C3 WRC has the most acomplished engine we have ever built. Whilst competing in the WTCC, we were able to take a step back from our experience in rallying and that enabled us to tackle this challenge with a new outlook. The framework of the GRE regulations is strict, but it provides sufficient freedom for new solutions to be devised. We have very boldly opted for some very radical technological solutions, which I obviously won’t detail here. But we’re proud of the work we have done, especially on reducing friction. It’s all the more pleasing that these advances will one day be rolled out on our production models, across the entire Citroën range.” Patrice Davesne, Engine Manager

Increased chassis efficiency on all surfaces

The structural design of the Citroën C3 WRC is similar to that of its predecessors. The production body shell has been cut to accommodate the composite fibre rear spoiler, the roll cage, the transmission tunnel and the subframe supporting the chassis and suspension systems.

The C3 WRC is Citroën’s first World Rally Car to be based on a five-door silhoutte. The rear doors have been taken out, but this configuration nonetheless required substantial work on the car’s layout and ergonomics in order to find the optimum position of the crew, taking into account factors such as weight distribution, visibility and safety.

This final point remains a central concern for Citroën Racing’s engineers and FIA experts alike. There have been no compromises regarding improving the protection of the crew, especially in the event of a side impact. The doors, for example, have now been reinforced with an additional composite fibre layer. They are a bit like a supercharged version of the AirBumps®. The interior of the doors are lined with a high-density foam that is designed to absorb energy, whilst the headrests of the bucket seats now come with new protective mouldings.

In terms of details, the 2017 regulations have added freedom in a number of areas. The most visible of these is the increase in maximum width, which has risen to 1,875mm (+55mm), providing more stable handling and new aerodynamic options.

A key component regarding traction is the suspension, and this area has undergone some substantial changes. Designed and built by Citroën Racing, the spring-shock absorbers are now tilted to increase travel. Among the major innovations introduced on the C3 WRC, the suspension geometry will be different between the car’s tarmac and gravel versions.

The four-wheel drive has also undergone a major change, with the return of centrally-controlled hydraulic differential. This system – used on the Xsara and C4 WRC – allows the front and rear axles to rotate at different speeds. By controlling the hydraulic pressure in the central clutch, it is therefore possible to transfer torque from one axle to the other in order to offset understeer and reduce any slippage.

A muscular design

The Citroën C3 WRC’s muscular and unique design is immediately striking. Like the production of New C3, the WRC bristles with freshness end energy, backed by rugged strength.

The aerodynamic changes, made possible by the less restrictive regulations, actively contribute to the performance of the car. The downforce generated by the aerodynamic features help to increase the stability of the car at high speeds, whilst the air vents provide cooling for the engine, the transmission and the brakes.

Before settling on the final bodywork design, several versions were tested, as evident by the range of photographs taken over previous months.

The high-standing front end is strong and compelling, giving a powerful impression of robustness with a horizontally balanced outline right through from the middle. It also features Citroën’s characteristic two-tier front light signature, the double chrome bar underlining the chevrons that extends out to the LED daytime running lights. The centrepiece of the car’s aerodynamic performance, the bumper incorporates a splitter and winglets, which generate downforce and reduce understeer. The lower part is different on the tarmac and gravel versions. The air intakes supply cool air to the radiator, the turbo intercooler and the brakes. Hot air is expelled by the air scoops located on the bonnet and at the bottom of the front wings.

Looking at the side, the first detail you notice is the floating roof held by the black windscreen pillars. The Citroën C3 WRC’s protective function is shown clearly by the balanced proportion between body panels and glazed surfaces. Lower down, the vehicle stands out thanks to the wide body sills that channel the lateral flow of air. The air vents located on the rear doors are used to cool the brakes and similar to the front, hot air is expelled via the bottom of the wings.

The rear bumper has been carefully designed to boost the expulsion of gravel and snow on loose surfaces. These aerodynamic forms are echoed in the 3D rear lights, which lend a unique, high-tech identity to New Citroën C3. Crowned by the centrally-positioned exhaust pipe, the rear diffuser provides even further downforce by expelling the flow of air that passes underneath the car.

Lastly, a spectacular rear spoiler completes the aerodynamic system. It consists of a lower “shovel” and a more complex upper level. For increased efficiency, the spoiler assembly is set back and raised by 50mm compared with the previous regulations.

“The experience acquired with the Citroën C-Elysée WTCC has meant we didn’t have to start from scratch with this car. We tested solutions using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) and then in the wind tunnel with a 40% mock-up. The results led us to devise new shapes, which we tested again several times. At the same time, we had to try parts on the car, to ensure they would last on the roughest surfaces. It’s a never-ending process. With more time, we would undoubtedly have made further progress and found even more performance.” Laurent Fregosi, Technical Director

CITROËN C3 WRC TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis

Structure Original Citroën C3 body reinforced with welded, multi-point roll cage Bodywork Steel and composite fibre Engine

Type Citroën Racing GRE 2017 – 1.6 litre turbo direct injection engine Bore x stroke 84 x 72mm Capacity 1,600cc Maximum power 380bhp at 6,000rpm Maximum torque 400Nm at 4,500rpm Specific output 237bhp/litre Distribution Gear-driven double overhead camshaft, four valves per cylinder Fuel feed Direct injection controlled by Magneti Marelli unit Driveshaft

Type Four-wheel drive Clutch Cerametallic twin-disk Gearbox Six-speed sequential Control Semi-automatic with steering-wheel mounted paddle Differentials Mechanical front and rear self-locking

Hydraulically-controlled central differential

Brakes

Front Ventilated disks, 370mm (tarmac) and 300mm (gravel) Water-cooled four-piston callipers (tarmac) Rear Ventilated disks, 330mm (tarmac) and 300mm (gravel) Four-piston callipers Handbrake Hydraulic control Suspension

Type McPherson Shock absorbers Citroën Racing three-track adjustable shock absorbers (low- and high-speed compression and rebound) Wheels

Tarmac 8×18-inch wheel rims – Michelin tyres Gravel and snow 7×15-inch wheel rims – Michelin tyres Dimensions, weight and capacities

Length 4,128mm Width 1,875mm Wheel base 2,540mm Track 1,670mm (front and rear) Fuel tank 75 litres Weight 1,190kg minimum/1,350kg with crew (regulations) FOUR CREWS READY TO TAKE ON THE CHALLENGE

Kris Meeke/Paul Nagle

After completing a degree in mechanical engineering, Kris Meeke participated in his first rally in 2000. His bold style caught the attention of Colin McRae, who supported his progress. By his second full season Kris became British Junior Rally Champion, gaining the chance to enter the JWRC.

Spotted by Yves Matton, Kris was signed up by Citroën Sport to drive in the 2005 JWRC. Driving a C2 Super 1600, he began by winning Rallye Monte Carlo and finished the season third in the championship. Without a full programme after the 2006 season, he competed in one-off events. It was at that point he began working with Paul Nagle. The son of a co-driver, the Irishman already had plenty of experience, acquired since his competitive debut in 1997.

For the 2009 season, Kris was chosen by Team Peugeot UK to contest the IRC. In his Peugeot 207 S2000, he won four rallies to secure the title. In 2010 he defended his title, but had to settle for third place.

His performances paved the way for a seat with the new MINI team, at the time preparing to join the WRC. However, the programme was stopped at the end of 2011 and Kris found himself without a drive again. Thanks to Citroën Racing, he competed at Rally Finland and Rally Australia in 2013 in a works DS 3 WRC.

After showing once again that he had genuine pace, he was handed a seat in the Citroën Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team for 2014. In his first full season in the WRC, he managed to secure four podium finishes. Retained for 2015, he claimed his first win in Argentina and ended the season in the top five in the championship.

When Citroën Racing announced it would be returning as a works team to the WRC in 2017, Kris Meeke was the first driver to be named in its line-up. Tasked with conducting the majority of the development work on the Citroën C3 WRC, he also contested seven rallies with the Abu Dhabi Total WRT in 2016. Fast on all surfaces, winning in Portugal and Finland, Kris heads into the new season as a serious world title contender.

Kris Meeke in figures

Date and place of birth 2 July 1979 in Dungannon (Northern Ireland) Competitive debut 2000 First WRC rally 2002 Wales GB Rally Number of WRC starts 73 Best result in the WRC 1st (Argentina in 2015, Portugal and Finland in 2016) Craig Breen/Scott Martin

After making his competitive debut in 2008 on the roads of his native Ireland and in Great Britain, Craig Breen’s career really took off in 2011. Competing in the WRC Academy[1], he managed to win the title on the final stage of Wales Rally GB.

Thanks to his Junior title, Craig earned a seat in a Fiesta S2000 for the 2012 season. The year began positively with a win in the S-WRC[2] at Rallye Monte Carlo, but events then took a tragic turn. A freak accident at Rally Targa Florio (IRC) took the life of his co-driver and friend, Gareth Roberts.

Encouraged by the friends and family of ‘Jaffa’, Craig came through this difficult period and continued his season alongside co-driver Paul Nagle. He won three more rallies in the S-WRC and ended the year as champion.

Invited to join the Peugeot Rally Academy, Craig then contested the European Rally Championship. He finished on the podium in 2013 in a 207 S2000 and again in 2014 in a 208 T16. 2014 also saw the beginning of his working relationship with Scott Martin. Following four full seasons in the WRC with Matthew Wilson and then one alongside Khalid Al Qassimi, Scott could see Craig’s talent and potential.

In 2015 the pair took on a two-pronged challenge, continuing in the 208 T16. Despite a number of mechanical issues, Craig managed to finish as runner-up in the ERC and ended eighth in WRC2.

His performances and tenacity earned him a place in the Abu Dhabi Total WRT to compete in six rallies in 2016. Eighth in Sweden and seventh in Poland, he moved up a gear as he claimed an impressive third place in Finland. His progress was rewarded by a works drive with the Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT for the 2017 season.

Craig Breen in figures

Date and place of birth 2 February 1990 in Slieverue (Ireland) Competitive debut 2008 First WRC rally 2009 Rally de Portugal Number of WRC starts 37 Best result in the WRC 3rd (Finland in 2016) Stéphane Lefebvre/Gabin Moreau

Stéphane Lefebvre cut his teeth in the promotional formulas of the French Rally Championship. Leading Junior in the 2012 “Volant 207”, he contested his first international rallies in the European Rally Championship the following year. In 2013, he finished fifth in the ERC’s “Two-wheel drive” category and topped the Junior standings of the 208 Rally Cup again.

Stéphane’s highlight moment was in the 2014 season, when he won the FIA Junior WRC, WRC3 and ERC Junior titles. The JWRC title was rewarded by a six-event programme in the following season’s WRC2, but Stéphane’s potential led to Citroën Racing adding other events to his programme.

Stéphane therefore contested thirteen rounds of the 2015 World Championship. After winning the WRC2 class at Rallye Monte Carlo, the rest of his season proved to be more difficult, but he continued to learn about rallying at world level in the DS 3 R5 and then the DS 3 RRC. He then competed in the final five rallies of the season in a DS 3 WRC. His maiden outing ended with him finishing in the points in Germany, before ending the season with eighth place at Wales Rally GB.

For 2016, Stéphane joined the Abu Dhabi Total WRT. He began working alongside co-driver Gabin Moreau, who had just completed two seasons in the ERC with Chris Ingram. In Monte Carlo, the season started with a fine fifth place finish.

Stéphane also showed he was improving in Portugal and Poland, but his season came to an abrupt halt in Germany. Competing outside of their Abu Dhabi Total WRT programme, Stéphane and Gabin were injured following a heavy crash.

Stéphane recovered in time to end the season at Wales Rally GB, where he finished ninth. He was joined by Gabin at the Rallye du Var, for a test outing before attacking the 2017 season with the Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT.

Stéphane Lefebvre in figures

Date and place of birth 16 March 1992 in Noeux-les-Mines (France) Competitive debut 2010 First WRC rally 2013 Rallye de France Number of WRC starts 26 Best result in the WRC 5th (Monte Carlo in 2016) Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi/Chris Patterson

Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi’s first experiences in motorsport were behind the wheel of 4WD cars during rallies organised in the Emirati desert. His rallying career really began in 2002, when he completed his first full season in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC). He won the Group N title, and the United Arab Emirates Championship in the same year.

The following season, Sheikh Khalid added another three Group N wins to his record, enabling him to successfully defend his national title. However, the year ended on a sour note, with an injury keeping him out of action for several months. On his return to competition in 2004, he won the MERC title in a Subaru Impreza WRX, winning two rallies in Bahrain and Syria.

Between 2004 and 2006, Sheikh Khalid pursued his career in the MERC (runner-up in 2005 and third in 2006) whilst also competing in the P-WRC[3]. He then began competing in the sport’s top flight category with the Ford Abu Dhabi WRT in the second half of the 2007 season. He competed in around 40 rallies with the team, driving a Fiesta WRC. Fifth place at the 2011 Rally Australia remains his best result.

After taking a break from rallying in 2012, he was heavily involved in establishing the partnership between Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Racing and Citroën Racing. The 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons saw him compete in a number of WRC events and the MERC. He has finished as runner-up in the Middle East Rally Championship on three occasions.

Sheikh Khalid has been working with co-driver Chris Patterson since 2014. A co-driver for 30 or so years, the experienced Briton has worked with the likes of Petter Solberg and Kris Meeke.

After winning the 2015 Dubai Rally, Sheikh Khalid decided to take a break from competing in the MERC. In 2016, he competed in four rounds of the WRC whilst also keeping a close eye on the performances of Kris Meeke, Craig Breen and Stéphane Lefebvre in the Abu Dhabi Total WRT.

As well as continuing to compete in cross-country rallying – he is set to contest the 2017 Dakar Rally in a 2008 DKR – Sheikh Khalid will be taking part in a selection of WRC events next year in the Citroën C3 WRC.

Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi in figures

Date and place of birth 18 February, 1972 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Competitive debut 2001 First WRC rally 2004 Acropolis Rally Number of WRC starts 65 Best result in the WRC 5th (Australia in 2011) PARTNERS

Total, a fantastic technological laboratory

For the last 48 years, the partnership between Total and Citroën has been based on four solid and complementary foundations: R&D, manufacturing, sales & marketing and motorsport. From the brand’s production plants to Citroën Racing’s specialist workshops, the famous motto “Citroën prefers Total” sums up this strong link.

From the end of the 1960s, the partnership extended into the world of motorsport. Proudly sporting Total’s colours, Citroën cars produced memorable performances in some of the period’s legendary races. Lucien Bianchi came tantalisingly close to winning the London-Sydney marathon in 1968 but crashed near the finish when leading. Citroën-Total would have to wait until Bob Neyret won the 1969 Morocco Rally to claim its first competitive victory. The rest, as they say, is history with the fantastically successful periods in cross-country rallying with Vatanen and Lartigue, in the WRC with Bugalski, Sainz and Loeb and then in the WTCC with López, Muller, Loeb and Qing Hua, not forgetting Total’s support for Citroën Racing’s promotional formulas.

Title partner of the Citroën Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team in the WRC, Total enjoys unique exposure. From the arctic cold of Sweden to the blazing heat of Australia, the thirteen-event calendar across four continents provides ample opportunity to make the most of the 360° partnership, reaching the group’s 100,000 employees, B2B customers and the general public.

Pushing yourself to and beyond the limit, team spirit and constantly striving for excellence: driven by these shared values, Total and Citroën are able to rely on solid foundations when taking on new challenges and can also look forward to celebrating half a century of working together in 2018.

Abu Dhabi, the high-rise capital of UAE

Meaning ‘Land of the Gazelle’ in Arabic, Abu Dhabi was founded when a young antelope led a wandering tribe to fresh water, on an island with no more than 300 palm (‘barasti’) huts, a few coral buildings and the Ruler’s fort. This simple island settlement has since been transformed into the modern, cosmopolitan city of Abu Dhabi and the high-rise capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi is the capital and the second most popuated city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is also the largest of the UAE’s seven emirates. Abu Dhabi lies on a T-shaped island jutting into the Arabian Gulf from the central western coast. Abu Dhabi houses federal government offices, is the seat of the UAE Government and home to the Abu Dhabi Royal Family and the President of the UAE. Today, the city is the country’s centre of political and industrial activities, and a major cultural and commercial centre.

For a real taste of the UAE’s most adventurous off-road driving and some of its most incredible and dramatic scenery, including the biggest dunes this side of the Sahara, take a trip to Al Gharbia – the emirate’s western region.

One and a half hours drive from Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain is one of the world’s oldest permanently inhabited settlements, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city abounds in picturesque forts. One of the UAE’s most historic buildings, Al Jahili Fort was built in 1891 to defend the city and protect precious palm groves. It is home to a permanent exhibition of the work of British adventurer Sir Wilfred Thesiger and his crossings of the Rub Al Khali (The Empty Quarter) desert in the 1940s.

Abu Dhabi Racing is an Abu Dhabi-based company developing initiatives designed to bolster the emirate’s presence in global motorsport. The chairman, Sheikh Khalid bin Faisal Al Qassimi, is one of the UAE’s most experienced rally drivers and a multiple Middle East Rally champion.

In December 2012, Abu Dhabi Racing with Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi translated their passion and dedication to the sport into a very successful partnership with eight-time FIA World Rally Champions, the French manufacturer and factory team Citroën Racing.

Citroën and Michelin: rallying’s finest association

Citroën and Michelin share so much history together, on both the manufacturing and motorsport fronts. Together, the two companies have claimed five FIA World Rally Championship titles and five FIA Cross-Country Rally World Cups.

For more than four decades, the destinies of Citroën and Michelin were closely entwined in the world of automotive production. The two entities were still associated as businesses when they secured their first WRC podium finish together, since Francisco Romaozhino’s Citroën DS21 was equipped with Michelin XAS tyres on the 1973 TAP Rally de Portugal.

At the end of the 1980s, the two brands joined forces again to notch up four Dakar Rally victories, five Drivers’ and five Manufacturers’ Cross-Country Rally World Cups with the Citroën ZX Rallye-Raid.

After the French manufacturer returned to world rallying at the turn of the century, Citroën and Michelin claimed five Manufacturers’ titles together with the Xsara Kit-Car, the Xsara WRC and the DS 3 WRC. With a total of 52 WRC victories on the Clermont-Ferrand firm’s tyres to date, Citroën is the carmaker with which Michelin has accumulated the highest number of individual event wins. Michelin is therefore unsurprisingly involved in the latest programme with the Citroën C3 WRC.

The Citroën/Michelin partnership in figures

Certina – Swiss quality with a true sporting spirit, since 1888

Certina is a serious sport watch brand. Its sport watches don’t just look uncompromisingly good – their quality is also uncompromisingly high.

Sports are a great way of testing endurance – and that is true of both people and watches. Certina watches have always been up there among the top athletes. The characteristic sporting spirit pervades all aspects of the timepieces, from design to technology and brand philosophy. Certina’s commitment to sport can be seen in more than just the outward appearance of its watches. It is also expressed in the brand’s dynamism, progress, reliability and top performance.

In order to ensure that all Certina timepieces meet these high demands, they must adhere to strict quality criteria. These are found in the uncompromisingly robust DS or “Double Security” Concept, which was first introduced by the brand in 1959. These comprehensive protective features are built into each of Certina’s watches, irrespective of the collection, giving all of the models the brand’s characteristic stability and reliability.

All Certina watches bear the “Swiss made” label of origin and quality, marking them as authentic examples of the art of Swiss watchmaking. The brand was established in Switzerland in 1888, and is highly dedicated to its historical and geographical roots.

But it is thanks to the brand’s commitment to sport that Certina is found so often on the world’s racing tracks and on the wrists of renowned top athletes. The Swiss sports brand has always had a close relationship with its partners and friends. They understand perfectly what drives the Certina team forward: a sporting spirit always striving for greater achievements.

Citroën Racing is dressed by El Ganso

Founded in Madrid ten years ago, El Ganso is a family business based on values such as hard work, perseverance and attention to detail. The character and personality of this youthful and innovative ready-to-wear brand sits perfectly with the spirit of the Citroën Racing team. For major occasions – starting with the 2017 season presentation in Abu Dhabi – Citroën Racing’s management and crews will be dressed by El Ganso.

2017 FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP

Calendar

Dates Event Surface C3 WRCs entered 19-22 January Rallye Monte Carlo Tarmac, snow and ice 2 9-12 February Rally Sweden Snow and ice 2 9-12 March Rally Mexico Gravel 2 6-9 April Tour de Corse Tarmac 3 27-30 April Rally Argentina Gravel 2 18-21 May Rally de Portugal Gravel 4 8-11 June Rally Italia Sardegna Gravel 3 29 June – 2 July Rally Poland Gravel 4 27-30 July Rally Finland Gravel 4 17-20 August ADAC Rallye Deutschland Tarmac 3 5-8 October RallyRACC – Rally de España Gravel and tarmac 4 26-29 October Wales Rally GB Gravel 4 16-19 November Rally Australia Gravel 4 Main changes in the 2017 WRC sporting regulations

A manufacturer may designate two or three cars per event, the top two scoring points towards the Manufacturers’ World Championship The running order of the P1 priority crews has been changed. On day one, the competitors start in the order of the World Championship standings (in the order of the final 2016 Championship standings on day one of Rallye Monte Carlo). On subsequent days, the cars run in the reverse order of the standings at the end of the previous day Bonus points are now awarded to the top five in the Power Stage (5/4/3/2/1 points) Testing is now permitted throughout Europe, up to a limit of 55 days per year Other points worth noting

A World Championship rally generally lasts six days in total. Tuesday and Wednesday are devoted to recce. The shakedown takes place on Thursday, a sort of dress rehearsal for the main event held before the ceremonial start. The race itself is invariably contested over three legs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Servicing is strictly forbidden outside of the service park. The driver and co-driver may however work on the car at any time (outside of parc fermé) with any tools and equipment carried in the vehicle. During service, the mechanics are permitted to work on the cars when wearing an armband (four per car)

The crews have a quota of tyres available at each rally, limited by the event’s specific regulations. A car may carry a maximum of two spare tyres.Citroën uses Michelin tyres A crew that retires during one leg may rejoin the rally the following day (under “Rally2” rules), after being awarded a five-minute penalty for each stage missed At the end of each rally, points for the Drivers’ and Co-drivers’ World Championships are awarded to the top ten crews using the standard FIA scale: 25, 18, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and 1. For the Manufacturers’ World Championship, points are awarded to the top two crews designated by each manufacturer

The Citroën brand:

Citroën harnesses creative flair and technology to enhance well-being. Since 1919 Citroën has made a major contribution to putting cars within reach of the general public, providing practical and purposeful answers to the questions arising in each era. Citroën cars today place a premium on design, comfort and useful technology. With 10,000 customer contact points and presence in over 90 countries, Citroën sold 1.2 million vehicles worldwide in 2015. The brand has also amassed eight manufacturers’ titles in the WRC and three Manufacturers’ FIA World Championship titles from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 WTCC seasons.

[1] Now known as the JWRC [2] Now known as the WRC2 [3] Group N World Championship, now known as the WRC3