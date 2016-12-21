Η Hyundai Βορείου Αμερικής ανακοίνωσε πως απέλυσε με άμεση ισχύ τον CEO της, τον Dave Zuchowski. Ο λόγος που η εταιρία πήρε την απόφαση αυτή, είναι επειδή δεν έπιασε τους εσωτερικούς στόχους πωλήσεων που είχαν τεθεί.
Ο Zuchowski βρισκόταν στα ηνία της Hyundai Βορείου Αμερικής από το 2014, όταν και αντικατέστησε τον John Krafcik, ο οποίος επέλεξε την Google. Η καριέρα του Zuchowski στην Hyundai ξεκίνησε το 2007 ως αντιπρόεδρος πωλήσεων.
Η εταιρία ανακοίνωσε πως την θέση του την αναλαμβάνει ο W. Gerald (Jerry) Flannery.
Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως η Hyundai το 2013 πούλησε 720.783 αυτοκίνητα στις ΗΠΑ. Το 2014 πούλησε 725.718 και το 2015 761.710, ενώ από τις αρχές του έτους μέχρι και τον Νοέμβριο η Hyundai έχει καταφέρει να πουλήσει 712.700 αυτοκίνητα στις ΗΠΑ.
Δελτίο Τύπου
W. GERALD FLANNERY NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2016 – Hyundai Motor America today announced a continuation of a reorganization that began late this year by appointing W. Gerald (Jerry) Flannery as interim president and CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds Dave Zuchowski who will be leaving the company.
Flannery, who has been with Hyundai since 1987 and is responsible for all legal matters in the U.S., will retain his duties as Chief Legal and Safety Officer. He is widely recognized as an authority on automotive product liability, regulatory and safety matters. His immediate focus will be enhancing the company’s brands, accelerating change for growth and customer satisfaction opportunities in the U.S. market.
“We appreciate Dave’s decade of service to Hyundai, especially his leadership as president and CEO, which has made us a stronger organization,” Flannery said. “I look forward to working closely with our dealers, affiliates, senior management and our talented and hard-working employees across the country to realize Hyundai’s full potential.”
Since joining Hyundai during its infancy in 1987, Flannery has been instrumental in leading the company through periods of rapid change and positioning it for steady growth. Recently, he created Hyundai’s first safety office in North America. Previously, Flannery was a senior attorney in the Office of the General Counsel at Ford Motor Co.
A search for Zuchowski’s replacement will begin immediately.