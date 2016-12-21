Volkswagen Group receives all approvals from German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) for modifications of TDI engines

Wolfsburg, 21 December 2016

Final German Federal Motor Transport Authority approvals for modification of diesel models with type EA189 engines

All customers to be given timely notice to arrange an appointment with their workshop

All necessary official approvals within the remit of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) have now been issued for the modification of diesel vehicles with type EA189 engines. In close consultation with the relevant authorities, the Group brands concerned will successively notify European and international vehicle owners in the weeks ahead. All customers will then be able to make an appointment in the short term to have their vehicles modified at an authorized service center of their choice.

In Germany, customers are being notified in a two-step process. In the first step, all affected owners received a letter agreed with the authorities back in spring, notifying them that their vehicles are affected by the modification. Now that the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has approved the technical solutions for all models, customers are to be requested with a second letter to arrange an appointment with a partner workshop of their choice.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority has confirmed – as it already had previously – that implementing the technical solutions for the affected models will in no way adversely affect fuel consumption, engine performance or noise emissions. Once modified, the vehicles will also meet all legal requirements and the applicable emissions standards.

Volkswagen has worked intensively to implement the technical solutions and will modify all vehicles affected by the NOx matter. Customers will incur no costs for the implementation of the technical measures. As part of the recall process, all customers will also be offered an appropriate replacement vehicle free of charge. Implementation of the necessary technical solutions is being carried out throughout Europe in accordance with the timetable and action plan coordinated with the Federal Motor Transport Authority.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority’s approvals do not apply to affected vehicles in the USA and Canada. The recall and modification process is likewise yet to begin for vehicles with type EA189 engines in South Korea.