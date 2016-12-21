Η Volkswagen ανακοίνωσε σήμερα πως η γερμανική Ομοσπονδιακή Υπηρεσία Οδικής Κυκλοφορίας (ΚΒΑ) της έδωσε την τελική έγκριση για τις επιδιορθώσεις των 8,5 εκατομμυρίων αυτοκινήτων της που διαθέτουν το παράνομο λογισμικό στην Ευρώπη.
Πλέον αυτό που μένει είναι οι Volkswagen, Audi, Seat και Skoda να ενημερώσουν τους Ευρωπαίους ιδιοκτήτες των αυτοκινήτων τους, μέσα στους επόμενους μήνες, ώστε να προσέλθουν στις κατά τόπους αντιπροσωπείες για να εφαρμοστούν οι λύσεις που έχει ετοιμάσει.
Σύμφωνα με την KBA, οι λύσεις της VW δεν επηρεάζουν αρνητικά την κατανάλωση καυσίμου, τα επίπεδα θορύβου αλλά και την απόδοση των 1.2 TDI, 1.6 TDI και 2.0 TDI της οικογένειας EA189 που φέρουν το παράνομο λογισμικό.
Η λύση για τον 1.2 TDI και τον 2.0 TDI περιλαμβάνει μόνο ενημέρωση λογισμικού, μια εργασία που θα χρειαστεί περίπου μισή ώρα.
Η λύση για τους 1.600αριδες TDI είναι η τοποθέτηση ενός “μετασχηματιστή ροής” μπροστά από τον αισθητήρα μάζας αέρα (MAF) στην εισαγωγή αέρα του κινητήρα. Πρόκειται για ένα πλέγμα το οποίο “ηρεμεί” την ροπή του αέρα μπροστά από τον MAF, κάτι που βελτιώνει την ακρίβεια μέτρησης του αισθητήρα μάζας αέρα. Αυτό έχει ως αποτέλεσμα ο MAF να προσδιορίσει καλύτερη την ροή του αέρα στον κινητήρα, μέτρηση πολύ σημαντική για την διαχείριση του κινητήρα και την βελτίωση της διαδικασίας της καύσης, κάτι που μεταφράζεται σε λιγότερες εκπομπές ρύπων. Η VW θα τοποθετήσει επίσης και νέο πρόγραμμα στους 1.6 TDI κινητήρες, με τον συνολικό χρόνο υλοποίησης των τεχνικών μέτρων να αναμένεται να διαρκεί λιγότερο από μια ώρα από τους μηχανικούς των αντιπροσωπειών.
Η VW αναφέρει το αυτονόητο, πως οι ιδιοκτήτες των αυτοκινήτων δεν θα πληρώσουν τίποτα για την αναβάθμιση, ενώ αρνείται για ακόμη μια φορά σχετικές αποζημιώσεις στους κατόχους των επηρεαζόμενων αυτοκινήτων στην Ευρώπη, όπως έχει υποχρεωθεί να κάνει από τις αρχές των ΗΠΑ.
Δελτίο Τύπου
Volkswagen Group receives all approvals from German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) for modifications of TDI engines
Wolfsburg, 21 December 2016
Final German Federal Motor Transport Authority approvals for modification of diesel models with type EA189 engines
All customers to be given timely notice to arrange an appointment with their workshop
All necessary official approvals within the remit of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) have now been issued for the modification of diesel vehicles with type EA189 engines. In close consultation with the relevant authorities, the Group brands concerned will successively notify European and international vehicle owners in the weeks ahead. All customers will then be able to make an appointment in the short term to have their vehicles modified at an authorized service center of their choice.
In Germany, customers are being notified in a two-step process. In the first step, all affected owners received a letter agreed with the authorities back in spring, notifying them that their vehicles are affected by the modification. Now that the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has approved the technical solutions for all models, customers are to be requested with a second letter to arrange an appointment with a partner workshop of their choice.
The Federal Motor Transport Authority has confirmed – as it already had previously – that implementing the technical solutions for the affected models will in no way adversely affect fuel consumption, engine performance or noise emissions. Once modified, the vehicles will also meet all legal requirements and the applicable emissions standards.
Volkswagen has worked intensively to implement the technical solutions and will modify all vehicles affected by the NOx matter. Customers will incur no costs for the implementation of the technical measures. As part of the recall process, all customers will also be offered an appropriate replacement vehicle free of charge. Implementation of the necessary technical solutions is being carried out throughout Europe in accordance with the timetable and action plan coordinated with the Federal Motor Transport Authority.
The Federal Motor Transport Authority’s approvals do not apply to affected vehicles in the USA and Canada. The recall and modification process is likewise yet to begin for vehicles with type EA189 engines in South Korea.