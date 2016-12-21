ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT: The robust all-rounder receives new technology

Reworked ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT with various innovations in technology and equipment

A total of three engines are available from 110 kW (150 PS) to 135 kW (184 PS); 2.0 TDI (110 kW) now also available combined with all-wheel drive and DSG transmission

Wide range of driver assistance systems in the ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT sets benchmarks within its segment

Mladá Boleslav, 21 December 2016 – The comprehensive revision of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA family continues. Now, after the hatchback, Combi and the fastest model variant – the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS, comes the most versatile member of the family with various innovations in technology and equipment. The upgraded ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT launches with three engine variants and state-of-the-art all-wheel-drive technology with electronically controlled, hydraulic multi-plate clutch. With a ground clearance that has been increased by 30 mm in comparison to the ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI, the compact five-door also masters rough terrain. Beyond that, it impresses with good climbing capability, a high towing capacity and numerous 'Simply Clever' features from ŠKODA.

​Versatile character

The robust all-rounder impresses like always with a distinctive off-road look, innovative all-wheel drive, the best driving characteristics and increased versatility both on and off the road. The comprehensively reworked ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT bears the same front as the newest generation of ŠKODA OCTAVIAs and thereby underlines the family resemblance: it features a more prominent bonnet, the new front end with wide radiator grille and additional headlights with a crystalline look, full-LED headlights with adaptive front headlights (AFS). Also the modified fog lights and tail lights are equipped with LED technology. Its independent character is recognisable by silver-coloured underbody protection at the front and the rear. Furthermore, the Rough-Road package is also part of standard equipment and features plastic covering for the undercarriage as well as the brake and fuel lines.

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT impresses with its interior space, which for the compact car segment is particularly generous, good body layout, distinct versatility, high level of functionality and great driving characteristics. Besides the increased ground clearance, the all-wheel drive with electronically controlled, hydraulic multi-plate clutch, which comes as standard, also ensures even greater driving pleasure off the road. When driving on rough terrain the advantages of the ramp angles, which have been increased to 16.6 degrees at the front and 14.5 degrees at the rear, become apparent.

Both the front and rear axle of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT are fitted with an electronic differential lock (EDL) as standard. EDL allows the car to pull away smoothly on difficult surfaces, transmitting drive to both the front and rear axles.

For safer and easier descents on rough terrain the Off-Road function is available for the ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT. When in use the speed of the vehicle is consistently maintained without the driver needing to do anything. Modern engine management, which increases safety during descents using braking, makes the driver’s life easier.

The ‘Simply Clever’ features include a heated steering wheel and seats with the Thermo-Flux function which, from time to time, increases the air and moisture permeability and provides considerably more riding comfort in different climatic conditions – the upgraded ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT is therefore an adventurer in the truest sense. The boot has a capacity of 610 to 1740 litres and thanks to its width of 1010 mm, is also perfectly suited to transporting bulky loads without any problems. Numerous storage solutions in the interior increase its practicality. The towing capacity is up to two tonnes, depending on the engine version.

Technology and engines

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT is based on the ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI. The 2.0 TDI (110 kW) combined with all-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG transmission is new to the range.

The reworked adventurer is available from market launch with a total of three different four-cylinder engine variants: 1.8 TSI: 132 kW (180 PS), top speed 216 km/h, 0 – 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, combined consumption 6.8 l/100 km, CO2 158 g/km 2.0 TDI: 110 kW (150 PS), top speed 207 km/h, 0 – 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds, combined consumption 5.0 l/100 km, CO2 130 g/km 2.0 TDI: 135 kW (184 PS), top speed 219 km/h, 0 – 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, combined consumption 5.1 l/100 km, CO2 133 g/km.

Infotainment and ŠKODA Connect

The current ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT is equipped with all the modern infotainment systems of the new ŠKODA generation. All of the capacitive touch displays feature a glass design (except for the standard Swing music system). As the top-of-the-line version, the Columbus navigation system has a 9.2-inch monitor and an LTE module, and provides passengers with a Wi-Fi hotspot. The automatic ‘eCall’ emergency call is available as an option. The mobile online services from ŠKODA Connect are the ideal complement to the modern infotainment. They set new standards in navigation, information, entertainment and assistance and can even be configured using your home computer.

Driver assistance systems

The wide range of driver assistance systems in the ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT sets new standards within its segment. Innovations here include Trailer Assist, Blind Spot Detect (warns of any vehicles in the blind spot) and Rear Traffic Alert (monitors traffic coming from the sides and behind when manoeuvring). The Crew Protect Assist function, which closes windows and the sunroof in the event of an impending accident and tensions the seat belts on the front seats, is connected to the improved Front Assist function, which includes the City Emergency Brake and predictive Pedestrian Protection functions. Park Assist’s functions have been further perfected.