Honda Reaches 100 million Worldwide Automobile Production Milestone

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company has reached the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global automobile production.

Honda began automobile production in 1963 with the production of the T360 mini-truck and the S500 sports car. |A year later Honda employed all of the company’s production technologies and know-how and constructed the first Honda plant dedicated to automobile production in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture. The new plant began production of a further model, the iconic S600 roadster.

Since that time, Honda has increased its annual production volume, enhancing its line up and exporting the brand to an ever wider range of countries. Honda’s current line-up focuses on global models such as the Jazz small hatchback, Civic family hatchback and Accord family saloon. These cars are supplemented by the HR-V and CR-V SUVs, both global best-sellers in their respective segments. In 2016, Honda has 34 automobile production facilities on five continents.

Takahiro Hachigo, President and CEO of Honda Motor, commented, “Thanks to the support from our customers around the world, Honda was able to deliver 100 million automobiles. The passion of our company founder who wanted to help people in their daily lives and pursue the joy of driving has been inherited by Honda associates as the original starting point of Honda automobile manufacturing. Striving to meet the next 100 million customers, Honda will continue delivering increasingly attractive products.”

1948 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. established

1963 Production of the T360 mini-truck started at Saitama Factory

1969 Production of N600 and TN360 by component parts sets started in Taiwan. (Honda’s first overseas auto production)

Production of N360 started in Malaysia

1975 Production of Civic and other models started in Indonesia

1978 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 5 million units

1982 Production of Accord started in the U.S.

1983 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 10 million units

1984 Production of Accord started in Thailand

1986 Production of Accord started in Canada

1990 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 20 million units

1992 Production of Accord started in the U.K.

1994 Production of Civic started in Pakistan

1995 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 30 million units

Production of Accord started in Mexico

1997 Production of Civic started in Brazil and Turkey

Production of City started in India

1999 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 40 million units

Production of Accord started in China

2003 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 50 million units

2015 Production of Accord started in Nigeria

2016 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 100 million units