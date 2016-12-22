Σημαντική ημέρα για την Honda η σημερινή, με την ιαπωνική εταιρία να ανακοινώνει πως κατασκεύασε το 100.000.000στο αυτοκίνητό στην ιστορία της. Η Honda ξεκίνησε την παραγωγή αυτοκινήτων το 1963 με το T360 μίνι φορτηγό αλλά και με το σπορ S500, ενώ έναν χρόνο μετά, η ιαπωνική εταιρία κατασκεύασε το πρώτο της εργοστάσιο της στην πόλη Sayama, το οποίο ανέλαβε την παραγωγή του S600 roadster.
Σήμερα, η Honda διαθέτει 34 εργοστάσια παραγωγής σε πέντε ηπείρους, με τον Takahiro Hachigo, Πρόεδρο και Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος της Honda Motor να σχολιάζει
Χάρη στη στήριξη από τους πελάτες μας σε όλο τον κόσμο, η Honda ήταν σε θέση να παραδώσει 100 εκατομμύρια αυτοκίνητα. Ο ιδρυτής της εταιρείας μας ήθελε να βοηθήσει τους ανθρώπους στην καθημερινή τους ζωή και να συνεχίσει τη χαρά της οδήγησης.
Στην προσπάθεια να ικανοποιήσουμε τους επόμενους 100 εκατομμύρια πελάτες μας, η Honda θα συνεχίσει να προσφέρει ολοένα και πιο ελκυστικά προϊόντα.
Δελτίο Τύπου
Honda Reaches 100 million Worldwide Automobile Production Milestone
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company has reached the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global automobile production.
Honda began automobile production in 1963 with the production of the T360 mini-truck and the S500 sports car. |A year later Honda employed all of the company’s production technologies and know-how and constructed the first Honda plant dedicated to automobile production in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture. The new plant began production of a further model, the iconic S600 roadster.
Since that time, Honda has increased its annual production volume, enhancing its line up and exporting the brand to an ever wider range of countries. Honda’s current line-up focuses on global models such as the Jazz small hatchback, Civic family hatchback and Accord family saloon. These cars are supplemented by the HR-V and CR-V SUVs, both global best-sellers in their respective segments. In 2016, Honda has 34 automobile production facilities on five continents.
Takahiro Hachigo, President and CEO of Honda Motor, commented, “Thanks to the support from our customers around the world, Honda was able to deliver 100 million automobiles. The passion of our company founder who wanted to help people in their daily lives and pursue the joy of driving has been inherited by Honda associates as the original starting point of Honda automobile manufacturing. Striving to meet the next 100 million customers, Honda will continue delivering increasingly attractive products.”
1948 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. established
1963 Production of the T360 mini-truck started at Saitama Factory
1969 Production of N600 and TN360 by component parts sets started in Taiwan. (Honda’s first overseas auto production)
Production of N360 started in Malaysia
1975 Production of Civic and other models started in Indonesia
1978 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 5 million units
1982 Production of Accord started in the U.S.
1983 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 10 million units
1984 Production of Accord started in Thailand
1986 Production of Accord started in Canada
1990 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 20 million units
1992 Production of Accord started in the U.K.
1994 Production of Civic started in Pakistan
1995 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 30 million units
Production of Accord started in Mexico
1997 Production of Civic started in Brazil and Turkey
Production of City started in India
1999 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 40 million units
Production of Accord started in China
2003 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 50 million units
2015 Production of Accord started in Nigeria
2016 Cumulative worldwide production of automobiles reached 100 million units