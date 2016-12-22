Η Kia έδωσε τα πρώτα σκίτσα του Picanto το οποίο και θα παρουσιαστεί μέσα στο 2017. Η τρίτη γενιά του μοντέλου διαθέτει LED φώτα ημέρας και όμορφο, ώριμο σχεδιασμό, ενώ θα προσφέρεται αποκλειστικά σε 5-θυρη hatchback έκδοση.
Οι διαστάσεις του θα είναι μεγαλύτερες προσφέροντας περισσότερο χώρο στους πίσω επιβάτες, ενώ στο εσωτερικό υπάρχει τριάκτινο δερμάτινο πολυλειτουργικό τιμόνι, αλουμινένια διακοσμητικά και μεγάλη οθόνης αφής στο κέντρο της κονσόλας.
Μηχανικά αναμένεται να εξοπλίζεται με τους ίδιους κινητήρες με το Hyundai i10. Έτσι θα συναντάμε τον 1.000αρη τρικύλινδρο turbo απόδοσης έως και 120 ίππων, αλλά και ατμοσφαιρικούς κινητήρες
Δελτίο Τύπου
KIA TO UNVEIL ALL-NEW PICANTO
- The first renderings of the all-new Picanto have been released by Kia
- It is set to be fully revealed in 2017
Kia Motors today reveals the first design details of the Picanto, the third-generation of one of Kia’s global best-selling cars.
The new Picanto combines a youthful and energetic new exterior and interior design with greater potential for customer personalization, inside and out. Retaining its characteristically compact dimensions, the new Picanto conveys a more assertive stance through bolder body lines and a vibrant colour palette.
Inside, the car’s suite of high-tech comfort, convenience and safety features is underscored by a modern and refined new cabin design, with smarter packaging efficiency than ever before.
Kia’s all-new A-segment city car will be fully revealed early in 2017.