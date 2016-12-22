KIA TO UNVEIL ALL-NEW PICANTO

The first renderings of the all-new Picanto have been released by Kia

It is set to be fully revealed in 2017

Kia Motors today reveals the first design details of the Picanto, the third-generation of one of Kia’s global best-selling cars.

The new Picanto combines a youthful and energetic new exterior and interior design with greater potential for customer personalization, inside and out. Retaining its characteristically compact dimensions, the new Picanto conveys a more assertive stance through bolder body lines and a vibrant colour palette.

Inside, the car’s suite of high-tech comfort, convenience and safety features is underscored by a modern and refined new cabin design, with smarter packaging efficiency than ever before.

Kia’s all-new A-segment city car will be fully revealed early in 2017.