Η Volkswagen έδωσε τρεις φωτογραφίες από ένα νέο I.D. concept που θα παρουσιάσει στο Detroit. Αυτό θα είναι είναι Microbus, σε αντίθεση με το hatchback I.D Concept που παρουσιάστηκε προ μηνών στην έκθεση του Παρισιού.
Το νέο μοντέλο θα αποτελεί την εξέλιξη του Budd-e concept που παρουσιάστηκε στις αρχές του έτους και κίνηση θα παίρνει από δύο ηλεκτροκινητήρες. Το πρωτότυπο θα είναι τετρακίνητο, θα βασίζεται στην MEB πλατφόρμα της VW, θα έχει σαρωτές λέιζερ, κάμερες, ραντάρ και συσκευές υπερήχων ώστε να μπορεί να κινηθεί αυτόνομα.. Η πλατφόρμα φιλοξενεί τις μπαταρίες στο πάτωμα, με το βαν να έχει μεγαλύτερο μεταξόνιο και μετατρόχιο από το hatchback I.D Concept.
Το πρωτότυπο θα μας δείχνει το πως θα μοιάζει το μοντέλο παραγωγής, που θα διαθέτει επτά θέσεις και θα είναι ένα από τα 5 ηλεκτρικά μοντέλα που ετοιμάζει η γερμανική εταιρία έως το 2020.
Δελτίο Τύπου
Icon of a new era with electric drive: Volkswagen presents another model of the I.D. family in Detroit
- Show car has two electric motors and all-wheel drive
- Design icon features multi-functional, flexible interior
The era of electric mobility begins. At the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS, 8 to 22 January) in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a new model of the I.D. family – a multi-functional vehicle of a new era. The concept vehicle forges links between the legendary origins of the Volkswagen brand and its electrifying future. Like the I.D., this concept is also based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), and so it shows the potential and bandwidth of the MEB.
Since the presentation of the I.D. at the Paris International Motor Show in September of this year, these initials have stood primarily for a new generation of fully connected, all-electric vehicles from Volkswagen. The I.D. also stands for clarity in design language, pure form, honest character, authentic emotionality – and of course an ideal spatial concept as well as a quality in details that is typically Volkswagen.
This I.D. concept vehicle will also be able to drive fully autonomously in the future. A light press on the Volkswagen logo, and the electrically retractable steering wheel disappears into the cockpit. While the driver relaxes, laser scanners, ultrasonic and radar sensors and cameras monitor other road users and the surroundings.
The I.D. concept vehicle in Detroit forges links between the legendary origins of the Volkswagen brand and its electrifying future. Its overall concept is revolutionary. It combines ample space for travel with a long electric driving range. A new feeling of freedom – with zero emissions. A new epoch of mobility.