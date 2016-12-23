INVESTIGATION Subject : Engine Compartment Fire Date Investigation Opened: DEC 16, 2016 Date Investigation Closed: Open NHTSA Action Number: PE16016 Component(s): ENGINE All Products Associated with this Investigation Vehicle Make Model Model Year(s) SMART FORTWO 2008-2009

SMART FORTWO CABRIO 2008-2009

SMART FORTWO COUPE 2008

Details

Manufacturer: SMART USA DISTRIBUTOR LLC

SUMMARY: The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received eight complaints (VOQs) reporting incidents of engine compartment fire in model year (MY) 2008 and 2009 Smart Fortwo vehicles. Six of the incidents report experiencing symptoms of smoke, check engine light illumination or unusual noise while driving, before pulling over and observing fire in the engine compartment. The other two incidents were not detected until the vehicles were stopped. All eight incidents involve severe fires that rapidly engulfed the vehicles. Five of the incidents occurred in 2015 and the most recent three have all occurred since October 2016. The complaints report incident mileages ranging from 29,000 to 86,000 miles (average is approximately 54,000 miles).

A Preliminary Evaluation has been opened to assess the cause, scope and frequency of the alleged defect.

The following VOQ numbers are associated with the issues discussed in this opening resume: 10924637, 10924311, 10916505, 10872656, 10820891, 10790017, 10780222, 10676359.