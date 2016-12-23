Η NHTSA ξεκίνησε μια προκαταρκτική έρευνα μετά από περιστατικά πυρκαγιών που σημειώθηκαν σε οκτώ Smart Fortwo MY2008 και MY2009 στις ΗΠΑ.
Όλες οι πυρκαγιές ξεκίνησαν από τον χώρο του κινητήρα, φωτιά που κατέστρεψε ολοκληρωτικά τα αυτοκίνητα. Έξι περιστατικά συνέβησαν ενώ τα αυτοκίνητα βρισκόταν εν κινήσει, με τους οδηγούς τους να δηλώνουν πως πριν προκληθεί η πυρκαγιά, άναψε η ενδεικτική λυχνία προβλήματος του κινητήρα στο ταμπλό. Τα άλλα δύο περιστατικά συνέβησαν με τα αυτοκίνητα να είναι σταματημένα. Τα πέντε περιστατικά σημειώθηκαν το 2015 και τα τρία τον Οκτώβριο του 2016, με τα 8 ForTwo να είχαν διανύσει μεταξύ 46.500 χλμ και 138.500 χλμ.
Η Mercedes δήλωσε πως συνεργάζεται με την NHTSA στην έρευνα της και συμπληρώνει πως δεν γνωρίζει κάποιον τραυματισμό ή θάνατο που να σχετίζεται με το συγκεκριμένο πρόβλημα.
Δελτίο Τύπου
INVESTIGATION Subject : Engine Compartment Fire Date Investigation Opened: DEC 16, 2016 Date Investigation Closed: Open NHTSA Action Number: PE16016 Component(s): ENGINE All Products Associated with this Investigation Vehicle Make Model Model Year(s) SMART FORTWO 2008-2009
SMART FORTWO CABRIO 2008-2009
SMART FORTWO COUPE 2008
Details
Manufacturer: SMART USA DISTRIBUTOR LLC
SUMMARY: The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received eight complaints (VOQs) reporting incidents of engine compartment fire in model year (MY) 2008 and 2009 Smart Fortwo vehicles. Six of the incidents report experiencing symptoms of smoke, check engine light illumination or unusual noise while driving, before pulling over and observing fire in the engine compartment. The other two incidents were not detected until the vehicles were stopped. All eight incidents involve severe fires that rapidly engulfed the vehicles. Five of the incidents occurred in 2015 and the most recent three have all occurred since October 2016. The complaints report incident mileages ranging from 29,000 to 86,000 miles (average is approximately 54,000 miles).
A Preliminary Evaluation has been opened to assess the cause, scope and frequency of the alleged defect.
The following VOQ numbers are associated with the issues discussed in this opening resume: 10924637, 10924311, 10916505, 10872656, 10820891, 10790017, 10780222, 10676359.