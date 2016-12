50 years of the Miura: Celebrations Close with trip to bull breeding farm in Spain that lent its name

Sant’Agata Bolognese, 22 December 2016 – Automobili Lamborghini has rounded off events celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Miura with a journey back to the roots of its moniker: “Back to the Name”. A Miura SV from the Museum at Sant’Agata Bolognese and six brightly-coloured Lamborghini Huracáns and Aventadors travelled over 600 km from Madrid to Lora del Rio, in Andalusia, on 2 December. Their destination was the famous bull breeding farm run by the Miura family, one of the oldest and most highly reputed “ganaderías” in Spain, founded 175 years ago.

Today, the farm is run by Eduardo and Antonio Miura, the sons of Don Eduardo who met Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1966, the year when the world was introduced to what would soon be considered an icon in the history of sports cars.

It was a fitting conclusion to the important anniversary celebrations: events scheduled throughout the year included top international Concours d’Elegance (such as Amelia Island, Villa d’Este and Goodwood) and an Italian tour held in June with 20 Miuras coming from all over the world to take part.