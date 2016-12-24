Το Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S είναι εκ των πραγμάτων ένα εξαιρετικά γρήγορο hothatch, έχοντας τον άτυπο τίτλο του “βασιλιά” του Nurburgring για τα μπροστοκίνητα αυτοκίνητα, με χρόνο 7:47,19.
Από το εργοστάσιο ο 2-λιτρος TSI κινητήρα του αποδίδει 310 ίππους και 380 Nm ροπή, αλλά ο γερμανικός βελτιωτικός οίκος B&B Automobiltechnik θεωρεί ότι είναι λίγα και με το πακέτο που ετοίμασε πρόσφατα, το κάνει να αποδίδει 480 άλογα και 620 Nm ροπή!
Ο οίκος ισχυρίζεται ότι πλέον το 0-100 χλμ/ώρα γίνεται σε μόλις 4,5 δευτ., από τα 6,3 δευτ. που χρειάζεται το εργοστασιακό, ενώ τα 0-200 χλμ/ώρα έρχονται σε 12,8 δευτ., όταν “μαμά” ολοκληρώνονται σε 22,5 δευτ.. Τέλος, η τελική ταχύτητα αγγίζει τα 285 χλμ/ώρα, όταν από το εργοστάσιο φτάνει τα 250 χλμ/ώρα.
Το πακέτο μηχανικής αναβάθμισης κοστίζει €12.950 και περιλαμβάνει νέα εισαγωγή, μεγαλύτερο intercooler, μεγαλύτερα μπεκ, νέα εξάτμιση, και νέo turbo, ενώ η B&B Automobiltechnik συστήνει την τοποθέτηση ενός επιπλέον ψυγείου λαδιού, με κόστος €1.298. Υπάρχουν, όμως, και μικρότερα πακέτα με 360, 385 και 430 άλογα, με 460, 480 και 550 Nm ροπής αντίστοιχα.
Εκτός της μηχανικής βελτίωσης, η B&B Automobiltechnik προσφέρει νέα ελατήρια χαμηλώματος, που ρίχνουν το ύψος του Golf κατά 30 χλστ., ενώ μπορείς να τοποθετήσεις τα πλήρως ρυθμιζόμενα αμορτισέρ KW V3. Προαιρετικά υπάρχουν και οι νέοι δίσκοι φρένων διαμέτρου 342 χλστ., εμπρός, για όσους μείνουν στις 18άρες ζάντες, καθώς οι δίσκοι 370 χλστ. απαιτούν τουλάχιστον 19άρες ζάντες.
Δελτίο Τύπου
PRESS RELEASE – B&B Automobiltechnik VW Golf VII GTI Clubsport / S B&B Automobiltechnik: 480 hp / 620 Nm for the GTI Clubsport
The latest release from tuning specialist B&B Automobiltechnik is a four-stage upgrade programme for the VW Golf VII GTI Clubsport and its even more hardcore ‘S’ version.
The pinnacle of these B&B upgrades sees power and torque of the GTI
Clubsport / S increased from 265 hp / 350 Nm, or 310 hp / 380 Nm in the case of the S variant, to a rousing 480 hp and 620 Nm (12,950 euro). This huge output bump reduces the 0-100 km/h sprint from 6.3 sec to a mere 4.5 sec, while the 0- 200 km/h time is nearly chopped in half, dropping from 22.5 to just 12.8 sec. Top speed goes up from 250 km/h to over 285 km/h.
These dramatic performance hikes are achieved through the use of a special turbocharger. More intake ram air is ingested by a modified intake system, while a larger and more efficient charge air cooler allows the system to run with higher boost pressure. The extra fuelling is taken care of by a higher capacity fuel pump feeding uprated injectors.
On the exhaust side, a race exhaust system with sports catalytic converter reduces backpressure, and is responsible for the more purposeful exhaust note. The B&B supplementary oil cooler system (1,298 euro) reduces the oil temperature by up to 25 degrees C, and is recommended for all the enhanced power stages of the 2.0-litre turbocharged motor.
Smaller power kits with 360 hp / 265 kW / 460 Nm (1,298 euro), 385 hp / 283 kW / 480Nm (3,950 euro) and 430 hp / 316 kW / 550 Nm (7,950 euro) make up the first three stages of the B&B tuning programme. The Vmax de-limit software is included in every stage, while cars equipped with the DSG gearbox receive bespoke software as well.
To further reduce exhaust backpressure and exhaust gas temperatures, B&Boffers a special downpipe with sports catalytic converter (from 1.398 euro), which releases an extra 15 hp / 11 kW. The soundtrack and looks are further improved by B&B’s cat-back sports exhaust system (from 1.398 euro).
The ultimate power trip comes from the B&B racing exhaust system with metal catalyst (from 2,795 euro), which delivers an extra 20 hp / 15 kW while reducing the thermal load on the engine and turbocharger.
For customers who feel the four-cylinder soundtrack is too weak can avail themselves of B&B’s bespoke sound generator (from 998 euro). This changes the soundtrack of the GTI Clubsport in steps all the way up to a V8 roar and is operated by a remote control unit.
To optimise the driving characteristics and the look of the GTI Clubsport, B&B offer a sports spring kit (298 euro) that lowers the cars ride height by around 30 mm. More press-on drivers will appreciate the B&B/KW V3 coilover suspension kit (1,798 euro). Adjustable for ride height as well as bounce and rebound control, this suspension kit takes chassis performance to the next level.
B&B’s high-performance brake system (from 3,495 euro), significantly improves retardation during sporty driving or emergency situations. Using 342 mm front brake discs, the system can be used with the original 18-inch wheels. The optional larger brake system with 370 mm front discs requires at least 19-inch wheels.
For improved looks and grip on the tarmac, the B&B B10 light alloy wheel design is available in up to 8.5×20-inch dimensions, shod with 235/30R20 tyres (from 3,298 euro per set). Other wheels are available also in more modest 18 and 19- inch sizes (from 1,950 euro).