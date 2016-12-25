M-Sport are proud to reveal the livery evolutions that will adorn the Ecoboost-powered Ford Fiesta WRCs throughout the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship. The final designs are due to be unveiled at the Autosport International Show in January.

For the first time since 2005, the team will field two separate designs for their lead drivers. Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia will sport an iconic Red Bull scheme while Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja take to the wheel of a geometrically-inspired design which draws inspiration from the eye-catching ‘disguise’ livery.

Used throughout the Fiesta WRC’s intense test programme, the ‘disguise’ livery was originally created for the all-new road-going Fiesta which was unveiled in Cologne last month.

The development of the Ford Fiesta WRC has been aligned with that of Ford’s latest road car, and M-Sport’s debut at Rallye Monte-Carlo will also mark the introduction of the all-new Fiesta on public roads.

The geometric design forms the basis of both liveries, but for Ogier and Ingrassia, the number one Fiesta WRC is also adorned with the World Champion’s personal partner – Red Bull’s popular motif offering an instantly recognisable design.

The invaluable support that M-Sport continue to receive from Ford is well represented – the ‘Powered by Ecoboost’ trademark proudly displayed – as will long-standing partners Castrol and Michelin whose commitment has been paramount to the team’s success.

Both liveries carry the new-for-2017 MS-RT emblem which promotes an exciting collaboration with Van-Sport – producers of bespoke road-going vehicles with a stylish, sporting edge.

New partners also include online betting company OneBet – prominent logos appearing on both cars as the company takes a first venture into the high-octane sport of world rallying ahead of this exciting new era.

The team’s valued trade partners – Sparco, Pulsar, Stilo, Lazer Lamps, Azione, OZ Racing, NGK, Eibach, Endless and SWP – will be joined by LM Gianetti and will all feature in a series of prime positions on the Fiesta WRC’s striking new aero package.

M-Sport Managing Director, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said:

“We are immensely proud of the Ford Fiesta WRC and these eye-catching new liveries will add the finishing touch. The test livery captured everyone’s imagination so we were keen to incorporate this alongside our valued partners both old and new.

“We can’t wait to see both cars attack the stages of Rallye Monte-Carlo in their finalised designs. Until then, all that remains is to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and all the best for what looks set to be an exciting New Year which kicks-off with the final livery reveal at Autosport International.”