Η Kia μετά τα σκίτσα της νέα γενιάς του Picanto έδωσε τις πρώτες επίσημες φωτογραφίες της τρίτης γενιάς του μικρού της μοντέλου. Αυτό διαθέτει LED φώτα ημέρας και όμορφο, ώριμο σχεδιασμό, ενώ θα προσφέρεται αποκλειστικά σε 5-θυρη hatchback έκδοση. Στις φωτογραφίες βλέπουμε την έκδοση GT Line.
Σχεδιασμένο από τις ομάδες σε Ναμυάνγκ της Νότια Κορέα και Φρανκφούρτη της Γερμανίας, το νέο Picanto έχει 15 χιλιοστά μακρύτερο μεταξόνιο (2.400 χιλιοστά) που ωθεί τους τροχούς πιο κοντά στα άκρα, κάτι που συνδυασμό με τους κοντούς προβόλους, δημιουργεί μια πιο σπορ εμφάνιση. Το νέο μοντέλο έχει το ίδιο μήκος με την σημερινή γενιά (3.595 χιλιοστά), αλλά λόγω του μεγαλύτερου μεταξονίου, προσφέρει περισσότερους χώρους στο εσωτερικό.
Στο εσωτερικό υπάρχει τριάκτινο δερμάτινο πολυλειτουργικό τιμόνι, αλουμινένια διακοσμητικά, μεγάλη οθόνης αφής στο κέντρο της κονσόλας που υποστηρίζει Apple CarPlay και Android Auto και μια μικρότερη ανάμεσα στα όργανα του πίνακα οργάνων.
Μηχανικά αναμένεται να εξοπλίζεται με τους ίδιους κινητήρες με το Hyundai i10. Έτσι θα συναντάμε τον 1.000αρη τρικύλινδρο turbo απόδοσης έως και 120 ίππων, αλλά και ατμοσφαιρικούς κινητήρες που θα συνδυάζονται με μηχανικά και αυτόματα κιβώτια. Οι πωλήσεις του νέου Kia Picanto θα ξεκινήσουν στα τέλη του τρίτου τριμήνου, με την επίσημη παρουσίαση του να γίνεται στην έκθεση της Γενεύης τον Μάρτιο.
Δελτίο Τύπου
KIA RELEASES FIRST IMAGES OF ALL-NEW PICANTO
- Kia reveals youthful and energetic design of all-new Picanto
- More assertive stance in a compact A-segment package
- Global debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
- Kia Motors has today released images of the all-new Picanto, the third-generation of one of Kia’s global best-selling cars.
Created by Kia’s design centres in Namyang, Korea and Frankfurt, Germany, the new Picanto brings youthful and energetic character to the A-segment. The all-new model – revealed in Kia’s sports-inspired ‘GT-Line’ specification – conveys a more assertive stance through bolder body lines and subtly sculpted surfaces. A 15 mm-longer wheelbase (2,385 mm to 2,400 mm) also pushes the wheels further out into each corner for a more confident appearance. The Picanto’s colour palette is more vibrant than ever, with a range of bold paint colours designed to make the car stand out.
Inside, Picanto’s suite of high-tech comfort, convenience and safety features is underscored by a modern and refined new cabin design. At the heart of the cabin is a new ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system, making the latest in-car technology available to occupants.
Buyers of the all-new Picanto will enjoy smarter packaging efficiency than ever before, with more cabin and cargo space than rivals in the segment. In spite of its extended wheelbase, the Picanto retains its characteristically compact dimensions. With a shorter front overhang and longer rear overhang, the all-new model is the same length (3,595 mm) as the car it replaces.
Kia will reveal the all-new Picanto in public for the first time at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show in March, and will go on sale in the Spring of 2017.