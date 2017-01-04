Lucid Chooses Mobileye as Partner for Autonomous Vehicle Technology

MENLO PARK, Calif. and JERUSALEM, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Motors, the luxury mobility company, and Mobileye N.V. (NYSE: MBLY), the global leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving technologies, announced a collaboration to enable autonomous driving capability on Lucid vehicles.

Lucid will launch its first car, the Lucid Air, with a complete sensor set for autonomous driving from day one, including camera, radar and lidar sensors. Mobileye was chosen to provide the primary compute platform, full 8-camera surround view processing, sensor fusion software, Road Experience Management (REM™) crowd-based localization capability, and reinforcement learning algorithms for Driving Policy. These technologies will enable a full Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite at launch, and then enable a logical and safe transition to autonomous driving functionality through over-the-air software updates.

Mobileye is expected to provide a dual set of EyeQ®4 system-on-chips. The chipset will process a full 8-camera surround view system, providing full 360-degree visual perception. Consistent with other Mobileye programs, the camera set includes a forward-facing trifocal-lensed camera and an additional five cameras surrounding the vehicle.

In addition, Mobileye will offer sensor fusion software that incorporates data from radar and lidar sensors, along with the camera set, in order to build the critical environmental model necessary to facilitate autonomous driving.

To complete and strengthen the environmental model, Mobileye’s REM™ system is intended to provide the vehicle with highly accurate localization capability. Lucid vehicles will benefit from the near real-time updating of the collaborative, dynamic global Roadbook™ high-definition mapping system. Data generated from Lucid vehicles can be used to enhance the autonomous driving software and will also contribute to the aggregation of Mobileye’s Global Roadbook™.

“Mobileye’s suite of automated driving technologies represent key elements in the development of automated driving systems in the Lucid Air,” said Peter Rawlinson, CTO of Lucid. “Lucid is striving to take a leading position in safety and intuitive usability. We look forward to working with Mobileye on important aspects of achieving these goals.”

“We are looking forward to bringing our full suite of product offerings to enable ADAS and eventually Autonomous Driving on Lucid Motors vehicles,” said Professor Amnon Shashua, Chairman and CTO of Mobileye. “The choice of Mobileye is further evidence of the unique capabilities and value we can add to a variety of automaker customers, both established and emerging.”

About Lucid Lucid Motors is a luxury mobility company that is reimagining what a car can be. The company is applying innovative engineering, design and technology to define a new class of premium electric vehicle. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Lucid team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries. Learn more at lucidmotors.com.

About Mobileye Mobileye N.V. is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. Our technology keeps passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. Our proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Mobileye’s products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a Roadbook™ of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using REM™; and provide mapping for autonomous driving. Our products are or will be integrated into car models from more than 25 global automakers. Our products are also available in the aftermarket.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, including the risk factors and other matters set forth in the public filings of each of the parties to this press release. Neither party undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.