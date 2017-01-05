Imagine if the vehicles of the future were friendly, and focused on you.That’s the vision behind Toyota’s Concept-i. Announced today at the 2017 Consumer ElectronicsShow in Las Vegas, the groundbreaking concept vehicle demonstrates Toyota’s view thatvehicles of the future should start with the people who use them. Designed by Toyota’s CALTY Design Research in Newport Beach, CA, and with user experiencetechnology development from the Toyota Innovation Hub in San Francisco, CA, the Concept-iwas created around the philosophy of “kinetic warmth,” a belief that mobility technology shouldbe warm, welcoming, and above all, fun. As a result, the concept was developed with a focus onbuilding an immersive and energetic user experience. What’s more, Concept-i leverages thepower of an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system to anticipate people’s needs, inspiretheir imaginations and improve their lives.“At Toyota, we recognize that the important question isn’t whether future vehicles will beequipped with automated or connected technologies,” said Bob Carter, senior vice president ofautomotive operations for Toyota. “It is the experience of the people who engage with thosevehicles. Thanks to Concept-i and the power of artificial intelligence, we think the future is avehicle that can engage with people in return.”

Built around the Driver Vehicle Relationship

At the heart of Concept-i is a powerful AI that learns with the driver to build a relationship thatis meaningful and human. More than just driving patterns and schedules, the concept isdesigned to leverage multiple technologies to measure emotion, mapped against where andwhen the driver travels around the world. The combination gives Concept-i exceptional ability touse mobility to improve quality of life.What’s more, the AI system leverages advanced automated vehicle technologies to helpenhance driving safety, combined with visual and haptic stimuli to augment communicationbased on driver responsiveness. While under certain conditions users will have the choice ofautomated or manual driving based on their personal preference, Concept-i seamlesslymonitors driver attention and road conditions, with the goal of increasing automated driving

support as necessary to buttress driver engagement or to help navigate dangerous drivingconditions.Designed to Help Make Technology Human To help ensure that even the most cutting-edge vehicle technology remained welcoming andapproachable, CALTY designers built Concept-i from the inside out, starting with a next-generation user interface that serves as a platform for the vehicle’s AI Agent, nicknamed “Yui”. The interface begins with the visual representation of Yui, designed to communicate acrosscultures to a global audience. With Yui’s home centered on the dashboard, Concept-i’s interioremanates around the driver and passenger side and throughout the vehicle in sweeping lines,with interior shapes designed to enhance Yui’s ability to use light, sound and even touch tocommunicate critical information. In fact, Concept-i avoids screens on the central console to reveal information when and whereit’s needed. Colored lights in the foot wells indicate whether the vehicle is in automated ormanual drive; discrete projectors in the rear deck project views onto the seat pillar to help warnabout blind spots, and a next-generation head up helps keep the driver’s eyes and attention onthe road.Even the exterior of the vehicle is designed to enable Concept-i to engage with the world aroundit. Yui appears on exterior door panels to greet driver and passengers as they approach thevehicle. The rear of the vehicle shows messages to communicate about upcoming turns or warnabout a potential hazard. The front of the vehicle communicates whether the Concept-i is inautomated or manual drive.