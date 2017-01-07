GALPIN ANNOUNCES ROCKET PRODUCTION THROUGH VLF AUTOMOTIVE

Completely Retooled High-Performance Super Mustang Now Called

“VLF Rocket V8” to be on Display at 2017 Detroit Auto Show January 8-22

NORTH HILLS, CA (Jan. 5, 2017) – Galpin Motors, the internationally known leader in automobile retailing and home of famous custom shop, Galpin Auto Sports (GAS), announced today that the VLF Rocket V8, formerly known as the Galpin Rocket, is officially in production and will be produced through VLF Automotive. The Ford Mustang-based car will make an appearance at the Detroit Auto Show, January 8-22, 2017, in the VLF Automotive booth.

The VLF Rocket V8, designed by Henrik Fisker, made its world debut at the 2014 LA Auto Show and was immediately greeted with worldwide acclaim. Since then, the team at Galpin has been fine tuning the project and working to find a partner capable of handling the rapid international customer demand. With Henrik Fisker as a partner at VLF, the company became a natural fit, as they could achieve fast volumes of limited production.

VLF Automotive, an American luxury sports car company, was founded by former General Motors Vice Chairman Bob Lutz, entrepreneur and manufacturer Gilbert Villarreal and legendary automotive designer Henrik Fisker. VLF Automotive boasts a state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan and a design and technology center in Los Angeles. With Lutz as chairman, Villarreal as CEO and Henrik Fisker as head of design and product strategy, the VLF team represents more than 100 years of experience at the top-tier of the automotive industry.

“With Henrik as a partner at VLF and their extensive track record of success, there was no question that they would be the best fit. We look forward to a great relationship with VLF and to seeing these beautiful cars on the road soon,” said Beau Boeckmann, President of Galpin Motors.

The Rocket is an extremely powerful and refined vehicle. Its lines emanate from the front, through the hood, over a set of sculptured flared fenders and converge on its integrated rear spoiler. The Rocket’s handmade, coach built carbon-fiber body features a front splitter that works simultaneously with the rear spoiler, enlarged rear diffuser and carbon fiber aero skirts to provide high-speed downforce. The 725 hp supercharged V8 sits on 21 inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli extreme performance tires.

The VLF Rocket V8 features an integral link independent rear suspension and double ball joint front suspension with Monotube true rebound-adjustable coil-overs front and rear for superior ride control and handling. It has a power 4-wheel anti-lock brake system with traction control.

The Rocket’s Exposed Carbon Fiber Package includes exposed carbon fiber hood stripes and mirror covers. Other options include Brembo brakes, custom paint and a Full Leather Interior Package with hand-finished Italian leather seats, center console, door panels and rear interior deck panel, as well as suede-lined A, B and C pillars.

The VLF Rocket V8 is available in coupe and convertible. Its performance will match its beauty.

Interest in the Rocket has remained high since its initial unveiling. Amazon’s “The Grand Tour” even featured the prototype as the lead vehicle in the show’s amazing premiere episode last fall!

The VLF Rocket can be purchased through Galpin Motors by contacting Steve McCord at smccord@galpin.com or at (877)-GO-GAS-GO. For more information, please visit http://galpinautosports.com/ or http://www.vlfautomotive.com/.