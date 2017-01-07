Μόλις 250 GT θα κατασκευάζει και θα παραδίδει ετησίως (για τέσσερα χρόνια) η Ford στους τυχερούς που επέλεξε να δώσει το νέο της supercar, με αυτοί να βγάζουν από τον τραπεζικό τους λογαριασμό περισσότερα από 400.000 δολάρια προκειμένου να το αποκτήσουν.
Επειδή όμως ένας online configurator είναι πλέον πασέ, η Ford στέλνει στους τυχερούς ιδιοκτήτες του GT το συγκεκριμένο κουτί, ή αν προτιμάς το Ordering Kit όπως το έχει ονομάσει, προκειμένου αυτοί να δημιουργήσουν το GT των ονείρων τους.
Το κουτί είναι κατασκευασμένο εξ’ολοκλήρου από ανθρακονήματα, και διαθέτει ένα μάνταλο ίδιο ακριβώς με εκείνο που συναντάμε στο αγωνιστικό Ford GT. Στο εσωτερικό του υπάρχει τα οκτώ εξωτερικά χρώματα που προσφέρεται το GT, μια σειρά από εναλλάξιμες ρίγες, όπως επίσης έξι διαφορετικές ζάντες, το χρώμα από τις δαγκάνες των φρένων και οι συνδυασμοί δέρματος, carbon και Alcantara που μπορεί να επιλέξει κάποιος για το εσωτερικό. Τέλος η Ford, όταν κατασκευάσει το GT του ιδιοκτήτη, του στέλνει μια πλάκα-αντίγραφο, πάνω στην οποία υπάρχει χαραγμένος ο αριθμός VIN του αυτοκινήτου, που τοποθετείται στο έξω μέρος του κουτιού.
Στις σχετικές ειδήσεις η EPA έκανε γνωστή την μέση κατανάλωση του GT. Αυτή ανέρχεται σε 14 MPG (16,8 λίτρα/100 χλμ) με την κατανάλωσης εντός πόλης να ανέρχεται στα 11 MPG (21,4 λίτρα/100 χλμ) και στον αυτοκινητόδρομο σε 18 MPG (13,1 λίτρα/100 χλμ).
Δελτίο Τύπου
ONE-OF-A-KIND ORDER KIT LETS OWNERS GET IN TOUCH WITH THEIR FORD GT DREAM CAR — PIECE BY PIECE
DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 6, 2017 – To assist customers in personalizing their all-new Ford GT, Ford Performance is providing them with a unique order kit. Approved applicants will receive a kit that allows them to physically piece together every aspect of their all-new supercar – everything from paint colors, wheel options, caliper colors, interior material samples and racing stripes.
The Ford GT design team has gone well beyond the traditional online build site, developing miniaturized, abstract pieces for each kit employing the same advanced materials used throughout the car’s interior – including carbon fiber and a latch identical to that found on the Ford GT race car. Swatches of each interior theme are included, featuring the same high-quality leather and Alcantara that will accent the cabin of the all-new Ford GT.
Each order kit features eight exterior color samples with removable stripes that can be interchanged, showcasing the multiple options available. It has scaled-down replica wheels, with different colored calipers among the choices for the exterior.
“The Ford GT ordering kit is a critical piece in the purchase process,” said Henry Ford III, global marketing manager, Ford Performance. “This high-quality kit is a hands-on tool for Ford GT customers to enhance their ordering experience. Authentic colors, finishes and materials will provide them an intimate, tactile way to discern the multitude of choices to configure their ideal supercar.”
The order kit case features a concave space near the latch where owners can place a replica VIN plate that matches their Ford GT. After a customer’s order is serialized, a replica plate will be made and sent to each new owner.