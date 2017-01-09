SPEEDLEAGUE ANNOUNCES E/RACING ELECTRIC POWERED RALLYCROSS SERIES AND ENGINEERING PARTNERSHIP WITH STARD.

DENVER, CO, Jan 09, 2017 — Speedleague is announcing its introduction of E/RACING, a new and modern motorsports series featuring electric powered rallycross cars, and that it has entered into an exclusive engineering partnership arrangement with STARD (Stohl Advanced Research and Development) to properly support the series. The new series will capitalize on the ability of electric powered race cars to outperform existing race cars in the context of rallycross: competitions in short intense elimination heat races held on multi-surfaced tracks consisting of dirt and asphalt.

“Besides the clear environmental and technological benefits, it’s obvious that, when it comes to rallycross, electric powered race cars will provide us with a superior competition platform. They also make available more venue options, offering a better experience for fans,” says Speedleague CEO and President Brian Gale. “The idea has intrigued me for years but, until now, I haven’t found a partner able to provide a comprehensive engineering solution for the race cars. That’s why we are so excited about teaming up with STARD to create E/RACING.”

The inaugural season for E/RACING will make stops in five North American cities, including Los Angeles, CA and New York City, NY, and will run through the spring of 2018. The series kick-off will be October 31-November 1st, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

In an exclusive arrangement, the Austrian firm STARD, which is part of former WRC & WRX Star Manfred Stohl´s Group, will be the Principle Engineering Partner for the series and supply engineering support, unique components and complete cars to the League and teams.

“For the last couple of years we have believed that EV Technology is the future in motorsport, opening up a huge number of new possibilities,” says Manfred Stohl, owner and president of Stohl Group. “The success of F.I.A. Formula-e and the huge interest in our world´s first “HIPER MK1” electric rallycross development car indicate this proving correct. Rallycross-style racing and electric race cars seems to be a perfect match.”

The STARD engineered cars will be based on variety of production models and built to the existing F.I.A. (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) regulations. Car features include a power output of 500 kW (670hp), an integrated all-wheel drive system with differential torque vectoring and aerodynamic kits unique to the series. Crucial to the flow of racing is a driver push-to-pass feature and a proprietary battery swap system only requiring 15-minutes. Also unique, will be certain design elements allowing for convertibility between rallycross, stage rally & short-course road racing specifications with relative ease, a capability the League and STARD are exploring further.

“Particularly after the presentation of our EV RX development car we had a lot of opportunities and requests for a variety of project possibilities,” Michael Sakowicz, STARD CEO adds. “However, the Speedleague´s concept and approach to create this unique E/RACING series convinced us to be the perfect environment for our technology. Our entire team is very excited about this great undertaking and ready to sustainably revolutionize motorsport together with Speedleague.”

Teams interested in competing in the series will be offered the ability to lease or purchase complete ready-to-run cars built by STARD in time for the first event. The option for teams to build cars to League specifications using STARD supplied components will be considered on a limited case-by-case basis.

Known as a Charter, certain rights will be granted exclusively to participating teams by the League for each car. Limited to twelve in the first season, an additional six Charters will be added in the second season and then capped at eighteen. Charters will earn long-term benefits for the teams, including sharing in certain revenues.

More details regarding the new series will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information please e-mail: eracing@speedleague.org

About Speedleague

The E/RACING series is owned, operated and sanctioned by Speedleague, an international motorsports organization founded in 2015 by (Red Bull) Global Rallycross Championship creator Brian Gale.

The League’s highly respected personnel have deep experience in event production, sports media and competition management in all major forms and levels of international motor racing, including championships featuring electric powered cars.

Activities for Speedleague include white-label organizing, building venues and sanctioning races for ESPN X Games. The rallycross and off-road truck racing competitions at X Games feature intense high-flying action between some of the world’s best known athletes such as: Travis Pastrana, Ken Block, Tanner Foust, Brian Deegan, BJ Baldwin, Kyle Leduc and Bucky Lasik as well as top-level manufacturer backed teams from Subaru, Ford, VW and Chevrolet.

Speedleague is based in Denver, Colorado, USA.

About STARD

Founded by former Gr.N World Rally Champion, WRC & WRX driver Manfred

Stohl, STARD (Stohl Advanced Research and Development), a division of Stohl Group Gmbh, is a highly skilled motorsports oriented research and development company with a background of experience of successful motorsport heritage spanning twenty-years and ten-years alternative energies engineering.

While the successes of Stohl Racing in Rally and Racing have been the bestknown STARD projects, STARD operates in wide variety of technology driven fields and projects including OEM works projects, utilizing a core team of passionate and uncompromisingly dedicated engineers.

Led by CEO Michael Sakowicz, since 7 years EV components, systems and entire cars especially also for motorsport are a core part of STARD´s research and development activity such as the recently presented “HIPER MK1” electric rallycross development prototype.

STARD is based in Gross Enzersdorf, Austria.