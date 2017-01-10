Παρά το Dieselgate και την απαγόρευση πωλήσεων αρκετών μοντέλων της σε χώρες όπως οι ΗΠΑ και η Νότιος Κορέα, το VW Group έκανε νέο ρεκόρ ετήσιων πωλήσεων. Συγκεκριμένα ο γερμανικός κολοσσός μέσα στο 2016 κατάφερε και πούλησε 10.312.400 οχήματα (+3,8% από πέρυσι), σπάζοντας έτσι το ρεκόρ που είχε σημειώσει το 2014.

Στην Ευρώπη το VW Grourp πούλησε 4.206.500 εκατ. αυτοκίνητα (+4%), στην Δυτική Ευρώπη (εκτός Γερμανίας) 3.548.500 αυτοκίνητα (+3,4%), στη Γερμανία 1.292.000 αυτοκίνητα (+0,2%), και στη Κεντρική και Ανατολική Ευρώπη 658.100 αυτοκίνητα (+7%). Στη Ρωσία πούλησε 166.900 αυτοκίνητα (-4,3%).

Στην περιοχή Ασίας-Ειρηνικού πούλησε 4.318.700 αυτοκίνητα (+9,7%), με τα 3.982.200 αυτοκίνητα (+12,2%) στη Κίνα, κάνοντας τη, την μεγαλύτερη αγορά του ομίλου παγκοσμίως. Στη Βόρειο Αμερική πούλησε 939.100 αυτοκίνητα (+0,8%), με τα 591.100 (-2,6%) στις ΗΠΑ, ενώ στη Νότιο Αμερική πούλησε 421.300 αυτοκίνητα (-24,6%) με τα 257.800 (-33,9%) στη Βραζιλία.

Σε ότι αφορά τις αυτοκινητοβιομηχανίες. Η Volkswagen πούλησε 5.987.800 αυτοκίνητα (+2,85), η Audi 1.871.300 αυτοκίνητα (+3,8%), η Porsche 237.800 αυτοκίνητα (+5,6%), η Skoda 1.127.700. αυτοκίνητα (+6,8%), η Seat 410.200 (+2,6%), τα επαγγελματικά της VW 480.100 αυτοκίνητα (+11,4%), η MAN 102.200 οχήματα (-0,2%) και η Scania 80.800 οχήματα (+5,5%).

O Matthias Muller δήλωσε πως το 2016 η VW κατάφερε να ξεπεράσει τα προβλήματα του Dieselgate, ενώ για το 2017 υποσχέθηκε 60 νέα μοντέλα, όπου ανάμεσα τους θα βρίσκονται τα νέα Volkswagen Polo και Touareg, τα νέα Skoda Yeti, SEAT Ibiza, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Α8 και Bentley Continental GT. Όπως είπε μέσα στη διετία 2017/2018, το VW Group θα παρουσιάσει 10 νέα μοντέλα με ηλεκτρικούς κινητήρες. Εν αναμονή των ανακοινώσεων της Toyota και της GM, ώστε να δούμε αν οι προβλέψεις επαληθευτούν και το VW Group γίνει η μεγαλύτερη αυτοκινητοβιομηχανία του κόσμου, από πλευράς πωλήσεων, για το 2016.

Δελτίο Τύπου

Volkswagen Group delivers 10.3 million vehicles in 2016

• 933,300 vehicles delivered in December (+11.8 percent)

• CEO Matthias Müller: “The fact that we handed over more than 10 million vehicles to customers last year bolsters the Group and its brands as we head for the future.”

The Volkswagen Group delivered 10.3 million vehicles to customers worldwide last year, a rise of 3.8 percent compared with the prior-year figure. Deliveries in December rose by 11.8 percent to 933,300 vehicles. Matthias Müller, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, commented: “2016 was a very challenging year for us. We made strides in resolving and overcoming the diesel crisis and at the same time initiated a fundamental change process with ‘Together – Strategy 2025′ to get Volkswagen ready for the future of mobility. Nonetheless, we managed to stabilize operating business in difficult conditions: the fact that we handed over more than 10 million vehicles to customers last year bolsters the Group and its brands as we head for the future.”

Full-year deliveries by the Volkswagen Group brands in Europe in 2016 totaled 4.2 million units (+4.0 percent), of which 340,600 new vehicles (+9.2 percent) were handed over to customers in December. Deliveries by the Group in Western Europe in December rose by 9.2 percent to 282,100 units. The Company recorded strong growth in the UK, Italy and France in December. 92,900 vehicles were handed over to customers in Germany in December – a decrease of 2.6 percent. Deliveries in Central and Eastern Europe during the same month rose by 8.8 percent to 58,500 units.

The Group handed over 939,100 new vehicles (+0.8 percent) to customers in the North America region last year. 94,000 vehicles were delivered in this region in December, an increase of 10.3 percent. Deliveries in the USA (+16.1 percent) contributed decisively to this positive trend. The Group delivered 36,500 vehicles in South America in December – a rise of 5.0 percent compared with the previous year.

4.3 million new vehicles (+9.7 percent) were delivered in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016, of which 4.0 million (+12.2 percent) were handed over to customers in China. Group deliveries to the Chinese market rose by 18.6 percent in December, with customers taking possession of 390,600 vehicles.

“In 2017 we will be intensifying our efforts in the major technological fields of the future, in e-mobility, autonomous vehicles, the digitalization of our products and our Company. At the same time, though, we will not be neglecting today’s core business. Our Group brands will be putting almost 60 new vehicles on the road for their customers during the coming year”, Müller said. “Apart from entirely new concepts, these include many of the brands’ core models such as the new Volkswagen Polo and Touareg, ŠKODA Yeti, SEAT Ibiza, Porsche Cayenne, Audi A8 and Bentley Continental GT. We are also systematically continuing with our e-mobility offensive and will be launching more than 10 new models with electric drives in 2017/18.”

Overview of deliveries by the Volkswagen Group:

Deliveries to customers by markets

December 2016

December 2015

Change (%)

Jan.-December 2016

Jan.-December 2015

Change (%)
Europe

340,600

312,000

+9.2

4,206,500

4,046,200

+4.0
Western Europe

282,100

258,200

+9.2

3,548,500

3,431,000

+3.4
      Germany

92,900

95,400

-2.6

1,292,000

1,289,300

+0.2
Central and Eastern Europe

58,500

53,800

+8.8

658,100

615,200

+7.0
      Russia

16,600

16,400

+0.9

166,900

174,400

-4.3
North America

94,000

85,200

+10.3

939,100

931,900

+0.8
      USA

65,000

56,000

+16.1

591,100

607,100

-2.6
South America

36,500

34,700

+5.0

421,300

558,600

-24.6
      Brazil

24,200

25,200

-4.0

257,800

390,000

-33.9
Asia-Pacific

418,000

361,100

+15.7

4,318,700

3,935,100

+9.7
      China

390,600

329,200

+18.6

3,982,200

3,548,600

+12.2
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Worldwide

933,300

834,700

+11.8

10,312,400

9,930,500

+3.8

 

Deliveries to customers by brands

December 2016

December 2015

Change (%)

Jan.-December 2016

Jan.-December 2015

Change (%)
Volkswagen Passenger Cars

567.900

487.700

+16,4

5.987.800

5.823.400

+2,8
Audi

157.400

158.400

-0,6

1.871.300

1.803.200

+3,8
ŠKODA

91.500

86.600

+5,7

1.127.700

1.055.500

+6,8
SEAT

30.500

28.300

+8,0

410.200

400.000

+2,6
Porsche

19.500

15.200

+28,0

237.800

225.100

+5,6
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

46.200

40.500

+14,2

480.100

430.800

+11,4
MAN

10.700

9.800

+9,7

102.200

102.500

-0,2
Scania (expected figures)

7.600

6.500

+17,8

80.800

76.600

+5,5
             
Volkswagen Group (total)

933.300

834.700

+11,8

10.312.400

9.930.500

+3,8

Σίγουρα θα σε ενδιαφέρουν

  • Jettakias

    Dieselgate ε? ΝΑ !

  • george

    Πάρτε κόσμε λαδιερες

    • manowar

      Ξερεις καμια φιρμα να βγαζει μοτερ χωρις λαδακι του θεου ?😊

  • StavrosF

    Νταξ, βλέπω χαλαρά 500 σχόλια μέχρι το απόγευμα.. :)

    • Mika

      Oχι πια!!
      :p :p

    • Mika

      Oχι πια!!
      :p :p

  • Neos
    • Spider

      Φάε κανονικό φαγητό,το ποπ κορν δεν θα σε πιάσει….

  • 10.000.000+ νεοι ταμπελολατρες…..10.000.000+ προβατα του γερμανικου μαρκετινγκ !!!!
    περιμενουμε με αγωνια τα σχεδον 11.000.000 της ΤΟΥΟΤΑ…γιατι εκεινοι ξερουν….ειναι οι ψαγμενοι !!!! :-)

    • Neos

      10.000.000 υμνιστες των Γερμανων και του χιτλερικου καθεστωτος
      :p :p

  • Petros K
  • Christos Dimou

    Μπράβο στην VAG και εις ανώτερα.

  • XarhsTheBanned

    Με μπαναρανε στο autoblog γιατι υποστηριζα τη VW. Με μπαναρανε και νομίζαμε οτι δε θα ξαναμπω. Δεν ξαναμπήκαν γιατί βαρέθηκα να λέει ο κάθε πικραμένος το μακρύ του και το κοντό του. Αλλα τώρα είναι η απόδειξη ποσο δίκιο ειχαμε όλοι που στηριζαμε το γκρουπ. Μπορείτε όλοι οι υπόλοιποι να κλείσετε τα στόματα σας και να συνεχίσετε να δυσφημειτε μπας και χαρειτε. Φιλάκια καγκουρακια είστε μερικες εκατοντάδες πωλησεις πίσω.

  • Philby

    Δεν θα αγόραζα ποτέ αυτοκίνητο του group VAG. Αλλά, σε καμία περίπτωση δεν πιστεύω ότι όσοι το πράττουν, σφάλουν. Τους αρέσουν και τα αγοράζουν! Όπως θεωρώ ότι είναι απατεώνες οι ιθύνοντες του dieselgate έτσι δεν μπορώ παρά να βγάλω στο καπέλο στους υπεύθυνους του τμήματος marketing που έπεισαν τόσο κόσμο να αγοράσουν τα προϊόντα τους. Για να υπάρχει το υπέροχο GTi Clubsport S πρέπει να υπάρχουν εκατομμύρια μίζερα 1600άρια TDi…

  • Philby

    Δεν θα αγόραζα ποτέ αυτοκίνητο του group VAG. Αλλά, σε καμία περίπτωση δεν πιστεύω ότι όσοι το πράττουν, σφάλουν. Τους αρέσουν και τα αγοράζουν! Όπως θεωρώ ότι είναι απατεώνες οι ιθύνοντες του dieselgate έτσι δεν μπορώ παρά να βγάλω στο καπέλο στους υπεύθυνους του τμήματος marketing που έπεισαν τόσο κόσμο να αγοράσουν τα προϊόντα τους. Για να υπάρχει το υπέροχο GTi Clubsport S πρέπει να υπάρχουν εκατομμύρια μίζερα 1600άρια TDi…

  • Κώστας

    δινει πονο το γκρουπ λεμε!!
    χαχαχαχα

  • Κώστας

    δινει πονο το γκρουπ λεμε!!
    χαχαχαχα

  • mother1russia

    Απολυτος λογικο , μπροστα στα αθλια εσωτερικα με τα ψευτικα πλαστικα του ανταγωνισμου ο κοσμος θα παρει την ποιοτητα της VW και στα παπακια του για το dieselgate που αφορα τα diesel ετσι κι αλλιως.

    Εκανα μια ερευνα αγορας για hatch 10ετιας και τα εξ ιαπωνιας ηταν σαν να βλεπω εσωτερικα του 95′

  • mother1russia

    Απολυτος λογικο , μπροστα στα αθλια εσωτερικα με τα ψευτικα πλαστικα του ανταγωνισμου ο κοσμος θα παρει την ποιοτητα της VW και στα παπακια του για το dieselgate που αφορα τα diesel ετσι κι αλλιως.

    Εκανα μια ερευνα αγορας για hatch 10ετιας και τα εξ ιαπωνιας ηταν σαν να βλεπω εσωτερικα του 95′

  • Mrdesperado32

    παντως η vw σα μαρκα πουλαει λιγοτερα απ την τουοτα εκτος και αν οι vagites γινανε σκοντακηδες αουντακηδες λατρεις των φορτηγων κλπ.οποτε οι vagites τσαμπα χαιρονται

    • Ψυχίατρος

      Χαχαχα μελι εχει το μπλογκ! Μελι!!! :)

    • Mrdesperado32

      το βλεπω το βλεπω

    • manowar

      Εχει και λιγοτερα μοντελα απο την τουοτα πολυ λιγοτεραααα..γερμανικη φιρμα η no 1 στον πλανητη ετσιιιιιιιι..δεν υπαρχει διχτυ πισω απο το τερμα αυτο που εχετε ονειρευτει εχει σαπισει γιατι ειναι ξεσκισμενοο σουροτηριιιιιιιιιιι…..βγαλτε σχεδια ποιοτικα εσωτερικα αυτοκινητα με γκαζι και σε ενα χρονο τα ξαναλεμε…:-)

    • Mrdesperado32

      τα ιδια ακριβως εχουν..οποτε σαν μαρκες αυτονομες η vw ειναι δαρμενη και μπουκωμενη…οι απατεωνιες δεν πιασανε ουτε φετο…αντε και του χρονου με αλλο σκανδαλο μπας και πιασετε τον κολλοσο και την ισχυροτερη αυτοκινητοβιομηχανια στον πλανητη..αντε γτ και σκοντα σας εφτασε…βαζω και εσενα μεσα γτ πιο ταγμενο vagιτη δεν εχω δει.βασικα σε οτι ειναι γερμανικο.αντε στην υγεια σας για αλλη μια χρονια

    • manowar

      Τα ιδια εχουν?πολυ λιγοτερα εχουν να τα μετρησουμε;;;δαρμενη δεν την βλεπεις μονο 10.000.000plus πουλησε 4 φορες πρωταθλητρια στο χωμα συναιχομενες στα λεμανς σας εχει ριξει οτι σφαλιαρες δεν εχει δωσει ο κωνστανταρας στην καριερα του κατεχει τον δυνατοτερο κινητηρα ολων των εποχων W16 1500 αλογα παεει για πλακα 2.000 χωρις καν να στρεσαρεται εχει το καλυτερο μεσαιο χατσμπακ παντου βγαινει πρωτο number 1 carmaker στον πλανητη..πολυ δαρμενη…ετσιιιιιιιιιι..τι ειπες βαγκιτης ?φυλη ειναι??οποιος τονιζει τα γεγονοτα σε εναν που δεν μπορει να τα δεχτει και παιδιαριζει ειναι βαγκιτης??ε ωραια τοτε ειμαι😁😁

    • Mrdesperado32

      η vw ειναι πισω σε πωλησεις καποια εκατομμυρια.η Vw μαζι με αλλες 8 εταιρειες ακομα δεν ξερουμε αν ειναι μπροστα.μονη της δεν ειναι ικανη ουτε στα ματια να κοιταξει την τουοτα.δεν εχει το καλυτερο χατσμπακ στην αγορα.ερχεται παλι δευτερο απ το ταπερ.το ταπερ ειναι νουμερ 1 κανονικης παραγωγης.οποτε για να τα μαζεψουμε λιγο.στις πωλησεις ΑΝ βγει πρωτη θα ναι με τις πλατες αλλονων γτ μονη της ειναι ο βαζελος της αυτοκινητοβιομηχανιας.αιωνιος δευτεροτρτος.στα χατσμπακ τωρα στην κανονικη παραγωγη παλι τρωει σβερκιες και αναγκαστηκε να βγαλει περιορισμενη παραγωγη που μονο κολλημενοι γερμνοι και vagητες συγκρινουν ευρεια παραγωγη με περιορισμενη.στους αγωνες ετρεχε μονη της και φετος θα φτιαχνει λουκανικα.στο λεμαν ετρεχε η αουντι και οχι η vw και τελος στα κερδη της η διαφορες ειναι μη συγκρισιμες με την τουοτα.φτωχοι συγγενεις τα γερμανα και ξεμπρστιασμενοι ΑΠΑΤΕΩΝΕΣ.οποτε η vw ειναι ανυπαρκτη και στηριζεται σε σκοντα και σεατ.σε 100 χρονια ισως πλησιασει την τουοτα σε πωλησεις και γενικα σε μεγεθος

    • manowar

      Ουααα ουααα ..απατεονες και μλκιες ολοι το ιδιο βρομικοι ειναι στα πετρελαια χιουνται μιτσουσβισι φιατ πλαστους αριθμους ολοι…νουμερο 1 χατσμπακ το χοντα το σιβικ??πες μου που κολλαει το σιβικ με το νουμερο ενα χατσμακ τον χρονο που εγραψε στο ρινγκ λες ??αυτα πανε και ερχονται το γκολφ εκανε χρονο που ουτε καν μιλας για σιβικ.βαγκ ουτε που θα επερνα την συγκεκριμενη εποχη η φαση μου δεν με ενδιαφερει αλλα για κατι τρολακια σαν εσενα ειναι (σαντα κλαουζ γκιφτ)ολα που ελεγες μπουρδες ηταν..δεν θα βγει πρωτο και στο τελος θα παρει το μπουλο παρτο..και που σαι στις 8 εταιριες που εχει βαζει σε ολες τεχνολογια της ανηκουν..κινητηρες μηχανικα μεεη οποτε η vw ευθυνεται και για την επιτυχια των αλλων 8..πιες μια σοδιτσα γιατι σε βλεπω αναψοκοκκινισμενο δεν θα κοιμθεις σημερα

  • stemi

    Να και μερικά οικονομικά δεδομένα, όπου όμως αυτά του 2016 είναι πρόβλεψη. Το dieselgate άφησε το αποτύπωμά του. 99 δις ευρώ (!!!) το χρέος το 2015, το οποίο πέφτει στα 21,6 εφέτος. Σκεφτήτε μόνο ότι το δημόσιο χρέος της Ελλάδας είναι 430 δις (?). Τα έσοδα της το 2016 προβλέπονται στα 213 δις όσο περίπου το ΑΕΠ της χώρας μας! https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/020b3dd930a1285a5794a6df69e3b639407bcc130219e81699916e6ee82fd442.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/be224aeab447c71bdf23e465035629a72d21de3caef4f304b39156e06487ffa4.jpg

  • manowar

    Τι λεγατε ??περιμεντε να ερθει το τελος της χρονιας να δειτε ποιος θα ειναι παλι το αφεντικο???ε ΝΑΑΑ ΠΑΡΤΕ ΤΟ..αυτο ειναι…σαμουραιιι να ψι ψι ψι ψι ψι ψι…τι θα πεις τωρα οτι 10.000.000 και βαλε ειναι μλκες ΟΛΟΙ;;ξερεις ποσοι ειναι 10.000.000 ??αν σε φτυσουν ολοι μαζι κανεις σκουπα νταηβ