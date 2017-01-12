A new high performance Yaris at Geneva

Brussels, Belgium,12 January 2017

At the forthcoming Geneva International Motor Show (March 9th-19th, 2017), Toyota will reveal a new Yaris high performance derivative. Displayed alongside with the new Yaris WRC that will debut at Monte Carlo Rally on January 19th, this new sports version illustrate the dynamism of the Yaris line-up.

Based on a 3 door body type and equipped with a powerful engine of more than 210 DIN hp, this new Yaris high performance derivative is making the link between the Yaris WRC rally and the Yaris model line-up.

At the same time, the entire Yaris line-up will benefit from the similar design modifications, with a new front face, a new rear style and a modernised interior.

On top of those aesthetical considerations, many technical modifications have been applied in order to improve the overall comfort and handling of the car.

This will refresh the entire Yaris line-up and make the Yaris Hybrid version even stronger. Yaris Hybrid is still a unique offer in the B-Segment and accounts for more than 40% of all Yaris sales in Europe.