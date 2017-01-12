Αυτό είναι το γρήγορο Yaris που θα παρουσιάσει η Toyota στην έκθεση της Γενεύης. Το όνομά του δεν έχει ανακοινωθεί, αλλά το τρίπορτο Yaris φορά έναν 1.600αρη τετρακύλινδρο turbo κινητήρα απόδοσης άνω των 210 ίππων και διαθέτει επιθετικό bodykit, μεγάλες ζάντες, φουσκωμένα φτερά, αεροτομή και διαχύτη.

Τα 0-100 χλμ/ώρα θα τα κάνει σε περίπου 6,5 δευτερόλεπτα, έχοντας τελική ταχύτητα 225 χλμ/ώρα, με το εσωτερικό να έχει σπορ καθίσματα και νέα διακοσμητικά. Η Toyota έχει κάνει σε αυτό αλλαγές στο σύστημα διεύθυνσης αλλά και το σύστημα ανάρτησης, προκειμένου να βελτιώσει τον χειρισμό και την οδική του συμπεριφορά.

Δελτίο Τύπου

A new high performance Yaris at Geneva

Brussels, Belgium,12 January 2017

At the forthcoming Geneva International Motor Show (March 9th-19th, 2017), Toyota will reveal a new Yaris high performance derivative. Displayed alongside with the new Yaris WRC that will debut at Monte Carlo Rally on January 19th, this new sports version illustrate the dynamism of the Yaris line-up.

Based on a 3 door body type and equipped with a powerful engine of more than 210 DIN hp, this new Yaris high performance derivative is making the link between the Yaris WRC rally and the Yaris model line-up.

At the same time, the entire Yaris line-up will benefit from the similar design modifications, with a new front face, a new rear style and a modernised interior.

On top of those aesthetical considerations, many technical modifications have been applied in order to improve the overall comfort and handling of the car.

This will refresh the entire Yaris line-up and make the Yaris Hybrid version even stronger. Yaris Hybrid is still a unique offer in the B-Segment and accounts for more than 40% of all Yaris sales in Europe.

  • Μάνος Μαμαλάκης

    Βρε καλώς το! επιτέλους ένα καυτό Yaris αυτά είναι!
    Φαίνεται δυναμικό κι έτοιμο για όλα με τα 210 άλογα να βάλουν φωτιά στην άσφαλτο.

  • Christos F4

    ενδιαφερον

  • a_f_a

    ρε παιδιά, το νέο νεο γιαρις πότε να το περιμένουμε; για το ’17 ή ’18;
    οσο για το ζμπορ, τι να πω… απλά κρίμα.. γιουφτος. γι’αυτό, όσο και να κράζουμε, οι γερμανοί παιζουν μόνοι μπάλα. θες να φυγεις από αυτούς (εγώ) και δε μπορείς με τα τζαπονια (που γουσταρω) και τις μπουρδες που παρουσιάζουν…η μια απογοήτευση μετα την άλλη (βλεπε ιγκνις, σουιφτ… το μίκρα το θεωρω γαλλικό.. αλλά και αυτό αστα..)

  • Petros K

    Ενδιαφέρον, με μόνη ένσταση μου τα πίσω φωτιστικά σώματα τύπου Auris, που μου φαίνονται αρκετά μεγάλα για το μέγεθος του αυτοκινήτου και τις κόκκινες και μαύρες λεπτομέρειες οι οποίες φαίνονται πολύ aftermarket, ελπίζω να μην είναι στάνταρ! Ο μίνι διαχύτης με την εξάτμιση στο κέντρο, οι ζάντες και η αεροτομή είναι πολύ όμορφα επίσης, όπως καλό ακούγεται και το μοτέρ! Μπράβο Toyota για να δούμε θα μπορέσει να μπει στα χωράφια των παλαιότερων παικτών Polo GTI, του Fiesta ST, του Clio RS, του Corsa OPC και των άλλων supermini;;

  • manowar

    Καλα τα πισω φωτα τα στριπς δεν δεν εχου επαφη με την πραγματικοτητα.. (Μην κανετε αλλες αλλαγες θα τα κανετε πτανα)κατα τα αλλα καλο αμαξακι θα ναι αν δε κανει και κατω απο 20 τα 210 αλογα με αυτο το βαρος θα ζχει γκαζι..επιτελους τουοτα με γκαζι

  • Αλεξικέραυνος Αλεξικέραυνος

    Φτάσανε τα supermini στα 6.5″ τα 0-100.
    O tempora o mores!

  • rous

    1. Πισω το εκαναν αρκετα χειροτερο.
    2. Τα αυτοκολλητα φαινονται εντελως aftermarket.
    3. Με χαλαει ο ενας υαλοκαθαριστηρας εμπρος.
    4. Εμπρος μερος αρκετα επιθετικο. LIKE!
    5. Αυτο το μοτερ με 30 αλογα επιπλεον επρεπε να μπει στο GT86.

  • Steve A

    άντε ρε… πολύ καλό!!! :D με μια ένσταση στο πίσω μέρος γύρισε επιτέλους η τογιοτα στα σπορ μικρά!! καιρός ήταν κ μπραβο!!! :D

  • Κώστας

    μπορουσαν και λιγο πιο ασχημο ακομα πιστευω

  • gronholm89

    Δηλαδή τόσο πολύ ήθελαν να αλλάξουν τα πίσω φώτα;;; Καλοδεχούμενο εννοείται, αλλά ελπίζω να μην είναι μονο για την ευθεία!