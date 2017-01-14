Coinciding with the 200th Ford Fiesta R5, M-Sport are pleased to confirm a new evolution of their most successful global rally car – the Ford Fiesta R5 Evo2 – which is set to make a competitive debut later this year.

Since its inaugural launch in the midst of 2013, the EcoBoost-powered Fiesta R5 has become the most popular choice for competitors around the globe.

Having amassed 159 outright victories across 29 different countries in 2016 alone, the Fiesta has secured more individual wins than any other R5 on the market. Combining performance with unbeatable dependability, the Fiesta also boasts a class-leading reliability rating.

To celebrate the 200th Fiesta R5, M-Sport has developed a commemorative livery in a striking orange and black design. Drawing inspiration from the red and grey scheme which first adorned the Fiesta R5 at Rally Ypres in 2013, the one-off livery pays tribute to this impressive feat whilst also announcing the latest evolution.

Constantly evolving their products, M-Sport are dedicated to providing the best possible package and the latest developments add another chapter to what is already a highly successful car.

Due for release in the second quarter of 2017, the Fiesta R5 Evo2 focuses on engine enhancements with an emphasis on increased power and torque.

Changes to the cylinder head, exhaust manifold and valve train have seen performance gains throughout the rev-range which are enough to warrant the launch of a new evolution.

Continuing the collaboration with VP Racing Fuel – M-Sport’s official fuel partner for the R5 – a new VPR5 fuel will also soon be available. The new VPR5 has been refined and further developed so as to provide further gains for those who compete on 102 octane fuel in regional championships.

Further details will be revealed in the coming months and M-Sport’s sales team will be on hand at the Autosport International Show to answer any questions.

M-Sport Managing Director, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said:

“We’re continually developing our products. Our design team rarely rest on their laurels and are constantly looking to extract further performance from all of our products. We’re dedicated to providing our customers with the most competitive package and these recent findings certainly warranted an upgrade.

“There is no doubting that the Fiesta R5 is a great car and our most successful global rally car to date. Back in 2013, we never imagined that we would have 200 cars competing around the globe, but that just goes to show what a success it has become – a fact mirrored in some of the statistics we have seen over the past year alone.

“I fully believe that the Fiesta is one of the best R5s on the market, and we believe that this latest evolution is set to confirm that. We’ve seen some fantastic results from a whole range of championships, and we hope to continue that moving forward.”