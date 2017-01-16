Η Bentley εδώ και χρόνια έχει εδραιώσει την θέση της στον χώρο των πολυτελών αυτοκινήτων χάρις το υψηλό επίπεδο υπηρεσιών που παρέχονται στο πελατολόγιο της είτε μέσο των πολυτελών μοντέλων της, είτε μέσο της ίδιας της εταιρείας.
Ωστόσο η εταιρεία κοιτάει μπροστά, με τον CEO της εταιρείας, Wolfgang Dürheimer να παρουσιάζει στο Automotive News World Congress που διεξήχθη στο Detroit, το όραμά του για το μέλλον των πολυτελών αυτοκινήτων και το ρόλο της Bentley στον καθορισμό του, λέγοντας:
Τα επόμενα 10 χρόνια θα είναι μεταβατικά για τους κατασκευαστές πολυτελών αυτοκινήτων, καθώς τα δημογραφικά στοιχεία των πελατών θα διευρυνθούν και πρόκειται να αλλάξουν δραματικά.
Έρευνες μας δείχνουν πως οι μελλοντικοί πελάτες θα έχουν πολύ διαφορετικές προσδοκίες και απαιτήσεις από την αγορά πολυτελών αυτοκινήτων του σήμερα. Κύριες απαιτήσεις τους θα είναι η εύκολη πρόσβαση στην τεχνολογία, η άμεση πληροφόρηση και η τάχιστη εξυπηρέτηση. Οι αντιλήψεις τους γύρω από την ιδιοκτησία ενός αυτοκινήτου θα διαφέρουν αρκετά από τις ήδη υπάρχουσες, ενώ πεδίο δράσης θα είναι ένα ολοένα αναπτυσσόμενο αστικό περιβάλλον.
Σκοπός της Bentley είναι να αφομοιώσει αυτές τις αλλαγές και να αποκτήσει ηγετικό ρόλο στον καθορισμό του μέλλοντος των πολυτελών αυτοκινήτων.
Στην συνέχεια ο Dürheimer εξήγησε πως πρόκειται να κινηθεί η Βρετανική μάρκα ώστε να επιτύχει τους στόχους της.
Πιστεύουμε ότι η τεχνολογία αυτή κάθε αυτή δεν αρκεί. Σημασία έχει ο ανθρώπινος παράγοντας. Οι έρευνες της Bentley δείχνουν ότι οι πελάτες του μέλλοντος θα εκτιμήσουν ιδιαίτερα την παράδοση, την κληρονομιά και την δεξιοτεχνία, απαιτώντας όμορφη, υψηλής ποιότητας και αυθεντική σχεδίαση, με κάθε υλικό που χρησιμοποιείται να εξυπηρετεί κάποιο σκοπό.
Γνωρίσματα που η Bentley αποδεικνύει σε αφθονία, ειδικότερα όσον αφορά την αυθεντικότητα και την έμφαση στην λεπτομέρεια για την οποία τα αυτοκίνητα της διακρίνονται από τα υπόλοιπα.
Πιστεύω πως υπάρχει αρκετό μέλλον γύρω από την παροχή υπηρεσιών που πρόκειται να προσφέρουμε στους πελάτες μας , ενώ παράλληλα εξετάζεται η δημιουργία ενός παγκόσμιου δικτύου πελατών της Bentley, στο οποίο η ιδιοκτησία δεν σχετίζεται με ένα και μόνο όχημα, αλλά προσφέρει ένα πολυτελές διάλυμα για τους οπαδούς της φίρμας.
Ενώ στα σχέδια της εταιρείας είναι να χρησιμοποιήσει τις νέες τεχνολογίες για την αξιοποίηση των υπαρχόντων υλικών με νέους και σύγχρονους τρόπους, με πιθανό παράδειγμα την χρήση OLED οθονών στα ταμπλό από ξύλο καπλαμά, οι οποίες θα είναι εξαιρετικά λεπτές, σχεδόν αόρατες και μέσο αυτών θα γίνεται ο έλεγχος του ηχοστυστήματος ή του HVAC.
Δελτίο Τύπου
BENTLEY CEO OUTLINES HIS VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF LUXURY
- Mr Wolfgang Dürheimer addresses Automotive News World Congress in Detroit, USA
- Bentley taking a leading role in defining the future of luxury mobility
- Future customers to have different expectations and requirements to the luxury car buyer of today
- New luxury to be defined by the seamless integration of the latest technology with luxurious, handcrafted, authentic materials
- Concierge-style services, global car clubs and OLED veneer overlays could all play a part in the future of automotive luxury
Addressing the annual Automotive News World Congress in Detroit, USA, Bentley Chairman and CEO, Mr Wolfgang Dürheimer, has outlined his vision for the future of luxury mobility and Bentley’s role in defining it.
Speaking on the subject of changing customer types and tastes, Mr Dürheimer highlighted the seismic changes that face luxury car makers in the near future.
“The next 10 years will be transformational for luxury car makers. We will see customer demographics broaden and change dramatically to incorporate millennials; the rising affluent in developing economies; and members of Generation ‘C’ – the connected generation where attitude, rather than age, is the defining characteristic,” he explained.
“And these future customers will have very different expectations and requirements to the luxury car buyer of today.”
Dürheimer continued: “Our research tells us that they will, for example, demand instant, unobstructed access to technology, information and convenience; have an entirely different attitude towards vehicle ownership; and live in an increasingly urbanised world with all the mobility challenges and opportunities that this presents. At Bentley, we are embracing this change and we are taking a leading role in defining the future of luxury mobility.”
Mr Dürheimer went on to outline how Bentley will engage these new customers in order to future-proof the luxury British brand. “Our belief is that technology on its own is not enough. Technology in isolation is cold and can never be truly luxurious. We must never lose the human touch.”
He revealed that Bentley’s extensive global research suggests luxury customers of the future will value highly tradition, heritage and craftsmanship (the story behind the product) and demand beautiful, high-quality, authentic design – with every material used demonstrating sustainability and serving a purpose.
“As those of you who know our cars and our brand will agree,” Dürheimer explained, “these are all traits that Bentley demonstrates in abundance. In particular the idea of authenticity. There is an unmistakable human touch about what we do; the ‘da Vinci’ in the detail that separates our cars from the rest.”
On the subject of how this approach could be realised in practical terms, Mr Dürheimer identified a number of potential features and ideas that Bentley could potentially introduce in the future.
“I believe there is a big future for more diverse and sophisticated concierge-style services that will enhance the lives of our customers. We are also investigating a global Bentley customer network – a ‘club’ where ownership does not relate to a single vehicle, but rather it entitles you to a luxury mobility solution in selected cities around the world.”
Dürheimer continued: “We will certainly use new technology to enhance traditional and authentic materials in new and contemporary ways. One possible example of this could be to overlay OLED screens across wood veneers. These ultra-thin screens would be invisible except when in use, for example, to control the audio or HVAC systems.”