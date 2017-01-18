THE DENDROBIUM: SINGAPORE’S FIRST-EVER HYPERCAR

Singapore’s first hypercar, the all-electric Dendrobium concept, will make its global debut at this March’s Geneva Motor Show

High performance zero emission two-seater comes from Singapore electric mobility experts Vanda Electrics

Vanda Electrics’ technical partner is Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology and engineering services division of the Williams Group

Dendrobium will feature advanced aerodynamics, lightweight composite structures and electric powertrain development

Its interior will boast the world’s lowest carbon leather from Bridge of Weir Leather Company

Further details will be revealed in the coming months

Singapore, 18 January 2017

A fully electric revolution is heading to this year’s Geneva Motor Show in the shape of the Dendrobium, Singapore’s first-ever hypercar.

Making its global debut on March 7th, the high performance two-seater concept is the brainchild of Singapore electric mobility experts Vanda Electrics and mixes striking design with the latest in e-powertrain development.

Dendrobium’s high-tech componentry will be clothed in a remarkable body featuring an automatic roof and doors, which open in a synchronized, theatrical manner, resembling a fully-opened dendrobium flower, a genus of orchids native to Singapore.

Vanda Electrics has engaged Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology and engineering services division of the Williams Group – which also includes Williams Martini Racing – as its technical partner to build the Dendrobium concept and assist in future project development. The division specialises in race-bred aerodynamics, composites, batteries and electric drivetrains.

The interior of the Dendrobium will feature the finest Scottish leather from Bridge of Weir Leather Company, which sources the best hides from the best heritage breeds and has adopted the very latest technology. The result is the lowest carbon tannery and leather product in the world.

Marking the latest step in Vanda Electrics’ global strategy to revolutionise zero emissions vehicles, the Dendrobium follows on from a commercial vehicle (http://vandaelectrics.com/pro-anttruck) and e-scooter (http://motochimp.com). Further Dendrobium details will be revealed in the coming months.

Vanda Electrics CEO Larissa Tan, explained: “Dendrobium is the first Singaporean hypercar and the culmination of Vanda Electrics’ expertise in design and technology. We are delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering, world-leaders in aerodynamics, composites and electric powertrains and Bridge of Weir Leather Company, makers of the finest, lowest-carbon leather in the world. The Dendrobium is inspired by nature and rooted in technology, a marriage of design and engineering – I can’t wait to reveal the car to the world in March.”