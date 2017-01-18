Η άγνωστη Vanda Electrics ανακοίνωσε πως στην έκθεση της Γενεύης τον Μάρτιο θα παρουσιάσει ένα νέο hypercar, το Dendrobium όπως το έχει ονομάσει, με το όνομα να προέρχεται από είδος ορχιδέας.
Η εταιρία δεν αποκάλυψε τεχνικές λεπτομέρειες του αυτοκινήτου της, αλλά έδωσε δύο teaser φωτογραφίες του που αποκαλύπτουν το σώμα του, ενώ τονίζει πως οι πόρτες ανοίγουν με έναν περίπλοκο τρόπο. Η Vanda Electrics με έδρα την Σιγκαπούρη, δηλώνει πως το ηλεκτρικό σύστημα μετάδοσης της κίνησης του Dendrobium έχει αναπτυχθεί σε συνδυασμό με την Williams Advanced Engineering και περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες γι’αυτό θα αποκαλύψει στις αρχές του Μάρτη, στο περιθώριο της έκθεσης στην ελβετική πόλη.
Ανανέωση: Κυκλοφόρησε και ένα video του αυτοκινήτου, με τις φήμες να το θέλουν να παράγει 1.500 άλογα, με τα 0-100 χλμ/ώρα να τα κάνει σε 2,6 δευτερόλεπτα, ενώ κάνει χρήση αλουμινίου, carbon και γυαλιού.
Δελτίο Τύπου
THE DENDROBIUM: SINGAPORE’S FIRST-EVER HYPERCAR
- Singapore’s first hypercar, the all-electric Dendrobium concept, will make its global debut at this March’s Geneva Motor Show
- High performance zero emission two-seater comes from Singapore electric mobility experts Vanda Electrics
- Vanda Electrics’ technical partner is Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology and engineering services division of the Williams Group
- Dendrobium will feature advanced aerodynamics, lightweight composite structures and electric powertrain development
- Its interior will boast the world’s lowest carbon leather from Bridge of Weir Leather Company
- Further details will be revealed in the coming months
Singapore, 18 January 2017
A fully electric revolution is heading to this year’s Geneva Motor Show in the shape of the Dendrobium, Singapore’s first-ever hypercar.
Making its global debut on March 7th, the high performance two-seater concept is the brainchild of Singapore electric mobility experts Vanda Electrics and mixes striking design with the latest in e-powertrain development.
Dendrobium’s high-tech componentry will be clothed in a remarkable body featuring an automatic roof and doors, which open in a synchronized, theatrical manner, resembling a fully-opened dendrobium flower, a genus of orchids native to Singapore.
Vanda Electrics has engaged Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology and engineering services division of the Williams Group – which also includes Williams Martini Racing – as its technical partner to build the Dendrobium concept and assist in future project development. The division specialises in race-bred aerodynamics, composites, batteries and electric drivetrains.
The interior of the Dendrobium will feature the finest Scottish leather from Bridge of Weir Leather Company, which sources the best hides from the best heritage breeds and has adopted the very latest technology. The result is the lowest carbon tannery and leather product in the world.
Marking the latest step in Vanda Electrics’ global strategy to revolutionise zero emissions vehicles, the Dendrobium follows on from a commercial vehicle (http://vandaelectrics.com/pro-anttruck) and e-scooter (http://motochimp.com). Further Dendrobium details will be revealed in the coming months.
Vanda Electrics CEO Larissa Tan, explained: “Dendrobium is the first Singaporean hypercar and the culmination of Vanda Electrics’ expertise in design and technology. We are delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering, world-leaders in aerodynamics, composites and electric powertrains and Bridge of Weir Leather Company, makers of the finest, lowest-carbon leather in the world. The Dendrobium is inspired by nature and rooted in technology, a marriage of design and engineering – I can’t wait to reveal the car to the world in March.”