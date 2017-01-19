Dodge Resurrects the Demon: Teaser Video No. 2 – ‘Reduction’

“Reduction,” the second video in Dodge Demon pre-reveal teaser campaign, launches today

Dodge’s new ultimate performance halo – the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – to be unveiled during 2017 New York International Auto Show week

Fans can check out www.ifyouknowyouknow.com website for weekly updates, to download sharable content and for a countdown to its reveal

Use hashtag #DodgeDemon to be a part of the next chapter in the Dodge performance story

January 19, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – When the Demon makes its New York City debut in April, it will be more than 200 pounds lighter than its current Hellcat brother.

Based on the clues given in the video, “adjustments” have been made to the wheels, steering, suspension, brakes, interior construction and components.

Fans are encouraged to watch the 24-second “Reduction” video multiple times at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com for clues to follow the story of what’s next from Dodge and SRT.

In case you missed it:

Leading up to the New York reveal, Dodge is launching its first-ever pre-debut video teaser campaign, including a new website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, where fans and followers can get weekly updates, download sharable content and gain insight into the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s engineering prowess.

The first video “Cage” debuted January 12.

In the coming weeks, Dodge will continue to bring fans and followers in on more details by slowly peeling away layer upon layer of the new Challenger SRT Demon via video shorts that highlight the engineering that has gone into its development.

All videos in the series will be featured at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com. A countdown clock tells viewers when the next installment will be uncaged. The final chapter arrives when the Challenger SRT Demon is revealed in New York City, prior to the New York International Auto Show.

Dodge is promoting the teaser campaign on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages, directing fans to www.ifyouknowyouknow.com and encouraging them to use the hashtag #DodgeDemon.

