Subaru are pleased to announce that the all-new Subaru XV will make its global debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show to be held in Switzerland 7th-19th March 2017.

Fitted with Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, XV is a compact SUV with a personality packed exterior.

The all-new Subaru XV will be unveiled at the press conference scheduled for 11:00 AM (Central European Time) on 7th March at Subaru booth following a speech by FHI President & CEO, Yasuyuki Yoshinaga.