H Mitsubishi έδωσε την πρώτη teaser φωτογραφία του νέου της crossover, το οποίο θα κάνει ντεμπούτο στην έκθεση της Γενεύης και θα τοποθετηθεί απέναντι από το Nissan Qashqai. Το μοντέλο θα ονομαστεί Eclipse και θα είναι μεγαλύτερο από το ASX και ο σχεδιασμός του θα είναι πολύ “εύπεπτος” από τα υπόλοιπα crossover και SUV της Mitsubishi, αντλώντας σχεδιαστικά στοιχεία από το XR-PHEV II που το είχαμε δει στην έκθεση της Γενεύης τον Μάρτιο του 2015.
Μηχανικά θα εξοπλίζεται με κινητήρες βενζίνης και πετρελαίου, όπου ανάμεσά τους θα συναντάμε έναν νέο 1.500αρη turbo κινητήρα βενζίνης. Οι κινητήρες θα συνδυάζονται με μηχανικά και CVT κιβώτια ταχυτήτων, με το σύστημα τετρακίνησης να βρίσκεται στον πρόσθετο εξοπλισμό.
Δελτίο Τύπου
ALL-NEW MITSUBISHI SUV TO DEBUT AT THE 2017 GENEVA MOTOR SHOW
The forthcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show marks a turning point for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) with the world premiere of its latest SUV – the first of a new generation of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles.
With its striking design, the sporty, coupe-like SUV will line up alongside the Mitsubishi ASX and Mitsubishi Outlander to broaden the brand’s model range and introduce a whole new audience to Mitsubishi Motors, a name long associated with stylish, tough and extremely capable SUVs and 4X4s.
Sharper in its expression than a conventional coupe, this new, compact SUV will feature highly chamfered contours with a wedge-shaped belt line and a distinctive V-line in the rear quarter stemming from the forward-slanted C-pillar and the chunky, muscular rear fenders.
The all-new Mitsubishi SUV will make its global debut on the Mitsubishi stand at the Geneva Motor Show (Hall 2, Stand 2130) on March 7 2017.