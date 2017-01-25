Η συνάντηση του νέου “πλανητάρχη” Donald Trump με τους Mark Fields, Mary Barra και Sergio Marchionne διεξήχθη πριν από μερικές ώρες και εκεί, οι CEO της Ford, της General Motors και της Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, συζήτησαν με τον νέο Πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ για τις θέσεις εργασίας, την ενίσχυση της απασχόλησης στις ΗΠΑ, την NAFTA (Συμφωνία Ελεύθερου Εμπορίου της Βόρειας Αμερικής) αλλά και φορολογικές περικοπές.
Ο Trump υποσχέθηκε στις εταιρίες σημαντικές ρυθμιστικές περικοπές που θα κάνουν την επιχειρηματική δραστηριότητα τους στις ΗΠΑ λιγότερο ακριβή, μιας και ο Trump θέλει να δημιουργήσει ένα πιο φιλικό περιβάλλον για τις εταιρίες, προκειμένου αυτές να κατασκευάσουν νέα εργοστάσια στις ΗΠΑ, κάτι που θα μεταφραστεί σε νέες θέσεις εργασίας.
Το μεγαλύτερο μέρος της συνάντησης έγινε κεκλεισμένων των θυρών, με τους Διευθύνοντες Συμβούλους να ζητούν από τον νέο Πρόεδρο φορολογικές μεταρρυθμίσεις. Η Mary Barra, CEO της GM δήλωσε:
Είχαμε μια πολύ εποικοδομητική και ευρεία συζήτηση σχετικά με το πως μπορούμε να εργαστούμε από κοινού για τις πολιτικές που υποστηρίζουν μια ισχυρή και ανταγωνιστική οικονομία στην βιομηχανία αυτοκινήτων, που υποστηρίζει το περιβάλλον και την ασφάλεια.
Οι ΗΠΑ είναι το σπίτι μας και είμαστε πρόθυμοι να αναζωογονήσουμε την παραγωγή στις ΗΠΑ. Όλοι θέλουμε μια ζωντανή μεταποιητική βάση στις ΗΠΑ που θα είναι ανταγωνιστική σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο και θα προσφέρει νέες θέσεις εργασίας. Είναι καλό για τους εργαζομένους μας, τους αντιπροσώπους μας, τους προμηθευτές μας και τους πελάτες μας.
O Sergio Marchionne, διευθύνων σύμβουλος της FCA είπε:
Εκτιμώ την επιμονή του Προέδρου να κάνει τις ΗΠΑ ένα εξαιρετικό μέρος για τις επιχειρήσεις. Ανυπομονούμε να συνεργαστούμε με τον Πρόεδρο Trump και μέλη του Κογκρέσου για την ενίσχυση της αμερικανικής παραγωγής.
Ο Mark Fields από την μεριά του ανέφερε:
Είμαστε ενθουσιασμένοι για τη συνεργασία με τον Πρόεδρο και την κυβέρνησή του για τις φορολογικές πολιτικές, σχετικά με τη ρύθμιση και το εμπόριο, προκειμένου να δημιουργηθεί πραγματικά μια αναγέννηση της αμερικανικής παραγωγής.
Στις σχετικές ειδήσεις η Toyota ανακοίνωσε πως θα επενδύσει 600 εκατ. δολάρια στο εργοστάσιο της στο Princeton της Ινδιάνα, δημιουργώντας 400 νέες θέσεις εργασίας από το 2020. Η επέκταση του εργοστασίου θα συμβάλλει στην κάλυψη της αυξανόμενης ζήτησης του Highlander.
Δελτίο Τύπου
Statement Attributable to GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra
We had a very constructive and wide-ranging discussion about how we can work together on policies that support a strong and competitive economy and auto industry, one that supports the environment and safety. The U.S. is our home market and we are eager to come together to reinvigorate U.S. manufacturing. We all want a vibrant U.S. manufacturing base that is competitive globally and that grows jobs. It’s good for our employees, our dealers, our suppliers and our customers.
###
FCA US LLC Statement on President Trump’s Breakfast
Following a meeting today at the White House, Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., reiterated that President Donald J. Trump’s desire to build a strong manufacturing base in the United States is a common goal shared by FCA US.
“I appreciate the President’s focus on making the U.S. a great place to do business. We look forward to working with President Trump and members of Congress to strengthen American manufacturing.”
In total, FCA US has committed investments of more than $9.6 billion in its U.S. manufacturing facilities and created 25,000 new jobs to date since 2009.
###
Toyota Indiana knows how to ring in the New Year! The company will add 400 jobs at the plant in Princeton, investing $600 million to meet the strong and growing demand for the Highlander midsize SUV and modernize the entire plant. The investment will be used for retooling, new equipment and advanced technologies to make the plant more competitive. The project is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and will add 40,000 Highlanders annually.
This expansion project is part of Toyota’s localization strategy to build vehicles where they are sold. During the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Jim Lentz, chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America, announced that the company would, “invest an additional $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years. This investment will be used to make the existing plants even more competitive.”
This announcement shows Toyota’s commitment to continued U.S. investment. The Princeton, Indiana plant produced over 400,000 vehicles last year, the highest in its 20-year history. “The Highlander has been a great vehicle for our plant and we are excited to deliver even more of them to our loyal customers,” said Millie Marshall, president of Toyota Indiana. “This is a true testament to our team members and their dedication to producing quality vehicles.”
The third-generation Highlander made its debut at the Indiana plant in 2013 and has continually exceeded customer expectations. The Highlander received the 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recognizing good crash protection across the board.