Η Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt που πήγε στην VW ως “στέλεχος συμμόρφωσης” για να βοηθήσει την Γερμανική βιομηχανία αυτοκινήτου να “καθαρίσει τις παράπλευρες απώλειες του Dieselgate, πλέον ολοκλήρωσε την θητεία της.
Η Hohmann-Dennhardt βρέθηκε στο Δ.Σ. της Volkswagen τον Ιανουάριο του 2016, ενώ προηγουμένως εργαζόταν για λογαριασμό της Daimler, η οποία την αποδέσμευσε “για το συμφέρον της καλής διοίκησης της Γερμανικής βιομηχανίας αυτοκινήτου”. Να σημειωθεί ότι πριν από την Daimler, η Hohmann-Dennhardt ήταν για 11 χρόνια δικαστής. Την θέση της στο Δ.Σ της Volkswagen την παίρνει η Hiltrud Werner.
Στις σχετικές ειδήσεις ο δικαστής Charles Breyer ενέκρινε την συμφωνία της Volkswagen Αμερικής για να καταβάλει αποζημιώσεις ύψους 1,21 δις δολαρίων σε 652 αντιπροσώπους της. Το ποσό αυτό είναι μέρος της συμφωνίας 16,5 δις δολαρίων που έκανε η γερμανική εταιρεία με τις αρχές των ΗΠΑ και είχε ανακοινωθεί τον Αύγουστο. Κάθε αντιπρόσωπος θα λάβει κατά μέσο όρο 1,85 εκατομμύρια δολάρια. Συνολικά, η VW θα πληρώσει περισσότερα από 22 δισ. δολάρια στις ΗΠΑ λόγω του Dieselgate.
Δελτίο Τύπου
Dr. Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt to leave the Volkswagen Group Board of Management by mutual agreement – Hiltrud Werner appointed as successor
Wolfsburg, 26 January 2017
Dr. Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt is to leave the Volkswagen Group Board of Management by mutual agreement effective January 31, 2017, following the conclusion of comprehensive settlements with the U.S. authorities in connection with the diesel issue. The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Hohmann-Dennhardt for contributing her outstanding expertise and experience to achieving important milestones, and for supporting the Group in revising its internal guidelines and procedures.
Dr. Hohmann-Dennhardt was appointed Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG with responsibility for ‘Integrity and Legal Affairs’ on January 1, 2016. During the past twelve months, she has also launched improvements in the Group’s compliance structures. Furthermore, a campaign to foster the culture of integrity within the Group was rolled out under her leadership. Volkswagen AG and Dr. Hohmann-Dennhardt are parting due to differences in their understanding of responsibilities and future operating structures within the function she leads.
In light of the changes initiated by Dr. Hohmann-Dennhardt and the important role of the integrity and legal affairs function for the Company, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint a successor without delay. Ms. Hiltrud Werner will take over the post. She has been Head of Volkswagen Group Auditing since January 1, 2016. Hiltrud Werner is an economics graduate; before moving to the Volkswagen Group she held the post of Chief Audit Executive at ZF Friedrichshafen AG. After graduating, she began her career in 1991 as a project manager for process optimization at Softlab GmbH. She moved to BMW AG in 1996, where she held the post of Head of Financial Services in the Corporate Audit function. She became Senior Vice President Corporate Audit at MAN SE in 2011, and moved to ZF Friedrichshafen in 2014.
Volkswagen will continue to press forward with changes to its way of thinking and working. The Group has substantially elevated its commitment to working ethically and with integrity and is decentralizing its organization. Brands and regions already have much more autonomy with regard to their operating business. These and other initiatives are part of a broader transformation of Volkswagen’s corporate culture to create a more entrepreneurial and international organization.