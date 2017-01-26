Η ιαπωνική εταιρία ακόμα δεν έχει δώσει το νούμερο των παγκόσμιων πωλήσεων για το 2016, για να δούμε αν θα παραμένει για ακόμα μια χρονιά η μεγαλύτερη αυτοκινητοβιομηχανία του κόσμου, ή τελικά χάσει την θέση της από το VW Group, ξέρουμε, όμως, ότι την περασμένη χρονιά -μαζί με την Lexus- πούλησε στην Ευρώπη 928.500 αυτοκίνητα, σημειώνοντας μια αύξηση της 6%.
Από αυτά οι 74.300 μονάδες (+16,5% σε σχέση με 2015) ήταν του πολυτελούς brand της, κάνοντας ρεκόρ στην Ευρώπη, ενώ για 7η συνεχή χρονιά ρεκόρ έκαναν και οι πωλήσεις των υβριδικών μοντέλων του ομίλου. Έτσι, από το παραπάνω νούμερο τα 295.000 οχήματα ήταν εφοδιασμένα με υβριδικό σύνολο, σημειώνοντας μια αύξηση της τάξης του 41% σε σχέση με το 2015, αντιπροσωπεύοντας το 32% των συνολικών πωλήσεων της Toyota Ευρώπης.
Το Yaris πούλησε συνολικά 208.600 μονάδες, εκ των οποίων οι 86.600 ήταν υβριδικές, για να ακολουθήσει το Auris με 144.100 μονάδες, εκ των οποίων οι 85.800 στην υβριδική έκδοση. Τέλος, το RAV4 ήταν το τρίτο best seller της Toyota με 110.100 μονάδες, εκ των οποίων οι 44.700 σε υβριδική μορφή. Αξίζει να σημειώσω ότι παραδόθηκαν 62 Mirai, ενώ το GT86 πούλησε 1.592 μονάδες.
Από πλευράς Lexus, το NX πούλησε 26,100 μονάδες (18.000 υβριδικές) και το RX 18.100 μονάδες, εκ των οποίων οι μισές ήταν υβριδικές.
Brussels, Belgium, 06 January 2017
Toyota Motor Europe (TME) sold 928,500 vehicles in 2016 with best-ever sales for Hybrids and Lexus
- Toyota Motor Europe(1) sold 928,500 vehicles in 2016, +6% versus last year, outperforming the market
- 7th consecutive record year for hybrid sales, 295,000 vehicles, +41% above last year and now represent 32% of TME sales
- Best-ever sales result for Lexus in Europe with 74,300 units, +16.5% versus last year
Toyota Motor Europe today reported 2016 sales of 928,500 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, an increase of +6% from 2015. Total market share for the group increased to 4.7%.
Much of the growth came from the continued success of the industry’s largest hybrid line-up of 15 Toyota and Lexus models. Hybrid sales grew by +41% year-on-year to 295,000 units. Hybrids represented almost 1-in-3 of all TME sales in 2016, up from 1-in-4 in 2015. In Western Europe, 43% of TME sales were hybrids and we are well on track to achieve TME’s stated goal of 50% hybrid sales in Europe by 2020.
Toyota’s key models performed strongly across the region. In particular, Yaris, Auris, Verso, Avensis and RAV4 models, all grew share in their respective segments. Locally-produced models continue to represent over two-thirds of Toyota sales in Europe.
Performance in Russia was particularly strong, with sales exceeding last year in a market down by -12%. This resulted in a share increase of +1% point to 8.5%.
Another all-time Lexus sales record, 74,300 units, was a significant contributor to TME’s strong sales performance. In Russia, Lexus sales increased by +19%, despite a premium market down by -4%.
What they said:
The European market continued to grow strongly and we did even better than that. We were able to capitalise on European drivers’ increasing affinity with our hybrid vehicles. In Russia, our highest-selling country, we increased share by +1% point with record Lexus sales. Volume growth isn’t our only target, but it feels good to grow share and pass the 900,000 mark for the first time since 2009. With the new Toyota C-HR’s first full year of sales, I expect 2017 to be even better. I’d like to thank our Toyota and Lexus retailers for their strong efforts to achieve sustainable growth with us.
Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe
Toyota achieved a solid year of growth in Europe in 2016, thanks to segment share increases across our core model range and high demand for the new RAV4 hybrid and 4th generation Prius. With Customer Contracts for the all-new Toyota C-HR already exceeding our expectations, 75% of which are hybrid, we are well-positioned for a very exciting 2017.
With a record 74.300 sales, 2016 is the third consecutive year of Lexus Europe growth. During this period, we have increased sales volume by more than +70%. Our renewed and expanded line-up has attracted many new consumers. In addition, Lexus retailers continue to provide exceptional customer care and maintain leading levels of loyalty. This combination puts Lexus well on track towards 100.000 units by 2020.
Karl Schlicht, Executive Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Toyota & Lexus
TME highlights in 2016:
- Total hybrid sales: 295,000 (+41% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe : 43% – East Europe : 5% – TTL : 32%
Toyota highlights in 2016:
- Top sellers: Yaris Range (208,600); Auris Range(144,100) ; RAV4 Range (110,100)
- Top hybrid sellers: Yaris Hybrid (86,600); Auris Hybrid (85,800); RAV4 Hybrid (44,700)
- Top gainers: C-HR Hybrid (new); Prius (+117%); Yaris Hybrid (+20%) Auris Hybrid (+9%);
- Total hybrid sales: 249,900 (+49% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe : 39% – East Europe : 5% – TTL : 29%
Lexus highlights in 2016:
- Top 3 sellers: NX Range (26,100); RX Range (18,100); CT200h (8,400)
- Top 3 gainers: RC (+198%); RX (+163%); LX (+123%)
- Top 3 hybrids: NX Hybrid (18,000); RX Hybrid (9,100); CT200h (8,400)
- Top 3 hybrid gainers: RC Hybrid (new); RX Hybrid (+155%); GS Hybrid (+25%);
- Total hybrid sales: 44,900 (+10% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe : 98% – East Europe : 7% – TTL : 60%
Table 1 – TME (1) total sales in 2016
|TOTAL TOYOTA/LEXUS
|
928,488
|TOYOTA
|
854,172
|AYGO
|
88,317
|Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)
|
208,606
|Yaris Hybrid
|
86,579
|Auris TTL (incl. Auris Hybrid)
|
144,052
|Auris Hybrid
|
85,838
|Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)
|
10,679
|Toyota C-HR Hybrid
|
6,720
|Corolla
|
67,876
|Verso
|
34,298
|Avensis
|
37,512
|Prius Family
|
25,298
|Prius
|
17,072
|Prius+
|
7,999
|Prius Plug-in Hybrid
|
227
|Mirai
|
62
|Camry
|
33,813
|GT86
|
1,592
|RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid)
|
110,120
|RAV4 Hybrid
|
44,691
|Venza
|
1
|Highlander
|
398
|Land Cruiser
|
44,604
|Hilux
|
37,422
|Proace
|
7,329
|Hiace
|
391
|Other models
|
1,802
|LEXUS
|
74,316
|CT 200h
|
8,412
|IS (incl. IS hybrid)
|
6,599
|IS hybrid
|
5,856
|ES
|
2,299
|GS (incl. GS hybrid)
|
2,259
|GS hybrid
|
1,905
|LS (incl. LS hybrid)
|
156
|LS hybrid
|
82
|NX (incl. NX hybrid)
|
26,105
|NX hybrid
|
17,991
|RX (incl. RX hybrid)
|
18,074
|RX hybrid
|
9,111
|RC (incl. RC hybrid)
|
1,931
|RC hybrid
|
1,520
|Other models
|
8,481