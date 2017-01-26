Brussels, Belgium, 06 January 2017

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) sold 928,500 vehicles in 2016 with best-ever sales for Hybrids and Lexus

Toyota Motor Europe(1) sold 928,500 vehicles in 2016, +6% versus last year, outperforming the market

7th consecutive record year for hybrid sales, 295,000 vehicles, +41% above last year and now represent 32% of TME sales

Best-ever sales result for Lexus in Europe with 74,300 units, +16.5% versus last year

Toyota Motor Europe today reported 2016 sales of 928,500 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, an increase of +6% from 2015. Total market share for the group increased to 4.7%.

Much of the growth came from the continued success of the industry’s largest hybrid line-up of 15 Toyota and Lexus models. Hybrid sales grew by +41% year-on-year to 295,000 units. Hybrids represented almost 1-in-3 of all TME sales in 2016, up from 1-in-4 in 2015. In Western Europe, 43% of TME sales were hybrids and we are well on track to achieve TME’s stated goal of 50% hybrid sales in Europe by 2020.

Toyota’s key models performed strongly across the region. In particular, Yaris, Auris, Verso, Avensis and RAV4 models, all grew share in their respective segments. Locally-produced models continue to represent over two-thirds of Toyota sales in Europe.

Performance in Russia was particularly strong, with sales exceeding last year in a market down by -12%. This resulted in a share increase of +1% point to 8.5%.

Another all-time Lexus sales record, 74,300 units, was a significant contributor to TME’s strong sales performance. In Russia, Lexus sales increased by +19%, despite a premium market down by -4%.

What they said:

The European market continued to grow strongly and we did even better than that. We were able to capitalise on European drivers’ increasing affinity with our hybrid vehicles. In Russia, our highest-selling country, we increased share by +1% point with record Lexus sales. Volume growth isn’t our only target, but it feels good to grow share and pass the 900,000 mark for the first time since 2009. With the new Toyota C-HR’s first full year of sales, I expect 2017 to be even better. I’d like to thank our Toyota and Lexus retailers for their strong efforts to achieve sustainable growth with us.

Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

Toyota achieved a solid year of growth in Europe in 2016, thanks to segment share increases across our core model range and high demand for the new RAV4 hybrid and 4th generation Prius. With Customer Contracts for the all-new Toyota C-HR already exceeding our expectations, 75% of which are hybrid, we are well-positioned for a very exciting 2017. With a record 74.300 sales, 2016 is the third consecutive year of Lexus Europe growth. During this period, we have increased sales volume by more than +70%. Our renewed and expanded line-up has attracted many new consumers. In addition, Lexus retailers continue to provide exceptional customer care and maintain leading levels of loyalty. This combination puts Lexus well on track towards 100.000 units by 2020.

Karl Schlicht, Executive Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Toyota & Lexus

TME highlights in 2016:

Total hybrid sales: 295,000 (+41% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe : 43% – East Europe : 5% – TTL : 32%

Toyota highlights in 2016:

Top sellers: Yaris Range (208,600); Auris Range(144,100) ; RAV4 Range (110,100)

Top hybrid sellers: Yaris Hybrid (86,600); Auris Hybrid (85,800); RAV4 Hybrid (44,700)

Top gainers: C-HR Hybrid (new); Prius (+117%); Yaris Hybrid (+20%) Auris Hybrid (+9%);

Total hybrid sales: 249,900 (+49% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe : 39% – East Europe : 5% – TTL : 29%

Lexus highlights in 2016:

Top 3 sellers: NX Range (26,100); RX Range (18,100); CT200h (8,400)

Top 3 gainers: RC (+198%); RX (+163%); LX (+123%)

Top 3 hybrids: NX Hybrid (18,000); RX Hybrid (9,100); CT200h (8,400)

Top 3 hybrid gainers: RC Hybrid (new); RX Hybrid (+155%); GS Hybrid (+25%);

Total hybrid sales: 44,900 (+10% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe : 98% – East Europe : 7% – TTL : 60%

Table 1 – TME (1) total sales in 2016