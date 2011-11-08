The new BMW C 600 Sport and BMW C 650 GT.

There have been drastic changes in the requirements for individual mobility concepts, specifically for conurbations. The challenges facing inner city traffic in future will be growing traffic volume, rising energy costs, and greater stringency of CO2 stipulations.

The BMW Group has recognised these challenges and is developing series solutions for the mobility needs of today and tomorrow. As an integral part of the BMW Group, BMW Motorrad is also dealing with the issues of individual single track mobility and the future needs of customers. In this context, BMW Motorrad is expanding its business activities to include urban mobility.

As its first offers on this sector, BMW Motorrad will be presenting two premium vehicles on the maxi scooter segment. The BMW C 600 Sport and the BMW C 650 GT combine the outstanding riding properties of a motorcycle with the specific agility and conceptual comfort of a scooter for a new kind of dynamic riding experience.

The new maxi scooters will be built at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin.

Two dynamic maxi scooters for sports and touring.

The differing characteristics of the concepts behind these two maxi scooters appeal to a wide target group: the C 600 Sport for the riders with sports ambitions, and the C 650 GT for customers attaching greater importance to comfort and touring ability.

Irrespectively of their differing concepts, the C 600 Sport and the C 650 GT present the unique design language of BMW Motorrad, setting new standards on this segment in this category as well. Modern and dynamic, they are the perfect examples of the BMW Motorrad design philosophy.

Powerful 2-cylinder inline engine with CVT and characteristic sound.

The 2-cylinder inline engine of the C 600 Sport and C 650 GT is an all new development by BMW Motorrad with a displacement of 647 cc. In both models, its rated power output is 44 kW (60 hp) at 7500 rpm, and its max torque of 66 Nm is available at 6000 rpm. The power is transferred via a directly integrated CVT, or continuously variable transmission.

The engine owes its low position and therefore low centre of gravity to its cylinder bank, which is inclined to the front through 70°. The characteristic sound and low vibration levels are the result of the 90° crank pin offset, 270° ignition spacing, and two balancer shafts driven by spur gears.

An electronic fuel injection system supplies the four valves under the two overhead camshafts. Oil is supplied from a dry sump with double oil pump, and an efficient cooling concept optimises the thermal equilibrium in the 2-cylinder engine.

The exhaust system is made completely of stainless steel and complies with motorcycle specifications. Fitted with a closed loop catalytic converter and an oxygen sensor, the C 600 Sport and C 650 GT fulfil today the Euro-4 emission limits of tomorrow.

Suspension with playful handling and best riding stability.

One objective in the development of the C 600 Sport and C 650 GT was to combine directional stability at high speeds on the motorway with playful handling in city traffic and clear feedback to the rider – just like a motorcycle.

Accordingly, the design of the C 600 Sport and C 650 GT suspension features a torsionally rigid hybrid interconnection of a tubular steel bridge frame and a diecast aluminium unit at the swingarm bearing. In addition, the 2-cylinder inline engine functions as a bearing element, presenting a particularly rigid construction for stable and high precision response.

The greatest possible riding stability is also provided by the bearing for the cast light-alloy single swingarm with coaxial centre of rotation.

Also the suspension elements fulfil more fastidious needs for sporting character and comfort. At the front, an upside down fork presents a generous fixed fork diameter of 40 mm. The tail presents a reclining spring strut on the left side. The spring travels are each 115 mm, as they also occur quite commonly on the motorcycle sector. Also the tyre widths and cross sections of the C 600 Sport and the C 650 GT are aligned to motorcycle dimensions.

Powerful braking system with BMW Motorrad ABS fitted as standard.

The new C 600 Sport and C 650 GT are fitted with a generously sized braking system consisting of a two-rotor disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear, each 270 mm in diameter. At the same time, the BMW Motorrad ABS fitted as standard ensures maximum possible safety.

Multifunctional instrument cluster and optional LED daytime running light.

The instrument cluster of the C 600 Sport and C 650 GT presents a large, easily readable LCD display with integrated engine speed readout and an analogue speedometer. The instrument cluster presents considerably more functions than usual in this vehicle class.

For the first time, BMW Motorrad is also offering an LED daytime running light as an optional equipment feature on its C 600 Sport and C 650 GT.

C 600 Sport with the world premiere FlexCase.

The FlexCase for the C 600 Sport is an innovative stowage space concept. A flap in the tail base under the seat enlarges the stowage space on the stationary vehicle. This can be used e.g. to hold two helmets.

The highlights at a glance

• Efficiency optimised 2-cylinder inline engine with high torque and CVT.

• The most powerful and efficient engine of its class.

• Compact design with dry sump lubrication.

• Power output 44 kW (60 hp) at 7500 rpm, max torque 66 Nm at 6000 rpm.

• Punchy sound and low vibration levels thanks to the 90° crank pin offset, 270° ignition spacing, and two balancer shafts.

• Low fuel consumption and low emissions thanks to electronic fuel injection and closed loop catalytic converter.

• Suspension concept similar to a motorcycle; particularly rigid and hence more stable suspension system of tubular steel bridge frame and diecast aluminium unit at the swingarm bearing.

• Generously dimensioned upside down fork with 40 mm standpipe diameter.

• Swingarm with wide bearing base and reclining spring strut on the side.

• Swingarm’s centre of rotation coaxial with the output shaft, so constant chain tension and reduced reaction torques.

• Low maintenance, encapsulated secondary drive via roller chain in oil bath.

• High level of active safety thanks to generously sized braking system and dual channel ABS fitted as standard.

• Hold brake engaged automatically via the side stand.

• Multifunctional instrument cluster with onboard computer.

• Optional LED daytime running light and way home function.

• Either sporty, dynamic or luxurious, elegant in the characteristic BMW Motorrad design language.

• Generously sized stowage space. C 600 Sport with the world premiere FlexCase as an innovative stowage space concept.

• Powered (C 650 GT) or manual (C 600 Sport) windscreen adjustments for the optimal protection against wind and weather.

• Three colour variants for each.

• Extensive equipment and custom accessories of the familiar high BMW Motorrad quality.

The differences between the C 600 Sport and the C 650 GT at a glance

The sporty, dynamic scooter BMW C 600 Sport is characterised by a seat positioned for extremely active riding. This was made possible by the arrangement of the foot boards, seat, and handlebar in an ergonomic triangle. More fastidious needs for touring and long distance capabilities, on the other hand, are fulfilled by the luxurious C 650 GT. The rider and passenger can therefore adopt a more relaxed sitting posture that is highly appreciated especially over long stretches. The ergonomics designed for even greater passenger capability and comfort can be felt in particular on a more comfortable seat with adjustable backrest for the rider in conjunction with a higher handlebar and comfortable floor boards in lieu of separate footrests for the passenger. In addition, the C 650 GT presents a larger, powered windscreen for even better protection against wind and weather.

Ergonomics

• C 600 Sport with dynamic seat position as a result of flatter handlebar, sporty seat design for both one and two persons, and sporty footrests for the passenger; seat height 810 mm.

• C 650 GT with emphatically comfortable seat position as a result of higher handlebar, more comfortable and larger seat with adjustable backrest for the rider, and foot boards for the passenger as well; seat height 780 mm.

Windscreen

• C 600 Sport with windscreen adjustable mechanically to three positions.

• C 650 GT with larger windscreen adjustable electrically over 10 cm for even greater comfort and protection from wind and weather.

Body and design

• C 600 Sport with sporty, spartan panels. The lean tail with the dynamic upswing and emphatic body edges lend it lightness and dynamics.

• C 650 GT with an organic design language emphasising comfort attributes. Generously sized panel parts for outstanding comfort and protection against wind and weather.

Headlights, turn indicators, rear light

• C 600 Sport: front turn indicators integrated in the panelling, twin circular headlights with two side lights on the left and right, LED rear light cluster with single turn indicators

• C 650 GT: front turn indicators integrated in the mirrors, twin circular headlights with side lights between them presenting a vertical light strip of three elements, LED rear light cluster with integrated turn indicators.

Stowage space

• C 600 Sport with world premiere FlexCase and hence variable stowage space concept in the tail under the seat. Despite its sporty, spartan tail section, two helmets can be easily stowed in the parked vehicle.

• C 650 GT with a large stowage space of about 60 litres in the tail for taking two helmets and other utilities.

Colours

• C 600 Sport:

Cosmic blue metallic matt

Titanium silver metallic

Sapphire black metallic

• C 650 GT:

Sapphire black metallic

Platinum bronze metallic

Vermilion red metallic