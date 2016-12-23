Το 2008 η Porsche προσπάθησε να εξαγοράσει την Volkswagen ανακοινώνοντας την πρόθεση της, αλλά λόγω του περίφημου Νόμου της Volkswagen, η εταιρία από την Στουτγάρδη ποτέ δεν αγόρασε την εταιρία της Κάτω Σαξονίας. Η Volkswagen τελικά ήταν αυτή που εξαγόρασε την Porsche, με την τελευταία να μηνύεται από πολλά επενδυτικά funds, κατηγορούμενη πως με τις πράξεις της, χειραγώγησε την τιμή της μετοχή της, παραπλανώντας τους επενδυτές της.

Τώρα, το Ομοσπονδιακό Δικαστήριο απέρριψε την προσφυγή που είχαν κάνει 19 αμερικάνικα funds κατά της απόφασης του Ανώτερο Περιφερειακού Δικαστηρίου της Στουτγάρδης, στις 26 Μαρτίου του 2015. Το δικαστήριο απέρριψε την αγωγή αποζημίωσης που είχαν καταθέσει εναντίων της Porsche τα funds, τα οποία ζητούσαν αποζημίωση ύψους 1,2 δισ. ευρώ. Η Porsche δηλώνει δικαιωμένη από την απόφαση του δικαστηρίου.

Είναι η έβδομη συνεχόμενη φορά που δικαστήριο απορρίπτει αξιώσεις των funds που ζητούν αποζημιώσεις από την Porsche SE επειδή έχασαν χρήματα, λόγω του φιάσκου της αποτυχημένης εξαγοράς της VW από τη Porsche.

Δελτίο Τύπου

First claim for billions asserted by US hedge funds dismissed in final judgment

Federal Court of Justice confirms decisions of the Regional Court and Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart

Stuttgart, 23 December 2016. The Federal Court of Justice dismissed the appeal lodged by 19 plaintiffs against the non-admission of an appeal against the appeal judgment of the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart of 26 March 2015. The US hedge funds had last asserted claims against Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stuttgart (“Porsche SE”) of around 1.2 billion euro due to alleged damages arising from alleged short selling transactions as well as swaps and options relating to ordinary shares of Volkswagen AG in 2008 (record no. KZR 73/15). The Regional Court of Stuttgart had dismissed the action in the first instance in March 2014. The plaintiffs then lodged an appeal, which the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart dismissed in March 2015. With the decision of the Federal Court of Justice, the claim has now been dismissed in a final judgment.

Dr. Manfred Döss, member of the executive board of Porsche SE responsible for legal affairs and compliance, said: “With this decision, for the first time claims for over one billion euro against Porsche SE were dismissed in a final judgment of Germany’s highest civil court. After the final acquittal in the criminal proceedings in July 2016, this is the next important step for our company.” Döss further: “During the acquisition of the shareholding in Volkswagen AG between 2005 and 2009, Porsche SE has always informed the capital markets correctly. The still pending legal cases will confirm our legal opinion.”

Following the dismissal of claims for damages by courts in Stuttgart and Braunschweig, this is the seventh consecutive time that a civil court has confirmed the legal opinion of Porsche SE.

  • dimitris90

    Άρθρο που πρέπει να υπενθυμίσει σε όσους “γκρουπάτους”, το ποιόν της vw. Αλήθεια, πόσο διαφορετικά άραγε θα ήταν τα πράγματα αν η Porsche είχε πετύχει την εξαγορά? Ρητορικό ερώτημα…

    • mixalhs7

      Το ερώτημα δεν το κατάλαβα. Θες να μας αναπτύξεις το σκεπτικό σου?

    • dimitris90

      Θεωρώ ότι τα πράγματα θα ήταν καλύτερα, ίσως ακόμα και να είχαμε άλλη ροτα στη πορεία της αυτοκίνησης. Το brandname της Porsche θα γιγαντωνοταν ακόμα περισσότερο και θα ωφελουνταν από αυτό και όλες οι υπόλοιπες μάρκες κάτω από τη σκεπη της. Εκτιμώ αφάνταστα τη Porsche και με βάση την ανοδική πορεία της μέχρι τότε, θεωρώ πως θα μπορούσε να πετύχει.

  • Mrdesperado32

    η vw ειναι μια κρατικοδιαιτη εταιρια αυυο ειναι γνωστο.στα γερμανικο ευρωκοινοβουλιο με τις γνωστες τους νορμεςγια ρυπους κλπ εχουν καταστρεψει τηβ αυτοκινηση.σ αυτα ολα βγαινει παντα κερδισμενη η vw.με το καλο marketing που διαθετει περνα οσα μυνηματα θελει και οριζει το μελλον της αυτοκινησης.ετσι ακολουθουν και οι αλλοι κατασκευαστες και δημιουργηθηκε το downsizing που εγινε και must ακομα και αμερικη.αλλη μια απατη οπως διαβασαμε σε αλλο αρθρο που δειχνει οτι ειναι πιο ρυπογονα και βενζινοβορα τα αυτοκινητα με μικρα τουρμπατα μοτερ..οποτε οσο και να πειραζει διαφορους γερμνοφιλους που την προσκυνανε,vw=γερμανικη πολιτικη απ τα γενοφασκια της-χιτλερ μεχρι σημερα-μερκελ.οποτε σε καθε απατεωνια της θα τα ακουει λογω κακης προιστοριας και τη συνεχιση αυτης.

    • manowar

      Ρε συ αφου αυτα τα αρθρα τα εχει αναλαβει ο σαμουραι… 2 αρθρα της vw εχει και αυτος την εβδομαδα μη του τα περνεις,,,εσυ αναλαβε της bmw..το λεω επιδη ειχες ολη τη γκαμα της ενω απο vw δεν ειχες δεν μπορεις να εισαι αντικειμενικος οσο ειναι ο σαμουραι….

    • Mrdesperado32

      εσυ θυμησε μου bmwδακιας δε δηλωνεις;

    • manowar

      φαντασου δεν ειχα πoτε αλλο της bmw.να φανταστεις οτι απο τα αυτοκίνητα που εχω αλαξει απο τα 7 ,,,2 ειναι γερμανικα το m3 και το gti του 02 μκ4,,2 ιαπωνικα το micra (που εχω ακομα) και το ιμπρεζα wrx ενα βολβο και 2 φιατ ενα μιραφιορι και ενα stilo το οποιο εκανα σώβρακο.με αυτα που εχεις δηλωσει περισσοτερο μπεμωεδακιας εισουνα εσυ απο μενα φαντασου χαχαχαχα

  • scaniolos

    …οχι ότι οι Αμερικάνοι δεν χασαν τα λεφτά τους απ τα Γερμανικά λαμογια…!!!Όχι..αλλα αντε να βρεις άκρη στα γερμανικά δικαστήρια!

    • Αλεξικέραυνος Αλεξικέραυνος

      Δηλαδή τα αμερικανικά funds δεν είναι λαμόγια και να κλάψουμε για λογαριασμό τους που έχασαν λίγα λεφτουλάκια από τα λαμόγια τους απόγονους των ναζί?

      Στα φρύδια μου που έχασαν λεφτά τα αμερικανικά funds.
      Στα φρύδια μου και οι γερμαναράδες.

      Βέβαια και οι δυο μαζί βγάζουν λεφτά σε βάρος των ελλήνων, οπότε μάλλον όχι τόσο στα φρύδια μου.