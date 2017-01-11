Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive for New Opel Insignia

New Insignia 4×4 offers optimum dynamics, feel and handling in all situations

New Insignia’s all-wheel drive system delivers best traction on all road surfaces

Torque vectoring applies drive to one or both rear wheels independently

Rüsselsheim. Midsize cars offering an especially engaging driving experience are mostly found at premium brands, but when the all-new Opel Insignia Grand Sport hits the market in early 2017, enthusiastic drivers will need to adjust their orientation

The new Insignia will be available with a state-of-the-art torque vectoring all-wheel drive system that delivers the highest levels of dynamics, feel and handling on the market.

“The new generation Opel Insignia sets new benchmarks for midsize automobiles” says William F. Bertagni, Vice President Vehicle Engineering Europe. “Torque vectoring represents the state-of-the-art in transmitting power to the road. The new Insignia with torque vectoring all-wheel drive matches the best in the industry when it comes to ‘fun-to-drive’.”

All-wheel drive and torque vectoring is the best way to put high power onto the road – be it wet, dry, icy or covered in snow.

But the additional weight and complexity of conventional torque vectoring systems prevent them from meeting Opel’s high standards for performance and efficiency.

The new Opel Insignia therefore utilizes a Twinster all-wheel drive system with a rear drive module that uses a twin clutch system without differential.

The Insignia’s all-wheel drive system can apply torque to one or both of the rear wheels independently, enabling torque vectoring capability across the car’s full performance range.

When cornering, higher torque is sent to the outside rear wheel, inducing rotation around the vertical axis (yaw) – the Insignia turns in with more precision, responding more spontaneously to inputs from the driver.

Torque vectoring also contributes to safety by controlling the distribution of torque according to changes in throttle position, steering angle and road surface, thus damping the amount of yaw. This intelligent use of torque distribution – also known as “yaw damping” – results in neutral vehicle behaviour, making the car more stable and steerable for the driver.

New Insignia drivers can choose the amount of yaw damping to suit their driving style by selecting the appropriate driving mode: from high yaw damping in “Tour” to low in “Sport”, for sportier vehicle behavior.