Orders open for Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition

Turin, 18 January 2017

The initial exclusive units of the first Alfa Romeo SUV in over one century of history are arriving in the EMEA Region, the Stelvio First Edition.

Particularities include sporty and quintessentially Alfa Romeo style, performance of absolute excellence and technological equipment at the top of the premium mid-size SUV segment.

Outstanding functionality and comfort to make any journey a unique experience worth sharing.

To deliver the outstanding levels of performance, driving satisfaction and thrills, the 2.0 Turbo petrol engine delivering 280 HP fitted on Stelvio First Edition is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive.

From 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds: it is the best acceleration in its category.

Equipped with electrically adjustable heated full grain leather seats, real wood inserts, 20″ alloy rims, luxury leather steering wheel, aluminium shift paddles and coloured brake callipers.

Sportiness and elegance enclosed in a unique and exclusive style. A harmony of shapes and volumes combined with Alfa Romeo mechanical and engineering excellence to create a powerful and all-rounded vehicle . This, in a nutshell, is the essence of Stelvio, the first SUV of the brand in over one century of history, which debuted with the high-performance Quadrifoglio version in world preview at the Los Angeles International Motor Show last November.

Today, in the wake of the appreciation expressed by many enthusiasts for the super-sporty version, Alfa Romeo has decided to introduce another bold interpretation of the new model in which everything is designed to secure full driving satisfaction and top-notch performance. Stelvio First Edition is its name. The first and exclusive version of the line-up can be ordered from Alfa Romeo dealerships today. Furthermore, a particularly advantageous commercial offer will allow Stelvio First Edition customers to be the first in the world to drive a model destined to change the rules of the segment.

Not by chance, already in its name the new Alfa Romeo SUV ensures thrilling driving experiences and the best level of comfort and versatility among mid-size SUV’s. Stelvio is the highest mountain pass in Italy and the name of the road that traverses it. With its over 75 hairpin turns, the 20 kilometre long road has become the byword for travelling and holidays. To tackle it in style, with friends and family for instance, there is only one SUV that will secure you this one-of-a-kind experience stemming from the perfect combination of driving satisfaction, Italian style and versatility: Alfa Romeo Stelvio. More than just performance and handling, this vehicle has plenty of room available for passengers to enjoy and share the pleasure of travelling regardless of the destination.

In addition to a distinctive style and full standard equipment, the exclusive First Edition reasserts its bold personality by fitting the new 2.0 Turbo Petrol delivering 280 HP paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. The next-generation engine enhances the sporty temperament of the SUV, which secures, especially on mixed roads, unique driving sensations even to the most expert drivers: Stelvio First Edition is best in class in terms of acceleration, going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds.

The exteriors of the exciting Stelvio First Edition are characterised by an appealing style that expresses the right balance of heritage, speed and beauty: a magic alchemy and perfect expression of over one century of history of the brand. The overall effect is completed by 20″ alloy rims, coloured brake callipers, Bi-Xenon headlights, chrome-plated window frame, rear privacy windows and courtesy lights on the door handles.

The same elegantly sporty touch continues inside the sleek and essential passenger compartment designed around the driver with contoured steering wheel and integrated start button. The aluminium shift paddles are standard.

The full grain leather seats are electrically adjustable and heated. The cockpit is crafted around the driver with a diagonal tunnel and pleasantly curved dashboard, real wood inserts, next-generation 3D navigation system developed in partnership with Magneti Marelli with 8.8” high resolution display integrated in the dashboard design and digital radio (DAB). The integrated instruments presents a 7” colour TFT display.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition is equipped with the new 2-litre 4-cylinder all-aluminium petrol engine with carbon propeller shaft. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a power of 280 HP at 5250 rpm and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 2250 rpm. In addition to MultiAir electro-hydraulic valve actuation, the distinctive features of this engine include “2-in-1” turbo and 200-bar high-pressure direct injection, which pair up to deliver particularly snappy accelerator response across the rev range in addition to first-class fuel-efficiency.

Standard equipment of the Stelvio First Edition includes all-wheel drive with Q4 technology, designed for real-time traction management to ensure top-level performance, efficiency and safety. The Q4 system on new Alfa Romeo SUV guarantees the advantages of all-wheel drive and the driving pleasure of a rear-wheel drive car. The architecture includes an active transfer case and front differential designed to meet the specific technical requirements of Alfa Romeo, entailing the rapid-response management of high torque levels, with a compact, lightweight set-up. It continuously monitors numerous parameters to optimise torque distribution across the two axles according to what the car is doing and how much grip there is beneath the wheels. In normal grip conditions, the Stelvio First Edition with Q4 system acts like a rear-drive, with all the torque sent to the rear axle. As the wheels approach their grip limit, the system transfers up to 50% of the torque to the front axle. This translates into best -in-class control in terms of traction and directional stability on corners.

Among the Stelvio First Edition standard equipment, is the new active safety systems such as Integrated Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Brake and Lane Departure Warning. Rear camera with dynamic guidelines, front and rear parking sensors, power-operated tailgate and automatic main beam headlights complete the equipment.