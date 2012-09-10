New Partner Electrique: 100% Partner, 100% electric

With this new 100% electric version, Peugeot takes another step in offering business users a Partner range with power units suitable for all kinds of use, reducing the environmental footprint and the dependence on fossil fuels while also improving driving pleasure. The new Partner Electrique offers responsible mobility and unequalled ease of driving, without making any compromises in the strengths that constitute the success of the Partner: modularity and practicality that are a benchmark, as well as a load volume among the best in the segment. The Prologue, presented for the first time at the Hanover motor show in September 2012, heralds the launch of the new Partner Electrique during the second quarter of 2013.

The best of electric technology

The new Partner, restyled in spring 2012, has particularly well controlled fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in its internal combustion versions and there will be notable new offer at 118g/km CO2 from November.

This new 100% electric version makes it possible to go further in the reduction of the environmental footprint and in offering business users a solution for every use. In particular, the new Partner Electrique allows access to zones where emissions are limited by law, without having to make any compromise on practicality and driving pleasure.

Based on the internal combustion engine Partner, the new Partner Electrique brings together the latest technological innovations related to this energy source:

-Equipped with an electric drive train fitted under the bonnet, Partner Electrique operates on two high-energy lithium-ion battery packs with a capacity of 22.5 kWh. Fitted in the underbody of the vehicle, either side of the rear axle, they preserve Partner’s behaviour on the road as well as the as well as the useable dimensions of the load space.

-Partner Electrique has a high performance and compact electric motor of the permanent magnet, synchronous type. This motor is able to offer dynamic performance of the first order with a power of 49 kW (67ch) and torque of 200 Nm, available instantly. Associated with a constant single speed gear reduction unit, the result is a sensation of brio and flexibility as soon as the vehicle moves off and during all phases off acceleration, without the need to change gear. The silence of operation, a characteristic of electric vehicles, completes the driving pleasure found on board the Partner Electrique.

-The range of 170 km* on the European cycle (NEDC) places Partner Electrique as the new benchmark in the electric small van segment.

-To make it suitable for all types of daily use, Partner Electrique benefits from two charging modes for its battery: a normal charge (up to 16A) in 6 to 9 hours and a fast charge (up to 125A) allowing recovery of 80% of the capacity of the batteries in only 30 minutes. The normal charging flap is located on the right hand front wing of the vehicle, while the fast charge socket takes the place of the fuel filler flap on the left hand rear wing.

The new Partner Electrique brings a combination of unequalled abilities to the electric small van segment, for a use that is optimised in terms of both comfort and safety:

-Innovative eco-driving: the presence, clearly visible in the instrument panel, of an energy consumption or recovery indicator, a constant aid for the driver in adopting an economical driving style. An auxiliary consumption gauge (heating and air conditioning) completes the provision of information to the driver. Furthermore, the trip computer displays the remaining range and the average energy consumption in kWh,

-Dual energy recovery: Partner Electrique recovers energy during deceleration but also during active braking, converting kinetic energy into electrical energy. In this way the driving range is better preserved.

-Efficient temperature control: the 100% electric heating system provides rapid warming of the cabin. It also benefits from an “eco mode” that maintains ventilation in the cabin without excessive consumption of electrical power, in this way preserving the range of the vehicle.

-An electronic stability system (ESP) as standard, coupled with hill start assist, positions the Partner Electrique as the benchmark in the segment in terms of safety.

* type approval pending

All of the Partner in the Partner Electrique

All of the facilities of modularity and of load capacity that make the success of the Partner are present in the Partner Electrique.

Available in two lengths (L1: 4.38 m and L2: 4.63 m), Partner Electrique offers the largest load volumes in the small van segment. The load volume of up to 3.3 m3 for L1 with a load length of 1.80 m and 3,7 m3 for L2 with a load length of 2.05 m, for a payload of up to 685kg *, the best in its category.

With its Multi-flex bench seat that can accommodate 3 people at the front, Partner Electrique conserves the exclusive facility for modularity that has characterised Partner since its launch. The Multi-flex seat also allows the load volume to be increased to 400l. The load capacity is then lifted to 3.7 m3 for L1 with a load length of 3 m and to 4.1 m3 for L2 with a load length of 3.25 m.

Benefiting from the styling changes in the New Partner, Partner Electrique asserts its own personality through styled exterior trims symbolising the electric technology.

An offer of special services

At the launch of Partner Electrique, Peugeot will offer a range of services to suit the variety of uses and the expectations of customers. These services will include in particular:

-the battery available for purchase or for hire, -a specific manufacturer’s warranty on the battery and drive train in terms of duration and

mileage, -adapted roadside assistance, -the installation of charging infrastructures facilitated, following partnership agreements signed

with service providers in the different countries in Europe.

Peugeot’s environmental expertise

Peugeot is aware of its responsibilities in controlling emissions and declares its ambition to be the leader in the development of sustainable mobility solutions. The average CO2 emissions for Peugeot models stood at 128.6 g/km at the end of 2011 and 125.2g/km at the end of May 2012, against 131.6 g/km in 2010, so passing under the 130 g/km bar fixed by the European Commission for 2015.

* in progress of homologation

Peugeot’s environmental policy can be seen in:

-the continuous optimisation of internal combustion engines, notably with the development of new generation engines such as the EB family of 1.0 litre and 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol engines,

-“micro-hybridisation”, with the Stop&Start system of the new generation e-HDi,

-“full-hybridisation”, with the HYbrid4 full hybrid Diesel drive train available on three Peugeot models,

-electric vehicles: Peugeot was a pioneer and is still the world leader in electric vehicles produced and marketed to date. Moreover, Peugeot was the first European manufacturer to offer a range of 100% electric vehicles producing 0g/km of CO2: the Partner van in the LCV segment, the iOn saloon on the private car segment VP and the e-Vivacity scooter.

The new Partner Electrique is the realisation of the cooperative agreement for the development of an electric drive train suitable for LCVs reached with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in 2010. As with the other Partner models, the new Partner Electrique will be produced at PSA Peugeot-Citroen’s Vigo plant, with support from the Galicia region.

