Με τον καλύτερο τρόπο ξεκινάει το 2017 για τους 130.000 υπαλλήλους της Daimler στη Γερμανία, αφού λόγω της πολύ επιτυχημένης πορείας της εταιρίας το 2016, αποφασίστηκε να δοθεί πριμ μέχρι και €5.400 σε κάποιες περιπτώσεις, στην καταβολή μισθών του Απριλίου. Το πρόγραμμα αυτό, έχει τεθεί σε ισχύ από το 1997 και τα ποσά που δίνονται υπολογίζονται βάσει ενός τύπου που περιλαμβάνει τα συνολικά κέρδη της εταιρίας προ φόρων και τόκων και των πωλήσεων.
Οι υπάλληλοί μας είναι το κλειδί της επιτυχίας και της αποδοτικότητας μας το έτος 2016. Το έμπιστο και άψογα εκπαιδευμένο τεχνικό προσωπικό μας είναι ζωτικής σημασίας για τη μακροχρόνια επιτυχία μας σαν εταιρία. Το μπόνους είναι ο τρόπος να ευχαριστήσουμε τους υπαλλήλους μας για την αφοσίωση και την εξωπραγματική τους απόδοση. Μαζί, επιτύχαμε πολλά,
είπε ο Wilfried Porth, μέλος του διοικητικού συμβουλίου στο τμήμα ανθρωπίνου δυναμικού και διευθυντής εργασιακών σχέσεων στο τμήμα IT & Mercedes-Benz Vans.
Κοιτώντας τους αριθμούς, η Daimler έχει παρουσιάσει αύξηση των πωλήσεων της κατά 5% πουλώντας το περασμένος έτος 2.998.386 οχήματα τα 2,197,956 εξ αυτών είναι επιβατικά. Τα υπόλοιπα είναι 415.108 φορτηγά, 359.096 βαν και 26.226 λεωφορεία. Πέρυσι το μπόνους ήταν 5.650 ευρώ.
Δελτίο Τύπου
Daimler rewards employees for successful business year 2016
- Employees to receive profit-sharing bonus of 5.400 euros
- Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, IT & Mercedes-Benz Vans: “Our employees are the key to our success and our performance in 2016. The bonus is our way of thanking our employees for their dedication and their outstanding performance.”
- Michael Brecht, Chairman of the General Works Council at Daimler AG: “Throughout the company the colleagues showed an incredible performance, as the company figures clearly indicate. The reward for this great success for the workforce is well deserved.”
Stuttgart – Under the company’s profit-sharing scheme, Daimler employees receive up to 5.400 euros each for their contribution to the successful business year of 2016. This has been jointly agreed by the Board of Management and the General Works Council. The bonus applies to roughly 130,000 entitled tariff-scale employees in Germany, who will receive it with their April pay.
“Our employees are the key to our success and our performance in 2016. A committed and excellently trained workforce is essential to our long-term success as a company. The bonus is our way of thanking our employees for their dedication and their outstanding performance. Together, we achieved a lot”, says Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, IT & Mercedes-Benz Vans.
Michael Brecht, Chairman of the General Works Council at Daimler AG, adds: “Throughout the company the colleagues showed an incredible performance, as the company’s figures clearly indicate. The reward for this great success for the workforce is well deserved. An important strategic aim of the General Works Council is achieved: The employees benefit from the year-end results and the gains in efficiency.”
A profit-sharing scheme for tariff-scale employees has been in place at Daimler since 1997. Calculation of the profit-sharing bonus at Daimler is regulated under the terms of an agreement with the General Works Council. The profit-sharing bonus is calculated on the basis of a formula which links the Group profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) with the return on sales. The Group operating profit of 12,9 billion euros for 2016 was lower than the corresponding figure of 13,2 billion euros for 2015. Therefore this year’s profit-sharing bonus is consequently slightly lower than last year’s bonus of 5.650 euros. It nevertheless represents the second-highest bonus in the company’s history.