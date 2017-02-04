Daimler rewards employees for successful business year 2016

Employees to receive profit-sharing bonus of 5.400 euros

Stuttgart – Under the company’s profit-sharing scheme, Daimler employees receive up to 5.400 euros each for their contribution to the successful business year of 2016. This has been jointly agreed by the Board of Management and the General Works Council. The bonus applies to roughly 130,000 entitled tariff-scale employees in Germany, who will receive it with their April pay.

“Our employees are the key to our success and our performance in 2016. A committed and excellently trained workforce is essential to our long-term success as a company. The bonus is our way of thanking our employees for their dedication and their outstanding performance. Together, we achieved a lot”, says Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, IT & Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Michael Brecht, Chairman of the General Works Council at Daimler AG, adds: “Throughout the company the colleagues showed an incredible performance, as the company’s figures clearly indicate. The reward for this great success for the workforce is well deserved. An important strategic aim of the General Works Council is achieved: The employees benefit from the year-end results and the gains in efficiency.”

A profit-sharing scheme for tariff-scale employees has been in place at Daimler since 1997. Calculation of the profit-sharing bonus at Daimler is regulated under the terms of an agreement with the General Works Council. The profit-sharing bonus is calculated on the basis of a formula which links the Group profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) with the return on sales. The Group operating profit of 12,9 billion euros for 2016 was lower than the corresponding figure of 13,2 billion euros for 2015. Therefore this year’s profit-sharing bonus is consequently slightly lower than last year’s bonus of 5.650 euros. It nevertheless represents the second-highest bonus in the company’s history.