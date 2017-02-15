“ITALDESIGN AUTOMOBILI SPECIALI” THE NEW BRAND FOR THE ULTRA LOW SERIES

• The new brand will feature on cars built for collectors and those who love uniqueness

• It will debut at the forthcoming 87th Geneva International Motor Show

• The logo is a tribute to the City of Turin, where Italdesign had initially been based

Moncalieri, 15 February 2017

Italdesign’s new brand, “Italdesign Automobili Speciali”, will make its debut during the next Geneva International Motor Show. The new brand will feature on all vehicles constructed in ultra low series production, aimed at a number of selected collectors.

Filippo Perini, Head of Innovation Design, stated: “When designing this new logo, we were inspired by the symbol of the City of Turin. We started not from the rampant bull of the city’s crest but from the bull’s head, which is a real icon being used on ancient palaces as an ornamental part. In this city the history of Italian automobile was born, the most famous and prestigious carmakers were born, as well as the ’coachbuilders‘ who made the Italian car design famous worldwide. Besides, it’s the city which hosted, from 1968 to 1974, the first Headquarters of Italdesign. With whis logo therefore we wanted to celebrate the passion and the know-how that ideally unite Italdesign and Turin”.

Italdesign is thus returning to small series production, a challenge that begun in the Seventies with the BMW M1, and continued in the Eighties with the Aztec prototype and the Nineties with Nazca and W12.

”We stated in 2016 that we do have the competences in styling, development and production of street-legal ultra low series cars. Today, one year later, we are delivering the first running testimonial. The brand Italdesign Automobili Speciali witnesses our long-term commitment in this business. All these competences applied in our ultra low series production, including styling, testing, validation and homologation, are available and offered to all interested parties worldwide,” said CEO Jörg Astalosch. ”This part of our business has been now integrated into our existing service portfolio. This is styling, engineering, prototyping for small and high volume production vehicles, especially also as a turnkey competence. One example for these services in general is the recently launched Audi Q2.”

In recent years, the company has made significant investments in technology and training for the development of pre-series vehicles for the world’s major OEMs.

In fact, it was in Nichelino that more than seventy pre-series of the new Audi Q2 compact SUV were assembled.