Η νομοθεσία, για την υποχρεωτική αλλαγή ελαστικών, αναφέρει ότι αυτά πρέπει να αλλάζονται, όταν το βάθος των αυλακώσεων είναι μέχρι 1,6 χλστ. Παρόλα αυτά, αρκετοί ειδικοί συμβουλεύουν η αλλαγή να γίνεται όταν το “τακούνι” είναι μικρότερο από 3 χλστ. Και αυτό καθώς πιστεύεται ότι τα ελαστικά έχουν καλύτερη πρόσφυση με όσο το μεγαλύτερο βάθος πέλματος.

Και έρχεται τώρα η Michelin να μας ενημερώσει ότι το τελευταίο είναι λάθος, με την αλλαγή ελαστικών πριν την ώρα να είναι άσκοπη. Επίσης, ο κορυφαίος κατασκευαστής ελαστικών στον κόσμο, σε μια ασυνήθιστη κίνηση έρχεται αντιμέτωπη με όσους πιστεύουν ότι τα ελαστικά γίνονται λιγότερο αποδοτικά όσο φθείρονται, εξηγώντας ότι η εξαιρετική ποιότητα των ελαστικών της συμπεριφέρονται καλύτερα με βάθος αυλακώσεων 1,6 χλστ., απ’ότι τα καινούρια ελαστικά low-budget εταιριών.

Η γαλλική εταιρία αναφέρει, επίσης, ότι τα ελαστικά της γίνονται πιο αποδοτικά ως προς την οικονομία καυσίμου, όσο αυτά φθείρονται από καινούρια, καθώς μειώνεται η αντίσταση κύλισης, πράγμα που σημαίνει ότι θα έχεις μεγαλύτερη κατανάλωση αν αλλάζεις νωρίς τα ελαστικά.

Χαρακτηριστικά δίνοντας κάποια νούμερα στην δημοσιότητα, αναφέρει ότι αν όλοι στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση άλλαξαν τα ελαστικά τους στα 3 χλστ., και όχι στα 1,6 χλστ., θα ξόδευαν €6,9 δισ. ετησίως σε άσκοπη αγορά ελαστικών, και πρόσθετη κατανάλωση καυσίμων. Ενώ, προσθέτει ότι μια τέτοια κίνηση οδηγεί σε ετήσια χρήση στην Ευρώπη 128 εκατομμυρίων ελαστικών, η οποία προκαλεί 9 εκατομμύρια επιπλέον τόνους εκπομπών CO2 κάθε χρόνο.

Εσύ κάθε πότε αλλάζεις λάστιχα;;

Δελτίο Τύπου

Michelin is rejecting calls from parts of the tyre industry to increase the minimum legal tread depth from 1.6mm to 3mm.

The manufacturer says there is no link between tread depths at 1.6mm and increasing accident rates. In addition, changing tyres at 3mm would cost the motorist money and increase carbon emissions – especially as a tyre becomes more fuel-efficient as it wears.

An Ernst & Young report commissioned by Michelin found that changing tyres at 3mm instead of 1.6mm would cost European Union drivers an extra E6.9 billion a year in unnecessary tyre purchases and additional fuel consumption.

Instead, Michelin is calling for a change to the tyre testing regime to reflect wet braking performance at 1.6mm.

The Truth about Worn Tyres

Tyres do not perform the same when new – and as a tyre wears, and the tread depth reduces, the difference in performance will change, and differences may be accentuated. This is because tyre performance is affected by many individual characteristics; casing design, materials used, rubber compounds, tread design, shape of grooves and sipes etc. Modern tyre technology makes it possible to provide high levels of performance and grip from new, and through all of the tyre’s life down to the legal tread wear limit.

With this in mind, changing tyres early (i.e. before they are fully worn) does not guarantee greater safety, and no current studies have established a direct link between accident levels and tyre tread depth. Suggesting that tyres need to be changed early (before the legal limit / tread wear indicator is reached) is akin to enforcing a form of planned obsolescence. A consumer would not throw away his shoes just because they need cleaning, or the tube of toothpaste which was half full, so why would he do this with tyres if he can be convinced that it is safe to do so? Premature removal reduces the useful life of the product and would increase the frequency at which tyres are replaced. Not only would consumers have to make unnecessary purchases, but this would also have an adverse impact on the environment.

Changing tyres too early would result in 128 million additional tyres being used a year in Europe – which would cause nine million tons of additional CO2 emissions every year. In addition to the environmental impact, replacing tyres before they are fully worn also represents a significant and unjustified increase in costs for consumers; Ernst and Young estimates an extra 6 billion euros in Europe alone.

All tyres are not born equal in terms of performance, and this is even truer when the tyres are worn; but how do consumers know that the tyres they have bought will maintain a high performance level throughout their lives? How do consumers ensure they do not change tyres too early? At present, tyre tests are carried out on new products, but there is no consideration given to how their levels of performance will change over time. Michelin is now raising this issue – the fact that the only factor for safety is tyre performance – NOT tread depth. ‘The truth about worn tyres’ is calling on industry test bodies and consumer organisations to start comparing and testing tyres when they are worn to the legal limit.

The Truth about Worn Tyres – DRY BRAKING

When consumers reflect on road safety, they generally think about emergency braking in wet conditions – and with reason as braking distances increase in wet conditions. However, throughout Europe the road conditions are predominantly dry. In London, roads are dry for 71 per cent of days per year (106.5 days)* and with half the number of rainy days, the South of France has dry roads 85% of the time! Therefore, dry braking performance is important as these are the most prevalent conditions for all the vehicles throughout Europe.

The good news for motorists is that as long as tyres are not damaged in any way, the safety on dry roads actually improves as their tyres get worn. As seen on race circuits around the world, in dry conditions the ‘slick’ is the tyre of choice; and similarly for the ordinary motorist, levels of grip in dry conditions increase as the tyre tread depth reduces. A worn tyre will stop a vehicle more quickly in the dry than the same tyre when new.

Although the differences in stopping distance are not huge, demonstrations on the test track at Ladoux show a definite improvement, a shorter stopping distance on worn tyres in the dry.

Another surprising improvement in performance of a worn tyre over a new one is fuel consumption. As tyre tread depth reduces, the fuel economy of the vehicle will improve, and with one tank of fuel in five being used to simply overcome the rolling resistance of the vehicles tyres, this is a welcome benefit. The rolling resistance of a tyre at the point of removal at the legal tread limit is 80 per cent of that tyre in a new state. Therefore, keeping a tyre on the vehicle until the legal tread wear limit increases the time when it is in its most fuel efficient state, and reduces the motorist’s fuel bill.

Since tyre labelling, the awareness of tyre noise levels has increased – particularly in urban environments, and another benefit of worn tyres is that the noise level reduces as the tyre usage increases.

Michelin believes that consumers should think carefully before changing tyres earlier than the legal tread limit as they will be removing the tyre when the dry braking performance and fuel efficiency will be at their peak.

*UK Met Office data over a 30 year period shows 106.5 days of rainfall per year on average. Marseille has 53 days of rainfall per year on average. (Day of rain is 1mm of rain or above).

The Truth about Worn Tyres – WET LATERAL GRIP

When demonstrating tyre performance, comparing different tyre brands and different stages of a tyre’s life, it appears that the majority of testing is basic straight-line braking. Why do we not see more lateral grip demonstrations?

The simple reason for this is that it is relatively easy to measure, replicate and to quantify performance from wet braking tests, whereas the measuring of lateral grip and stability is very subjective and difficult to quantify. The good news is that wet lateral stability and wet braking are correlated. It is the same quality that is being tested, only the direction of the tyre travel that changes – one sideways/ laterally, the other in the direction of travel/ longitudinally.

Demonstrations at Ladoux confirm that a better tyre in wet braking, is also a better tyre in wet cornering.

The Truth about Worn Tyres – WET BRAKING

Michelin tests at Ladoux have shown that on wet roads, some worn tyres can perform as well as some new tyres, and that although the remaining tread depth is a factor in wet braking, the performance of the tyre, at all stages of its life, is more important.

Tyre performance is affected by many factors; casing design, materials, rubber compounds, tread design, shape of grooves and sipes etc. and these all affect how the tyre performs throughout the tyre’s life – right down to the legal tread wear limit. All tyres do not perform the same when new – and the differences in performance are more accentuated when that tyre is worn, according to their design.

Tyre labelling and European regulations have brought in minimum standards for tyre performance, and particularly for wet braking – one of the criteria measured by tyre labelling. Whilst all tyres legally sold in Europe meet this minimum standard when new, Michelin tests have shown that the wet braking capabilities of some tyres reduce quickly when worn, and may fall below this ‘minimum standard’ requirement. However, some premium products not only meet the criteria when new, they do so when worn to the legal tread wear limit.

Michelin workshops at Ladoux have shown that a premium tyre, worn to the tread wear limit can perform as well as a brand new lower performing tyre.

With these findings that wet braking distances and lateral wet grip depend on the performance of a tyre and not solely the tread depth, Michelin is calling on industry test bodies, and consumer organisations to start comparing and testing tyres when they are worn to the legal limit; then consumers will start to discover the truth about worn tyres.

Σίγουρα θα σε ενδιαφέρουν

  • Nikos Schinas

    7 χρόνια και 65.000 χλμ , ξερά και μπόλικο βάθος … τα άλλαξα και έχω 10 με 15% οικονομία … ξεράθηκαν στα 2 χρόνια ….

  • Nikolas Karampelas

    αλλάζω όταν φτάσω στα σίδερα :P
    όχι οκ, πέρα από την πλάκα αν έχουν λιώσει και ξεραθεί θα τα αλλάξω.
    Είχα βάλει κάτι sava προσωρινά μέχρι να δω τι θα κάνω και αν θα κρατήσω το αμάξι (μόλις το είχα πάρει από την αδερφή μου) και τελικά με έχουν βγάλει άψογα (παρόλο που ήταν ότι φθηνότερο βρήκα σχεδόν) πάνω από 5 χρόνια τώρα και όπως το βλέπω με βγάζουν έναν χρόνο ακόμα (μόλις έκανα τράμπα τα πίσω με τα εμπρός). Η πρόσφυση παραμένει τρένο (για τα δεδομένα του atos) ακόμα και στην βροχή.

    Δεν το περίμενα από τα sava, μάλλον θα τα ίδια θα βάλω πάλι και ας έχουν χάλια βαθμό στο θόρυβο.

  • Spider

    Όλη η δουλειά γίνεται για τα low budget ελαστικά. Μπορεί οι petrolhead να μην το αντιλαμβάνονται, στην αγορά όμως γίνεται χαμός. Και για ένα μικρό αυτοκίνητο πόλης που δεν κυκλοφορεί εκτός πόλης, οι περισσότεροι επιλέγουν ένα φθηνό και καινούργιο low budget παρά ένα επώνυμο και ακριβό. Άσε που πολλά έχουν και ελκυστικό οπτικά πέλμα.

    • Anestis Genk

      Στα φτηνά, τουλάχιστον σε κανονικές διαστάσεις (μέχρι 15″), οι τιμές είναι πολύ κοντά. Δλδ 200 ευρώ η τετράδα στα φτηνά και 220 στα επώνυμα.

    • Spider

      Κοίτα, για να ανακινεί τέτοιο θέμα η Michelin μάλλον πονάει. Τα 185/55/15 π.χ. Ξεκινάνε από 41€ τα ανώνυμα ενώ τα Michelin από 86…(πηγή skroutz.gr)

    • Anestis Genk

      Οι τιμές που μου δείχνεις είναι πολύ διαφορετικές από αυτές που μου λένε σε λαστιχάδικα αν και ποτέ δεν ενδιαφέρομαι για Michelin, όσες φορές έχω οδηγήσει δεν μ’άρεσαν και νομίζω δεν ταιριάζουν καλά στην Ελλάδα. Στην δική μου διάσταση 185/60R14 τα φτηνότερα που μου δίναν ήταν τα Kleber στα 50 ευρώ το λάστιχο και τα Dunlop(sport bluresponse) στα 55 ευρώ, τοποθετημένα με απόδειξη κανονικά. Είχα ρωτήσει για φίλους για μεγαλύτερες διαστάσεις και πάλι σε αυτό το μοτίβο ήταν οι τιμές.

    • sergio360

      Πες σε καποιον λαστιχα ωρις αποδειξη να στα ριξει και αυτος.Τα Dunlop ειναι πολυ καλα και ταιριαζουν στην Ελλαδα αλλα δεν αντεχουν πολυ.Τα Michelin ειναι οτι καλυτερο για Ελλαδα θα ελεγα εγω μαζι με τα Toyo γιατι εχουν γομες οχι πολυ σκληρες αλλα ζεσταινονται ευκολα,σε αντιθεση με τα Pirelli η τα Bridgestone που απλα ποτε δεν θα ζεσταθουν.

    • Spider

      Οι τιμές στο skroutz είναι οι χαμηλότερες άνα ελαστικό ανα διάσταση. Τσέκαρέ το και εσύ.
      Για τα 185/60/14 αρχίζουν από 36€ και φτάνουν τα 127€ το ένα για τα toyo R888R…

    • Spider

      Οι τιμές στο skroutz είναι οι χαμηλότερες άνα ελαστικό ανα διάσταση. Τσέκαρέ το και εσύ.
      Για τα 185/60/14 αρχίζουν από 36€ και φτάνουν τα 127€ το ένα για τα toyo R888R…

    • Giorgos Papaspyros

      195 65 15 Michelin στο skroutz πάλι
      οι τιμές είναι από 60 ευρώ
      και το ανώνυμο από 40

      τα 80 ευρώ το Michelin δεν είναι ο κανόνας

    • Spider

      Είπα εγώ ότι είναι ο κανόνας? Απλά γράφω ότι τιμές έχει η συγκεκριμένη διάσταση.

    • Giorgos Papaspyros

      Πήρες το ακραίο παράδειγμα και έκανες μια γενίκευση.
      Σου λέω ότι το ακραίο παράδειγμα δεν είναι ο κανόνας.

    • Spider

      Δεν κατάλαβες τι εννοώ. Εννοώ ότι για μία τυχαία διάσταση που μου ήρθε στο μυαλό, το ανώνυμο ξεκινά από 40 και το επώνυμο από 80. Ίσως σε άλλες διαστάσεις οι διαφορές να είναι μικρότερες.

    • Giorgos Papaspyros

      Ήσουν άτυχος και παρασύρθηκες.
      Σε άλλες διαστάσεις η διαφορά είναι μικρότερη.

    • Giorgos Papaspyros

      Αν όλα τα ελαστικά φαίνονται μαύρα από έξω
      δε σημαίνει απαραίτητα κι ότι είναι ίδια.

      Αν η Michelin φτιάχνει ελαστικά που αποδίδουν καλύτερα από τα ανώνυμα σε βάθος χρόνου,
      και για να τα φτιάξει έχει επενδύσει σε τεχνολογία που δεν έχουν τα ανώνυμα,
      έχει κάθε δικαίωμα να το τονίσει

      πως υπάρχει πιθανότητα να μην είναι ίδια όλα τα ελαστικά
      πως κάποιες στερεότυπες απόψεις του παρελθόντος ίσως να μην έχουν καθολική ισχύ
      πως η τεχνολογία έχει προχωρήσει και ότι υπάρχουν ελαστικά που έχουν διαφορετικά τεχνολογικά χαρακτηριστικά.

      Η Michelin θα πούλαγε λόγω ονόματος το premium της τιμής.
      Οι άλλοι κατασκευαστές θα πούλαγαν και λόγω τιμής.

      Τώρα σου λέει η Michelin πως δε συμφέρει μόνο η τιμή
      αλλά και η αυξημένη διάρκεια ζωής.
      Οι άλλοι κατασκευαστές σου λένε ότι συμφέρει μόνο η τιμή
      και πιέζουν για να ανανεώνεις όσο συχνότερα.
      Αμφότεροι κερδίζουν.

      Εγώ σαν καταναλωτής θέλω και τιμή και αυξημένη διάρκεια ζωής.

  • εγω αλλαζω οταν φθαρουν οι πρωτες ινες που εμφανιζονται οταν το λαστικο γινετε τελείως λείο … γιατι παντα ηθελα να οδηγω με σλικ λαστικα οπως στην φορμουλα 1 ….

    • ευχομαι να μην θελεις να γινεις και Μαλντοναντο ομως !!!! :-P

  • παντως τωρα που στον επομενο μηνα θα αλλαξω λαστιχα….δεν το κανω για την οικονομια…..αλλα για την προσφυση που βλεπω πως δεν εχω…. εκει που θα επρεπε !!!!

    υ.γ παλι P7 pirelli θα βαλω !!! :-D

  • παντως τωρα που στον επομενο μηνα θα αλλαξω λαστιχα….δεν το κανω για την οικονομια…..αλλα για την προσφυση που βλεπω πως δεν εχω…. εκει που θα επρεπε !!!!

    υ.γ παλι P7 pirelli θα βαλω !!! :-D

    • Mika

      Tοσα λαστιχα υπαρχουν, αυτα βρηκες να βαλεις??
      :p
      Kανε μια ερευνα αγορας πρωτα….

    • δοκιμασμενα….οποτε γιατι οχι ????

    • Mika

      Καμια αντιρρηση..Γιατι απο τοτε εχουν βγει ενα σωρο λαστιχα, τα οποια σε παρομοια τιμη θα ειναι και καλυτερα…Γι αυτο το λεω….

    • οπως ???
      παντως θεωρω πως για τον λογο που τα θελω…..ολα ιδια ειναι…..στη διασταση μου 225/45/17 παιζω στα 350-400……..

    • Mika

      Μπορεις να διαβασεις ωραιοτατες κριτικες απο κατοχους στο

      http://www.tyrereviews.co.uk/
      Βαζεις τη διασταση σου, κι εχεις ενα καλο μπουσουλα….
      Εγω εχω την ιδια διασταση μ εσενα, τα ContiSport Contact 5, τα ειχα βαλει 450 εδω και 2.5 χρονια. Τωρα θα δοκιμαζα τα PS4, το οποιο εχω διαβασει ειναι ανωτερο λαστιχο..Η τα Dunlop Sport Maxx RT. H τα Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3.Oλα ανωτερα απο το P7.
      Σε πιο φτηνα, υπαρχουν κατω απο 400 τα Hankook Ventus V12 Evo2, εξαιρετικο λαστιχο που σκοραρει ψηλα σ ολα..

    • Nikolaos

      Τα conti, ωραία λάστιχα είναι, τα έχω στο ένα από τα 2 αυτοκίνητα και είμαι ευχαριστημένος. Παρόλα αυτά νομιζω οτι ανεβαίνει πάρα πολύ στη λίστα λόγω αντοχής στη φθορά (σχεδόν διπλάσια). Με βάση τους υπόλοιπους παράγοντες δεν είναι ουσιαστικά καλύτερα από τα επόμενα.
      Οπότε αν θέλεις να γράψεις χιλιόμετρα τα conti είναι σούπερ. Αν τα αλλάξεις σε 6 χρόνια αφάγωτα, τότε δες κατι άλλο από την προαναφερθείσα ιστοσελίδα που είναι κατατοπιστικότατη.
      ΥΓ: δες και συγκριτικά τεστ ανεξάρτητων φορέων (ADAC κλπ) για τη διάστασή ΣΟΥ.

    • Mika

      Εγω ειμαι ευχαριστημενος απο τα Conti, δεν μπορω να πω πως κανω και τρελλα χιλιομετρα πια, οποτε η επομενη μου επιλογη οταν ερθει η ωρα, θα εξαρτηθει απο τη τιμη,και τις κριτικες κι αλλων ελαστικων, οπως ειπες…

    • valader

      πολυ καλη τιμη για pirelli νομιζω.εγω για continental 195/45/16 ειχα δωσει 400.

  • Anestis Genk

    Στην Ελλάδα πολύ σπάνια φθείρονται τα λάστιχα. Έξω που έχουν δρόμους με πρόσφυση μπορεί και να φθείρονται.
    Στην Ελλάδα λόγω καιρού και ίσως θάλασσας πιο πολύ ξεραίνονται παρά φθείρονται.
    Οπότε για μένα ένα καλό λάστιχο είναι ένα που δεν ξεραίνεται. Αν αντέξει 48 μήνες είναι καλό γιατί σημαίνει πως θα αρχίσεις να καταλαβαίνεις πως ξεράθηκε στους 60 μήνες περίπου.

    • sergio360

      60 μηνες ειναι 5 χρονια.Ενα ελαστικο πενταετιας,αν ειναι φορεμενο ειδικα,ειναι για πεταμα.Θα εχει γινει τετραγωνο και θα ειναι τοσο σκληρο που θα νομιζεις οτι οδηγας σε παγο.

    • Anestis Genk

      Εξαρτάται από το λάστιχο και από τις συνθήκες που δουλεύει και παρκάρει το αμάξι. Σε γενικές γραμμές θα είναι όπως τα λες. Εγώ όσα λάστιχα έχω δοκιμάσει στα 3 χρόνια ήταν ξερά. ΑΛΛΑ:
      1ον-Εγώ ανέφερα 48 και 60 μήνες για ένα λάστιχο που θα το παραδεχόμουν, αλλιώς τα 3 χρόνια(το πολύ) που ανέφερα είναι το συνήθες για μένα.

      2ον-Μου έχουν πει άτομα με καλά οχήματα για λάστιχα που άντεξαν τόσο και μου είχε κάνει εντύπωση. Βέβαια αυτοί είχαν άλλο σετ για χειμώνα και άλλο για καλοκαίρι.

    • sergio360

      Εγω στα αμαξια εχω νοοτροπια μηχανης.Οταν βρεχει κλπ,βγαινω με το ”καροτσακι του σουπερ-μαρκετ aka C3.Οποτε δεν εχω διαφορετικα χειμωνα-καλοκαιρι.Φορεμενα και σε συνθηκες μακρας στασης,τα παραφουσκωνω για να γλυτωσω οσο μπορω το στραβωμα του σκελετου.Αλλα παντα στραβωνουν.Μονο αμα βαλεις το αμαξι σε τακους θα το γλυτωσεις αυτο.Για την πολυκαιρια,συμφωνω,MAXIMUM 3-4 χρονια αλλα οταν εχεις απαιτησεις για spirited driving που λεμε.Στο C3 πχ δεν με νοιαζει.Εχει και μαλακη αναρτηση και το καλυπτει κιολας αυτο.Αλλα στα αλλα η αισθηση στο τιμονι και τα γλυστρηματα δεν υποφερονται και οσο περναει ο καιρος ειναι και επικυνδυνα.Στο Clio πχ που ειχα 5-6 χρονια τα Conti5 και μετα απο Σερρες,νομιζα θα καει το λαμπακι του esp στον δρομο.Μονιμα με αναποδο μετα απο μουτρα.Λυπανε και κομματια βεβαια απο το πελμα :-P Μολις εβαλα τα Cup2,+20-25 χιλιομετρα σε στροφες των 100 χαω…

  • Spider

    Στο ABARTH φοράω Pirelli P Zero στις 17″ και continental premium contact στις 16″.
    Στο Golf φορούσα Pirelli P7 και τώρα φοράω Goodyear Efficient grip. Όλα εξαιρετικά, αλλαγή κάθε 40.000 περίπου,εκτός από τα ελαστικά του ABARTH που δεν βλέπω να βγάζουν τόσα χιλιόμετρα…

    • Mika

      Ποιο Golf??Με τι κινητηρα?

    • Spider

      7αρι,1.4tsi

    • Mika

      125αρι?Η 140/150?

    • Spider

      125αρι

  • sergio360

    Προσωπικα δεν κραταω λαστιχα πανω απο 10.000 χιλιομετρα η 3 χρονια.Δεν με νοιαζει να δωσω το εξτρα εξοδο για λαστιχα σε περιπτωση αστοχιας ελαστικου λογω φθορας.Και αυτο γιατι η δεν κρατανε πανω απο 10.000 χιλιομετρα τα λαστιχα που βαζω ετσι οπως παω η λογω πολυκαιριας απλα σκληραινουν και απλα δεν πατανε πουθενα.

    • Δημητρης

      ωπα ρε φιλαρακι (μην το παρεις στραβα) τι 10.000 χλμ ειπαμε. αυτο παει σε οριο σπαταλης. για τα 3 χρονια θα συμφωνησω μετα αρχιζουν και ξερενονται. τι αμαξι οδηγας και σε τι δρομους αν επιτρεπεται;

    • sergio360

      Το εγραψα,ετσι οπως παω…Καθημερινα δεν χρειαζομαι αυτοκινητο,οποτε οταν οδηγαω ειναι για λογους απολαυσης κυριως.Με δυνατο αμαξι,σε στριφτερες διαδρομες και με κυνηγητο(και εισοδους σε πιστα)κανενα απο τα λαστιχα που φοραω δεν βγαζει 10.000 χιλιομετρα.Παντα προτιμω η το καλυτερο υπερ-υψηλων επιδοσεων θερινο με τον σκληροτερο σκελετο και την μαλακοτερη γομα(χοντρικα)η καποιο semi-slick να βαζω στα αμαξια μου.Συνηθως ομως τα αλλαζω λογω πολυκαιριας και οχι λογω χιλιομετρων η φθορας γιατι δεν κανω με το καθενα 10.000 τα 3 χρονια πλεον.

  • dim_11

    καθε 3 χρονια πρεπει ρε παιδια ειναι θεμα ασφαλειας. michelin pilot sport 3 εγω πολυ ευχαριστημενος

  • Periklis

    Αλλάζω στα 40.000 – 50.000 km δηλαδή περίπου στα 2 χρόνια στο καθημερινό μου ΙΧ (Pirelli ή Continental συνήθως) και στα 40.000 km στα 3 – 4 χρόνια στο 4×4 (wragler Goodyear).

    Η ασφάλεια είναι πάντα ο πρώτος παράγοντας!

  • Bon Viveur

    κάθε 2 χρόνια ή 40.000 χλμ ή λόγω φθοράς του πέλματος, όποιο έρθει πρώτο.

  • Kostas Farao Arkoudis Vafeas

    με με 3500-4000 χλμ το μήνα… Αλλάζω κάθε δυομιση χρονια . https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a8d695101a73e63d9f3082f86ac4cff1fdac4c632747321e77868620237f8e70.jpg

  • Nikolaos

    Η Michelin δεν ξέρει. Ο μαστρο-μήτσος λέει άλλα που βλέπει και πολλά αμάξια ναουμ..
    Εγώ κάθε όποτε φθαρούν, γιατί χρονικά δεν παίζει να τα αλλάξω με τα χιλιόμετρα που κάνω (40k/έτος)..

  • DarkV12Tdi

    Η μεγαλύτερη διάρκεια που έτυχε ήταν τα Barum που τα φόραγε τότε όταν ήταν καινούργιο το seat. 1997 seat ibiza 1.0 ala mode της μητέρας μου και κράτησαν 7 χρόνια και +60.000km ,είχαν ακόμη πέλμα με βαθιές αυλακώσεις αλλά ξεράθηκαν. Κράτησαν τόσο γιατί στο νησί μας δεν πήγαινε πάνω από 60-80km/h με τους δρόμους που έχουμε.

    Τα υπόλοιπα ελαστικά της οικογένειας έχουμε αλλάξει συνήθως στα 4-5 χρόνια. Τα περισσότερα τα αλλάζουν με πέλμα συνήθως επάνω τους, αλλά λόγω κλίματος και ανάλογα τις συνθήκες του κλίματος σε Νησί ( Επτάνησα :P ) ξεραίνονται πριν λιώσει το πέλμα στο όριο του κατασκευαστή…εκτός αν τα λιώσεις με βαρύ πόδι και επιθετική οδήγηση. :P

    Mάρκες που έχουμε βάλει μεχρι τώρα
    Continental – 5 με 7 χρόνια
    barum – 7 χρόνια
    Goodyear – 3 με 5 χρόνια
    Vredestein – 4 με 5 Χρόνια
    Μία χαρά κρατήματα, σταθερότητα και αντοχή, σε βροχή και στεγνό.

    Falken Sincera SN832 Ecorun και ΖΙΕΧ914 πρόσφατα φορεμένα μπροστά και πίσω :P
    Διάρκεια : Νωρίς είναι ακόμα. :P

    Τον Μάρτιο 2017 τα έβαλα και γενικά βλέπω είναι το ίδιο καλά με Continental που είχα.

    • NSchinas

      Παντού στη Ελλάδα ξεραίνονται γρήγορα

  • Giorgos Papaspyros

    Η Michelin επίσης καταγγέλλει άλλους κατασκευαστές πως παίζουν ένα παιχνίδι παραπληροφόρησης και προγραμματισμένης απαξίωσης στο προϊόν ελαστικά

    και ότι έχουν στήσει λογικές lobbying στο κοινό και τις αρχές.

    Κατά τη Michelin,
    αυτό που έχει σημασία είναι η τελική απόδοση του ελαστικού
    και όχι το βάθος του πέλματος απλά και μόνο,

  • mixalhs7

    Ναι αλλά αν το τακούνι έχει κατεβεί πχ στα δυο χιλιοστά, πόσο αποδοτικό είναι το ελαστικό στο να διώχνει τα νερά του οδοστρώματος?

  • Bill BlackJack

    Το τακούνι ελέγχεται με τις σχετικές ενδείξεις. Αν φτάσω τα προβλεπόμενα όρια, το ελαστικό πάει για αλλαγή.
    Αν τα 3 χρόνια έρθουν νωρίτερα, τότε πάλι αλλάζω ελαστικά και τελειώνει η ιστορία.

    Απορώ με μερικούς που λένε 7 χρόνια κρατάνε τα ελαστικά τους! Ποιος κατασκευαστής δίνει τέτοια διάρκεια ζωής στη γόμα του; Ποτέ και πουθενά δεν έχω δει τέτοιο νούμερο…

  • Dimitris

    χοντρικα κάθε 35 με 40 χιλιάδες χιλιόμετρα αλλάζω τα michelin μου στο ντιζελάκι. Οταν τα βγάζω απο πάνω άνετα κάποιος τα παίρνει για αλλα 20 χιλιάδες (και για αυτό ο λαστιχάς μου , μου κάνει έκπτωση κανα 70αρι ευρώ απο τα καινούργια που μου δίνει στην καλύτερη τιμή της αγοράς). Τωρα στο πισωκίνητο διθέσιο δεν κάνω πάνω απο 25. Αλλαγή κάνω πάντα το φθινώπορο και κατα τα μέσα, τέλη Οκτωβρίου να έχει πέσει η θερμοκρασία της ασφάλτου για να μην καεί το λαστιχάκι σε μια εβδομάδα.