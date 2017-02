SECOND-GENERATION McLAREN SUPER SERIES SET TO RAISE THE LIMITS OF SUPERCAR PERFORMANCE

New 4.0-litre engine will power second-generation McLaren Super Series

Twin-turbocharged V8 provides stunning performance: acceleration to 200km/h (124mph) takes 7.8 seconds and the standing quarter mile 10.3 seconds

New exhaust system has been tuned to provide a soundtrack to match the extreme performance of the engine, with the further option of a sports exhaust

Engineered beauty of new 4.0-litre engine showcased by engine bay illumination as part of the welcome sequence on vehicle unlocking

The second-generation McLaren Super Series, which will make its public debut on March 7 at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, is poised to raise previously accepted limits of supercar performance. Drivers will be able to enjoy acceleration from standstill to 200km/h (124mph) in just 7.8 seconds, accompanied by a soulful, clean and crisp exhaust note that is among the most emotive of any McLaren.

“The new 4.0-litre M840T is an outstanding engine powering an exceptional supercar capable of covering a standing quarter mile in 10.3 seconds,” commented McLaren Super Series Vehicle Line Director, Haydn Baker. “Power, torque and throttle response are all significantly enhanced compared to the first-generation Super Series, yet with fuel efficiency and emissions also notably improved.”

The ultra-low inertia, twin-scroll turbochargers fitted to the new M840T engine typify the engineering philosophy of advancement in every area, pursued throughout the development of McLaren’s new supercar. Spooling up more rapidly than previous designs, they deliver reduced turbo lag and quicker throttle response.

The new 4.0-litre engine signals its performance credentials with an exhaust sound achieved through a sophisticated balance of harmonics and delivering a ‘crescendo’ characteristic, according to engine rpm and load. A sports exhaust is optional for those who want still more aural excitement.

Owners will also be able to showcase the heart of their new car – in particular, the cast-aluminium air intake plenum with McLaren Speedmark logo on top of the new V8 engine – with engine bay illumination that operates on vehicle unlocking.

More details of the second-generation McLaren Super Series, including engine and performance specifications, will be confirmed on March 7.

