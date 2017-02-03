nanoFlowcell Holdings is presenting the state-of-the-art in fuel cell research at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show. The QUANT 48VOLT features for the first time the new nanoFlowcell® 48VOLT low-voltage drive with the world’s first variably controllable mobile flow cell for a constant source of electrical energy and all-new low-voltage electric motors providing propulsion of race-car proportions.

The extravagant bodywork of the QUANT 48VOLT underscores the unique standing of the flow cell super sports car, while the naked figures hint at just what can be expected from this electric powerhouse – all-wheel drive with 760 hp (4 x 140 kW), 2.4 seconds from zero to 100 km/h and a top speed of 300 km/h (limited). Stated range: > 1,000 kilometres. Price: prototype, not-for-sale (yet).

An improved cell membrane in the nanoFlowcell®, six cells arranged in series and new, innovative low-voltage motors deliver sports car performance for the very first time from a low-voltage architecture.

QUANT 48VOLT: The future of electric mobility runs on a flow cell – and at low voltage, too! nanoFlowcell® not only stands for ultimate performance, but also presents itself here as the lightest, safest, most environmentally compatible and economical powertrain system currently available anywhere for electric vehicles.

nanoFlowcell Holdings is showcasing its new QUANT concepts from 7 to 19 March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in hall 1, stand 1224.